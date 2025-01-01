Frank Gallo-Sexpressionist

Back in November of 1970, when we ran a seven-page feature on the sensuous sculptures of Frank Gallo, the artist described the female form as "the only ... inspiring resource of simple beauty left to me." Today, more than four years later, Gallo feels much the same, although his vision has expanded to include the erotic. "A self-indulgent cathartic expression" is the way he characterizes his series of miniature sculptures Twelve Erotic Fantasies, several of which appear on these pages.