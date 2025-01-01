Playboy's Pigskin Preview

The golden age of the underdog has arrived in college football. No longer are most conferences perennially dominated by one or two teams; no longer will the post-season "top 20" comprise a reshuffling of last year's edition. Yesteryear's cow colleges are muscling into the big time. Many of this year's strongest teams were supposed to be pushovers when big-name schools scheduled them as breathers ten years ago. There will be more upsets than in any season in memory.

This will not be a passing phenomenon. Each year, more schools acquire major-college status. There are now 132 Division One schools; in three years, there will be about 150.

The reasons are both obvious and obscure. All football buffs are aware of the increasing quantity of athletic talent produced by high schools and the 30-scholarships-per-year limitation imposed recently by the National Collegiate Athletic Association--thus spreading that talent.

But, to the horror of many coaches who once turned out 200 players for practice, there is a strong movement to further cut the scholarship limit. Big Ten commissioner Wayne Duke wants the limit cut from the current 120 (over a four-year period) to fewer than 100. At Utah State, coach Phil Krueger produces perennial winners with a squad limited to 75, and he thinks that is probably too many. "Sixty-five carefully recruited players is all any coach needs," Krueger says. "Everyone would have a good (text continued on page 148) chance to play and squad morale would benefit enormously."

But the major reason for the recent spread of talent is that coaches are running scared during recruiting season. The N.C.A.A. has more than doubled its staff of sleuths and they are sniffing out some soon-to-break major recruiting scandals. And slaps on the wrist are now out of fashion. Until recently, honest coaches who lost too many games were fired in disgrace, while winners who got caught slipping money under the table were given pay raises. No more. The net is closing on the athletic departments of a half dozen major schools and before the year is out, the N.C.A.A. will force the resignations of the offending coaches.

Penn State prepares for its toughest schedule ever (only the Army game can be considered a breather) and it follows the graduation of 28 lettermen and 11 starters. There's never a lack of reserve talent, though, and Joe Paterno should have the same old juggernaut ready for Ohio State on September 20. Though new quarterbacks John Andress and John Carroll will have a tough time following Tom Shuman's act, Duane Taylor and Jimmy Cefalo will uphold the long Lion tradition of lethal ground attacks. The usual sterling offensive line is on hand, too. With green receivers and uncertain quarterbacking, the Lions will spend most of the time on the ground this fall. Greg Buttle, most recent of a long line of splendid Nittany linebackers, should make a record number of tackles playing behind a young defensive line.

In two years, Pittsburgh coach Johnny Majors has transformed the Panthers from perennial (and dull) losers to one of the most exciting teams in the country. This year, Majors will have one of the (continued on page 186) Playboy's Pigskin Preview (continued from page 148) most talented (and youngest) backfields anywhere. Junior runner Tony Dorsett will be joined by sophomore Elliott Walker (who. in spring training, looked like another Dorsett) and junior quarterback Bob Haygood (who at most schools would be the best runner in camp). To take advantage of all this, Majors has installed the veer-T offense. The reserves are thin, so the Panthers must avoid excessive injuries if they are to challenge Penn State for Eastern supremacy. In any case, Majors' masterful rebuilding job at Pitt earns him our Coach of the Year Award.

The Boston College team will again be one of the nation's more prolific scoring machines. The entire offensive backfield returns. Quarterback Mike Kruczek, who completed a phenomenal 68.8 percent of his passes last season, will throw to Dave Zumbach, who should become the top pass catcher in school history by December. Fullback Keith Barnette, who led the nation in scoring in '74, will power the ground attack. The good news is that there are adequate replacements for the graduates of last year's superb offensive line. The bad news is that the schedule is the toughest in the Eagles' history.

Navy nearly became the storybook team of the decade last fall. Entering the season picked to go nowhere, the Middies upset Penn State in a squall and nearly did the same to Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. A large majority of that squad returns to have another try at regaining Navy's once-prestigious standing in Eastern football. They'll have a good chance, because last year's major deficiencies, the offensive line and the passing game, looked much improved in the spring. Even more improvement will be seen in the defensive crew, led by Playboy All-America back Chet Moeller.

