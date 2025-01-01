Playboy's Gifts for Dads and Grads

Three pages of handsome goodies for laying on someone special--and that, of course, includes yourself. 1. Wave oscillator that allows its user to quickly balance two- or four-channel stereo systems, check frequency response and determine the cause of resonance or other problems that might exist, by Wavetek, $149.95. 2. Calcron wrist calculator watch features nine-digit display and power-of-10 key for very large or small numbers, by Fondiller, $600. 3. Fiberglass seven-jewel stop watch that's shock-, dust- and waterproof, by Premier Products, $39.95. 4. Four ozs. of spray cologne, by Royal Copenhagen, about $9. 5. Ansafone Model 640 automatically answers your phone, plays a prerecorded message to the caller and records caller's voice; takes standard 30-, 60- and 90- minute cassettes for incoming messages, by Dictaphone, $375. 6. Protecto-Rac applies pressure to entire tennisracket head, thus keeping it from warping, and doubles as a ball compartment, by Ohio Tool and Tackle, $9.95. 7. Model XL-400 Super-8 movie camera comes equipped with a builtin intervalometer for single-frame exposures, 4x power/manual zoom, electromagnetic shutter release and through-the-aperture exposure meter, by Minolta, $290. 8. Aquarius Q speakers feature a three-way system that disperses sound in a 360-degree pattern; each stands 43" high and has a removable smoked-glass top, by JBL, $1266 the pair. 9. Radio-controlled Hobie Hawk sailplane with an 8-foot wing span, by Hobie Model Company, about $299, including radio. 10. The Cooler Carafe is a 36-oz. crystal wine carafe inside a widemouthed crystal ice bucket, by Flemington Cut Glass, $19.95. 11. The Carlisle, a 19-diagonal-inch solid-state portable black-and-white TV with a three-hour timer, by Zenith, $169.95. 12. Model GXC-510D stereo cassette tape deck features a four-track record/playback system; universal voltage selector can handle power from 100 V to 240 V, by AKAI, $349.95. 13. Australian outback rugby shirt is made of Creslan and cotton and comes in a choice of vibrant or muted blocks of colors, from The Chocolate Soup, $22.50. 14. Travel alarm that measures 2-3/4" x 3" x 1-5/8" comes in a telescopic case; features luminous hands and oversized Arabic numerals, by Bulova, $15. 15. The Tennis Attaché, a canvas, leather and brass tote, holds racket, after-tennis change, etc., by Function-form, $30. 16. Fountain-pen-style desk organizer for rubber bands, stamps, what have you, from Raymor, $16.50. 17. Digital wrist watch that features solid integrated circuitry; adjustable in accuracy to 60 seconds a year, by Concord, $275. 18. & 19. Rack Em Up triangle of jumbo billiard bubble gum, $8, and 4-1/2 lbs. of Non-Skid Licorice whirls that resemble tiny wheels and come packed in a tire box, $12, both from Food For Thought. 20. Brass, walnut and glass inkstand, from Sarreid, Ltd., $46. 21. Portable or permanent Handi Bar comes with a half-gallon siphon and four one-quart containers that deliver 1/2 oz. of liquid per stroke, by Dolphin Dispensers, $75.