Main Street, U.S.A.

Welcome to Snavely, Iowa (population 2067). It's a nice little town; nothing special, mind you, just your basic run-of-the-mill hamlet situated snugly in the middle of the state. Not much has happened in Snavely in the way of history. George Washington never slept here, although they tell us General U. S. Grant started a fight in one of our saloons some time ago. One day, Dillinger came through town on his way to Chicago and sampled a bowl of Elvira Larson's Yankee bean soup. (Paid for it, too.) The bowl is presently on display at the public library. Like we always say, you can't really judge a town until you've met the folks who live there. And we've got plenty of folks, from all different walks of life, living in Snavely. Why, we've even got ourselves our very own village idiot, although some folks claim we got two of them--the other one being the mayor. We've lived in Snavely almost 40 years now and we've seen our share of folks come and go. Mostly they go, but every once in a while somebody'll stake out a claim and settle down here, don't ask us why. There hasn't been much action in these parts since the day Homer Nesselbaum drove his brand-new Duesenberg right smack into the lobby of the First National Bank. But, like we said before, the best way to get to know a town is to know its people, so what we've done is compile a collection of pictures for your general edification depicting some of our more colorful citizens.