With a flock of good runners and a two-deep offensive line, West Virginia needs only a capable quarterback to field a high-scoring team. Likeliest candidate for the job is Danny Williams, a high school All-America, a 4.0 chemistry major and a real West Virginia mountaineer. Williams is only 5'10" and throws remarkably unbeautiful passes, but he's a leader and looks like a winner. If the defense can be reinforced and an accurate kicker and an adequate punter found, West Virginia could again be a top Eastern team.

Coach Frank Maloney's reconstruction efforts at Syracuse are proceeding slowly and painfully. This year, he must rebuild the offensive line and try to find help among the incoming freshmen for a woefully slow backfield. The schedule is a bit easier and the defenders, with ten returning starters, should be sturdier than last year's leaky crew. Maloney had a good recruiting year, so look for a half dozen freshmen to win starting roles by midseason.

Temple coach Wayne Hardin continues to build his Owls into a major Eastern power. Unfortunately, the schedule is heavily leavened with pushovers. Hardin will field the strongest defense since he went to Philadelphia. The attack will be run by sophomore quarterback Pat Carey, a transfer from Pittsburgh. Freshman runner Anthony Anderson could be an instant hero.

Villanova will have better players, a more realistic schedule and a new coach, Dick Bedesem, who has never lost a game. Bedesem has already assembled a strong collection of running backs (Ralph Pasquariello, Tony Serge and Vince Thompson) to go with a good passing attack (quarterback Brian Sikorski, receivers John Mastronardo and Jeff McGeehin) returning from last year. Best of all, the offensive line has been greatly strengthened with the arrival of 282-pound sophomore Zigmond Biernacki, who will be quite a large young man when he reaches full growth.

There is a heady optimism at Holy Cross, where 18 starters return, including the entire backfield and defensive line. The attack will be built around quarterback Bob Morton and receiver Dave Quehl.

Army will again be the sad-sack team of the East. Three arid recruiting years have left the Cadets so undermanned that many opponents this fall will need to show mercy. Coach Homer Smith, deeply immersed in perhaps the most difficult reconstruction job in college football, sees a light at the end of a four-year tunnel. "We had a tremendous recruiting year," he told us, "and a great many of the plebes will see a lot of action this year. If they progress well, we could be tremendously improved by the end of the season." Best of the recruits are linemen Tsu Kriedler and Mitch Mankosa and runner Joel Anderson.

Rutgers, enjoying a schedule that includes seven home games, will again be heavily dependent on freshmen and sophomores as coach Frank Burns continues his rebuilding job. If the offensive line can be rebuilt, the Scarlet will be a much better team by season's end. Quarterback Matt Allison, up from the junior varsity, will challenge incumbent Bert Kosup.

Colgate will have a plethora of good running backs, best of whom is supersoph Pat Healy. The Red Raiders, first Eastern team to utilize the wishbone offense exclusively, have a skilled wishbone quarterback, Bruce Basile, but need to find a good receiver to catch his passes. If a couple of mean linebackers can be developed, the defense, weak in recent seasons, will do a turnaround.

The Ivy League is nearly always so well balanced that any team can beat another if a few variables are right. Wild, improbable games are won and lost every Saturday afternoon. With none of the squads deep by big-school standards, much depends on injuries. This year, an added uncertainty is the fact that every school except Princeton is searching for a new quarterback.

With the only proven quarterback in the league, 15 returning starters and a host of promising sophomores, the victory drought at Princeton appears to be over. Best of the sophs are halfback Bobby Isom, tackle Tony Maiocco and linebacker Doug Lang. Quarterback Ron Beible will likely break all school passing records before the season is finished. Neil Chamberlin could do the same with the pass-catching records.

Our prediction last year that Brown was on its way to being an Ivy power will be fulfilled this fall. The Bruins would have been invincible last year if the offensive system (officially titled Very Multiple) hadn't misfired so often. The needed sparkplug, a superb quarterback, walked onto the campus this past winter and asked for a job. Bob Bateman, who switched to Brown when Vermont dropped football, has the speed and size (6'5") to make pro scouts drool. The Bruin defense, one of the best in the East in '74, looks even stronger this time. Last fall was the first time in history that Brown had won four straight Ivy League games. This year it just might win them all.

