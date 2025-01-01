Ask Any Veteran Entertainer, and he'll tell you: The point of a successful show is to do whatever makes the audience go crazy, while somehow holding onto your cool. And the same is true of that sociological branch of showbiz known as the mating game. Herewith, a variety of guys and dolls all heavily involved in that great midsummer pastime, beating the heat. The ladies, it seems, are decidedly hot and bothered. (Women, as you know, are funny that way.) The gentlemen? Well, they're into something else, as these pictures obviously attest; specifically, some nifty-looking summer suits of various synthetic blends that never seem to lose their shape, no matter how high the temperature rises. All are worn with mighty good-looking shirts and ties, and some of the suits--would you believe?--are even three-piecers. What's a three-piecer doing out on a hot day like this? Why, keeping the up-to-date weaker calm, collected and very cool, of course.