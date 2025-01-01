A Long Look at Legs

The leg is not a sex organ, of course, but the sight of a shapely pair of gams packs a load of erotic sensation. Strictly speaking, the purpose of legs is to provide support and mobility, but, as leg men the world over know, erogenous zones are where you find them, and legs--bless them--are easy to find. Which--combined with the oft-proved sexual truism that one thing usually leads to another--makes legs a beautiful base of operations. That being the case, we've asked nine photographers, who know a good leg when they see one, to give their imaginations free rein on the subject--starting with Chicago free-lancer Paul Gremmler, who found the statement he was looking for in two women dancing. He says the graphic design is what's important--but, in all honesty, we must say that one man's graphic design is another man's turn-on.