Back to Campus?

Out in the "Real" world, empires crumble and ancient philosophies are reduced to Ozymandian rubble. But in the cool, secluded world of the campus, it doesn't really matter how the globe spins. It doesn't matter, either, if you don't know how you got there or where you're headed, because it's a nice place to play around for a few years without facing up to any important decisions--except maybe about what to wear. This fall, things are predictably casual--khakis and denims have been getting heavy play from the designers. Lots of sweaters and jackets. Lots of parties. Lots of time.