With only one average runner and one good receiver, Dartmouth could have again won the Ivy title last season. Having neither, it won three games. The prospects are brighter this year, because the Big Green has at least two new runners (Sam Coffey and Curt Oberg) who can outrun their grandmothers, and star receiver Tom Fleming has recuperated. Two quality quarterback candidates, Mike Brait and Kevin Case, are in camp. The defense features two stellar linebackers; Reggie Williams is one of the best in the country and Skip Cummins is nearly as good.

Graduation gutted the Yale offense. Two of the leftovers, halfback Don Gesicki and tackle Charlie Palmer, are top quality, but they will be surrounded with raw recruits. As at most other Ivy schools, the quarterback position is the biggest pre-season question mark. The defensive team is anchored by two excellent linebackers, John Smoot (who is reputed to have the reddest hair in the league) and Brent Kirk (who is also captain of the Yale fishing team). One of Yale's best offensive weapons will be the foot of place kicker Randy Carter, who has changed his jersey number from 13 to 5 because, he says, "I like Paul Hornung."

Harvard, popularly reputed to be the team to beat in the brain chain, probably will be beaten several times. There isn't a quarterback on campus who has ever completed a pass in varsity competition. Ergo, the Harvards will do a lot of running behind a hefty offensive line anchored by tackle Danny Jiggetts and center Carl Culig. Best of the runners in coach Joe Restic's complicated-but simple Multiflex ("thinking man's") offense are Tommy Winn and Neal Miller.

Cornell's search for a quarterback centers on sophomore Garland Burns, junior Joe Mollica and senior Bob Balash. Whoever gets the assignment will benefit from an impressive contingent of receivers. If halfback Don Fanelli can avoid the injuries that have plagued him the past two seasons, he will have an impressive final year as the team's power runner. He'll be helped by two promising soph runners, Larry Skoczylas and Neal Hall. The defensive crew, built around middle guard Steve Horrigan, is stronger, giving the Big Red an excellent chance to greatly improve on last year's three wins.

If Pennsylvania coach Harry Gamble can find an adequate quarterback when fall drills begin September first, the Quakers will again have a productive offense. Gamble, renowned for getting the most from available talent, will have to put his skills to full use this fall, because only 16 lettermen escaped graduation.

Columbia will be much improved but still not strong enough to be a title contender. This will be a transitional year, with an excellent sophomore group gaining experience while waiting for what appears to be an even better group of freshmen to join the varsity in '76. The running game, nearly nonexistent last season, will be good enough to take some of the pressure off new quarterback Kevin Burns.

•

The Michigan team was nearly stripped bare by graduation, but fans needn't fret unduly; many of the reserves and some of the incoming freshmen seem more impressive than their departed elders. The Wolverine defensive unit will again be one of the best in the nation; coach Bo Schembechler says the front line will be the strongest in his seven years in Ann Arbor. Mark Elzinga, of strong arm and quick feet, will be the quarterback. Jim Smith, one of the top wide receivers in school history, will also be used extensively as a runner, giving the attack an extra dimension. Team speed, impressive last year, will be even better. Bo needs only to find a tight end, but three talented ones (two of them scholastic All-Americas) are among the incoming frosh. There will be another bloodletting November 22, when Ohio State comes to town. But even if the Wolverines should win that one, the Conference elders would probably figure out a way to send Ohio State to the Rose Bowl.

Michigan State was the most improved team in the Big Ten last year, and with 33 of the top 444 players returning, the Spartans seem to have the best chance of challenging Michigan. The biggest problems are lack of senior leadership (only six seniors will see much action), shallow line depth and the graduation of last season's top two receivers. If some adequate targets can be found for quarterback Charlie Baggett's passes, he and fullback Levi Jackson will treat Spartan fans to East Lansing's best offensive-fireworks show in a decade.

For the first time in modern history, Ohio State's early-season schedule isn't ridiculously soft, and the change couldn't have occurred in a more inappropriate season. On casual appraisal, the Buckeyes would appear to be prepared for another run for the national championship. Virtually all of last year's headline getters, including Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, will be back in action. But in the anonymity of the trenches, it's a different story. Only two offensive-line starters and three members of the entire first defensive unit escaped graduation. Since coach Woody Hayes gets his kicks by running up humiliating scores on weaker opponents, the reserves--though talented--didn't get much experience last season. Nevertheless, there's always much untapped talent on the Buckeye practice field. Woody's recruiting network puts the CIA to shame. Everything this year depends on whether 13 adequate starters--ten of them linemen--can be found before the opening grudge game with Michigan State.

Wisconsin coach John Jardine may go the Woody Hayes route this season and use the forward pass only as an occasional novelty. Reason: The quarterbacking will be uncertain at best, but the ground attack will feature the best offensive line in the Midwest, clearing the way for the most talent-laden crew of runners west of Pittsburgh. Veteran Dan Kopina and freshman Anthony Dudley are the likeliest candidates for the quarterback job. Runners Billy Marek, Mike Morgan, Ken Starch and Larry Canada man the infantry attack. Playboy All-America tackle Dennis Lick will be joined in the offensive line by younger brother Steve. Best find in spring practice was junior college transfer linebacker Scott Sklare.

Purdue is the dark horse in the Big Ten. The entire offensive backfield returns and both lines are of traditional Boilermaker proportions. The offensive line features Ken Long, probably the best offensive lineman in the nation, and the defensive front is led by Ken Novak, a 6'7", 274-pounder who is almost as big and almost as talented as predecessor Dave Butz. We've selected both to our All-America team. The defensive secondary will get a helpful transfusion from former star tailback Mike Northington. If coach Alex Agase follows his usual pattern of getting 125 percent from his available talent, the Boilermakers will spring some upsets this fall. Agase has been waiting for a chance to take on Ohio State ever since he arrived in West Lafayette, and he'll get it October 25.

Adequate defensive depth is the only thing that kept Iowa from being the miracle team of 1974. After a winless '73 campaign, the Hawkeyes fielded a furious offense last fall, but defensive injuries piled up and the Hawkeyes were outmuscled in the second half by their last four foes. Coach Bob Commings' recruiting efforts last winter were geared accordingly and a host of impressive defensive types are among the freshman group. If they provide adequate reinforcement, the Hawkeyes will be a tough team to beat. The offensive players are again very able and very, very big. Only the quarterback position is uncertain, but three promising candidates are vying for the job. All of which gives us a premonition that Iowa will be the surprise team in the country this fall.

Optimism abounds in Minneapolis. No one in the vicinity doubts that Minnesota will be enormously improved. But, alas, so will most of the teams on the schedule. The Gophers will certainly be more interesting to watch; coach Cal Stoll will no longer use the veer-T exclusively but will juice up the attack with a variety of other sets. If the defensive rookies congeal around superb tackle Keith Simons, opponents won't again run up huge scores on the Gophers.

Indiana coach Lee Corso is making happy noises again; he makes Pollyanna look like a fatalist. His Hoosiers, he says, will be greatly improved in every department. Indeed, Corso has the Big Ten's leading passer (Terry Jones) and two of the Conference's finest receivers (Trent Smock and Keith Calvin), and much needed outside speed will be provided by sophs Ric Enis and Nick Barnes, plus freshman Darrick Burnett. There is also validity in Corso's contention that the defense will be improved; it's hard to go downstairs when you're already in the basement. Corso insists his team has a good shot at the Big Ten title. If it comes through its last five games (against Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Purdue) unscathed, it'll deserve it.

With six impressive runners, a multitalented sophomore quarterback (Kurt Steger), a big and seasoned offensive line and Playboy All-America place kicker Dan Beaver taking shots from anywhere within the 50-yard line, Illinois should field a point-productive team. The bad news is that it will be very difficult, indeed, to stop opponents. Veteran tackles John DiFeliciantonio and Mike Waller, plus budding star soph linebacker John Sullivan, will have to do most of the work until the rest of the defensive crew can jell around them.

It looks like another lean year at Northwestern. Runners Greg Boykin, Jim Pooler and Rich Boothe will give the Wildcats an impressive ground attack if a raw offensive line can provide adequate blocking. There are plenty of good receivers in camp, but the passing will be undistinguished at best. The defense will have to keep the floodgates closed if the Cats are to have a respectable season.

New Kent State coach Dennis Fitzgerald inherits the ingredients of an explosive offense. Quarterback Greg Kokal begins his fourth season as a starter with the help of powerful fullback Darwin Ashley and an improved offensive line. The linebacking crew, last season's weakness, will be reinforced by three blue-chip freshmen and junior college transfer Joe Shaw.

Miami has long been one of the top defensive teams in the nation and will be again if the young replacements learn quickly. The offense, directed for the fourth year by quarterback Sherman Smith, will again be run oriented. Coach Dick Crum's biggest worry is finding a new place kicker and a punter. The schedule includes three non-Conference toughies, Michigan State, Purdue and Cincinnati, so it will be difficult to match last year's undefeated record.

Toledo is regaining much of the strength that characterized the all-winning Rocket teams of '69--'71. Last year's team lacked good running backs and an offensive line capable of giving sterling passer Gene Swick adequate protection. Both problems seemed to have been solved in spring practice. With three good receivers, Swick will stage one of the nation's most impressive aerial shows.

Central Michigan, after having won the 1974 N.C.A.A. Division Two national championship in a runaway, has been promoted to Division One. The upgraded schedule and inroads of graduation will make it exceedingly difficult to approach last year's victory production. Local pride is a major factor with the Chippewas, because all 75 members of the squad are Michigan natives.

Bowling Green's theme for 1975 is "Run, pass and sack." The ingredients are supplied by junior tailback Dave Preston, sophomore quarterback Mark Miller and the defensive line. Preston, a Paul Hornung type, scored 19 touchdowns last season; Miller, who was a starter as a freshman, can throw the ball 60 yards accurately; the defensive line has built a fearsome reputation for sacking opposing quarterbacks. Before the Falcons can challenge Miami, though, they'll have to find some linebackers and defensive backs, plus some receivers to catch those lengthy passes.

Western Michigan has a new coach (Elliot Uzelac), a seasoned squad and much better speed. Uzelac's biggest concern as fall practice opens is an impotent kicking game.

Ball State enters Division One competition with a tenacious defense led by superlative cornerback Shafer Suggs. Two transfers, tailback Earl Taylor and receiver Mel Dunklin, will give the Cardinal offense new vitality.

Ohio University coach Bill Hess, trying to inject some life into the aerial game, has moved senior Rick Lilienthal from receiver to quarterback. He'll work behind a good but dangerously thin offensive line. The Bobcats won't have much depth anywhere, but fortunately, the schedule is easy.

This is Northern Illinois' first campaign in the Mid-American Conference and the Huskies intend to make a splash. Much depends on how effectively last year's flaccid defense can be patched. The triple-option offense has been junked for a pro set, because quarterback Jerry Golsteyn is an accomplished passer and he has two "burners" (Russ Hill and Bob Florence) to throw to.

This could hardly be a less auspicious year for a coach to make his debut at Notre Dame. Ara Parseghian and his record are a hard act to follow under the best of conditions, but new coach Dan Devine will have to make do with less-than-sensational quarterbacking, only average running (unless some hot-shots show up among the freshmen) and a green and generally untalented offensive line. The defense, fortunately, will be as strong as ever, with PLAYBOY All-America lineman Steve Niehaus teamed with returning expellees Ross Browner (at the other end) and safety Luther Bradley. Another returned prodigal is halfback Al Hunter, who will give the Irish some unaccustomed outside speed. The big problem, however, is at quarterback, where either Frank Allocco (a good mechanic and an adequate short thrower but a slow runner) or Rick Slager (a good runner) could win the starting role.

In only two years, coach Tony Mason has built Cincinnati from a perennial patsy to a major Midwestern power Schools that scheduled the Bearcats for a breather must face a team capable of beating any opponent on its schedule. Only six of last year's top 44 players graduated and some of the incoming freshmen are good enough to threaten the security of their elders. Mason is a skilled defensive tactician and his stopper crew will be something to watch this fall, Playboy All-America linebacker Clarence Sanders and defensive back Tom Marvaso are the best practitioners of their trades in the Midwest. With quarterback Henry Miller much improved in spring practice and four very good fullbacks available, the offensive platoon will share the laurels for a change.

The Southern Illinois team will field an offense directed by a sophomore quarterback (Gary Mann) who was a defensive back last year, and featuring a horde of quality runners, but with a dearth of receivers. If the new wishbone offense clicks, sophomore runner Vic Major could win national acclaim by season's end.

The Marshall defense will be the best in years, but new coach Frank Ellwood must find a skilled quarterback and build a new offensive line around superb guard Jesse Smith. If he succeeds, and if last season's unbelievable injury epidemic doesn't recur, the Thundering Herd could enjoy its first winning season since 1964.

Most of the excitement in Dayton this fall will be generated by new quarterback Bill Nauman, a 6'4" transfer from Purdue who is an effective runner as well as passer. His prime target will be Kelvin Kirk, who is closing in on the school's all-time receiving records. But the Flyers will have trouble overcoming a poverty of both kinds of linemen.

•

If you can believe it, Alabama will be even stronger than last year's team that won 11 games. 'Bama's only weakness in '74 (and the principal cause of its Orange Bowl loss to Notre Dame) was an undersized offensive line. This year's line will be the biggest in school history. All the key offensive ingredients are back in camp. The defensive line, led by Playboy All-America lineman Leroy Cook and unpredictable linebacker Woodrow Lowe, will again be nearly impenetrable. Coach Bear Bryant, just getting his second wind at 62, could have the best team in his long storybook career.

Tennessee must adjust to the absence of graduated superscrambler Condredge Holloway. Pat Ryan, who throws better than he runs, emerged as the top quarterback at the end of spring practice. Tackle Mickey Marvin stabilizes a big, strong and deep offensive line. After a couple of off years, the linebacking corps is again in the traditional Tennessee mold. Steve Poole and Playboy All-America Andy Spiva are the best pair of linebackers in the South, and sophomore Russ Williams could outstrip either one before he graduates. The biggest minus will be the fall-off of the kicking game.

The energetic rebuilding program at Mississippi State continues apace. Coach Bob Tyler says, "We'll be stronger at 20 or 22 positions," which means the Bulldogs could be the scourge of the cotton patches this fall. Few teams in the country will have a better running threesome than Walter Packer, Dennis Johnson and Terry Vitrano. Best of all, the Bulldogs will be much more mature than last year's 8--3 squad, which took 25 freshmen to the Sun Bowl. Tyler, a soft-spoken closet intellectual with a passion for Ralph Waldo Emerson, never allows his assistants to speak harshly to players. "If you brutalize a young man, you destroy 50 percent of his effectiveness as a player and you permanently reduce the effectiveness of any players who witness the incident," he says. With his gentle persuasion, Tyler has elicited an intense devotion from his squad. The morale, therefore, is permanently high. With a little luck, the Bulldogs could take the Southeastern Conference championship.

Kentucky will also wreak havoc in the Southeastern Conference. With a large majority of lettermen returning from the Wildcats' first winning season in nine years, there is more good manpower in Lexington than in any year since Bear Bryant left for Texas A&M. Coach Fran Curci has again recruited a bumper crop of freshmen, and many of them--especially the big linemen--will make immediate contributions. Best of the rookies is runner Rod Stewart, who will team with recuperated Sonny Collins to give the Wildcats a sizzling ground attack. The defensive unit, heavily laced with freshmen in '74, will be much improved with added maturity.

After 25 years on the job, Auburn coach Ralph Jordan has announced his intention to retire at the end of this season, and his players are determined to make it a memorable one. They will have to match last year's remarkable avoidance of injuries and mistakes if they are to duplicate the 9--2 record. Jordan has the ideal personnel for the veer-T offense; Secdrick McIntyre and Mitzi Jackson are two of the finest runners in the South and they will be reinforced by flashy freshman William Andrews. Another advantage is the Tigers' swarming 4--4--3 defense, which no other major team (except Penn State) uses and opposing teams find difficult to prepare for.

Florida was stronger last year than even its most ardent supporters had hoped. A big contributing factor was the emergence of two glittering freshmen, runner Tony Green and defensive tackle Scott Hutchinson. This year, the Gators will again be impressive on offense. All running backs, quarterbacks and some stout offensive linemen return, and incoming freshman Tony Stephens looks good enough to fill the big need in the receiving corps.

If new Vanderbilt coach Fred Pan-coast shed tears at leaving all that mature talent when he left Memphis State, he was surely cheered when he saw the manpower awaiting him in Nashville. The Commodores are abler and bigger than ever before and their prospects are brighter than at any time since the halcyon days of Red Sanders in the late Forties. With quarterback Fred Fisher at the controls and many good receivers, led by Jesse Mathers, the point production will again be good. The squad's real strength, however, will be the defensive unit, which returns ten starters, including Playboy All-America defensive back Jay Chesley.

Georgia has all the ingredients to be one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Bulldogs have two excellent quarterbacks (Matt Robinson and Ray Goff) and Glynn Harrison is probably the best runner in the Southeastern Conference. The bad news is that the defensive unit appears to be even more inept than it was last year. Look for several scoring extravaganzas in Athens this fall.

Ole Miss will have more experience and manpower than the lackluster squad that won only three games last year. Eighteen starters return and will be joined by a group of sterling recruits. Much of the Rebs' hope for a respectable showing depends on two big injury its: defensive tackle Pete Robertson's damaged neck nerve and tailback Michael Sweet's knee. Robertson and tackle Ben Williams could give Ole Miss one of the most impregnable front walls in the South, and Sweet was sensational in spring practice before his injury. The defensive backfield needs rebuilding, so the Rebs will probably be vulnerable to the pass in early games.

Last year was the worst in Charles McClendon's 13-year tenure as head coach at Louisiana State, and the prospects for this season don't seem much better. It is an extremely young team, with only two returning offensive starters. Though the offensive line seems fragile, the defensive front four could be the strongest in LSU history. One advantage the Tigers have is the unique playing surface in Tiger Stadium: it often presents opponents with difficult adjustment problems. It is natural grass.

North Carolina State, one of the nation's most prolific offensive teams over the past three years (it has averaged over 400 yards and nearly 33 points per game), will be even more voracious this fall, despite a schedule that includes Florida, Penn State and Michigan State. Quarterback Dave Buckey will again ignite the offense. Freshman runner Rickey Adams will add new pep to the already impressive running game. Two other newcomers, defensive tackle Tim Gillespie and center Frank Prior, are talented enough to become freshman starters.

A couple of junior college transfers will give the Duke team enough added skill and muscle to make a run for the Conference championship. The skill will be provided by field-goal kicker Vince Fusco, and guard Matt Cumberworth will bring enough muscle to the offensive line to make it a truly good one. A bevy of talented runners and receivers will be available to quarterback Hal Spears, if he doesn't lose his job to incoming freshman passer Mike Dunn. Keep an eye on Troy Slade; he's a superb receiver and a dynamite return specialist.

With 15 starters missing from last year's Maryland team, Terrapin fans will expect their team to be emasculated. They may be pleasantly surprised. Some of last year's second-teamers may turn out to be better than their elders. For example, quarterback Mark Manges has the ability to become the best quarterback ever to play at Maryland. As a bonus, three incoming freshman runners, Mickey Dudish, Steve Atkins and Alvin "Preacher" Maddox, are game breakers.

The University of Virginia, always known far more for academic excellence than for athletic prowess, hired football coach Sonny Randle a year ago and even Thomas Jefferson would be proud of what has happened since. The stormy Randle knocked heads all last season, installing a priority system that put studies first, football second and social life dead last (a heresy in Charlottesville). Consequently, 18 scholarship players have thrown in their uniforms; but the remaining crew is tough, hungry, disciplined and--on the offensive unit, at least--admirably talented, Playboy All-America quarterback Scott Gardner is peerless and he will enjoy the protection of a superb line led by Playboy All-America lineman Tom Classic, who will probably be the first offensive lineman drafted by the pros next January. The schedule seems favorable, and if the Cavaliers get off to a fast start, it could be the most festive fall in Charlottesville since the authorities closed down the university bawdyhouse.

North Carolina tailbacks James "Boom Boom" Betterson and Mike Voight both rushed for more than 1000 yards last fall. It was the first time in history that two players at the same position on the same team topped that mark in a single season. Both return, but unfortunately, most of the offensive linemen who opened the holes for them have graduated. The defense will presumably be improved, since it can't possibly be worse.

The Clemson team will have a tough time matching its point production of '74, when it had its best record (7--4) since 1959. Although the offense sputtered during spring practice, the prospects are bright. Mike O'Cain will probably win the quarterback job, and he will be handing the ball to a better-than-average cast of runners and throwing to Playboy All-America tight end Bennie Cunningham. Sophomore Jeff Mills is already one of the best defensive tackles in the country and he has a strong supporting cast. Unfortunately, most of Clemson's foes will be much stronger.

The gloom brought on by winning only two games in the past two seasons is beginning to lift at Wake Forest. The '74 team, small, slow and very young, matured greatly toward the end of the season. Nearly everyone returns and will be joined by a large contingent of beefy freshman linemen. The problem is the same as at Clemson; as the home team gets better, so do the opponents.

Appalachian State coach Jim Brake-field had his best recruiting year ever, and the Mountaineers will enjoy unaccustomed depth. Joyous reports from Boone say the running game will be vastly improved. The kicking game, conducted by Playboy All-America punter Joe Parker, will likely be the best anywhere.

This is the third year of coach Bobby Ross's rebuilding program at The Citadel and the Bulldogs are bigger and stronger than ever. Two superstuds are linebacker Brian Ruff and fullback Andrew Johnson (one of three unrelated Johnsons who are starters). The running game could be hypoed by a couple of incoming freshmen, Andrew Perkins and Peter Bistrian.

The VMI team stunned fans and foes alike last season by winning the Southern Conference championship. It was the first time the Keydets had won as many as seven games since 1960. The major reason for the sudden turnaround was a tenacious defensive platoon that returns this year virtually intact. No convincing leader emerged in spring practice, so the quarterback job could go to incoming freshman blue-chipper Cliff Echard.

Furman's major problem is a severe lack of depth; only 55 players dressed for the spring game. Although 16 of last year's 22 starters are back, many of the backup positions will be held by frosh. Transfer tailback Dick Wier will help, but he will be running behind a thin offensive line.

With new quarterback Paul Kruis throwing, William & Mary will travel by air this year. The Tribe will be reinforced by an outstanding group of recruits, many of whom will see battle duty in early games because the offensive ranks are thin and the schedule rugged.

Halfback Kenny Strayhorn will again give East Carolina an exciting ground game and the passing attack, woeful last year, will be much improved. A green defensive line will be the Pirates' major weakness.

Richmond enters its last year in the Southern Conference with a rejuvenated running attack, led by new quarterback Larry Shaw, to make up for the loss of last year's superior passing game. The flaccid defense has been pumped up with a host of junior college transfers. The ambitious Spiders have upgraded future schedules and are going the independent route.

Last year, the Georgia Tech team had to adjust to a new coach, a new offense and a new defense. It was also extremely young; sometimes as many as eight freshmen and sophomores were in the defensive line-up. But it came on strong, winning three of its last four games. With 34 of the top 44 players returning, the prospects look even brighter this year. Sophomore linebacker Lucius Sanford is fearsome; he'll be a consensus All-America before he graduates.

Usually, when a new coach takes over a team, he has been called in to do a rebuilding job and he finds a shambles awaiting him. Rarely has a new coach found the wealth of talent that new Memphis State coach Richard Williamson has inherited. Thirty-seven of the top 44 players from last year's strong squad are back. Joining them will be a bumper crop of recruits, best of whom are quarterback Elgin Stewart and fullback Kraig Pride (son of country-and-western singer Charley Pride). Both of them are good enough to become starters their freshman year. With the entire defensive line returning, including voracious tackles Eary Jones and Ken Niemaseck, no team will gain much ground yardage against the Tigers.

Optimism has returned to the Tulane squad after a disappointing season, when it became dispirited by injuries and other bad breaks. The offense has been tailored to the drop-back passing skills of Terry Looney and the catching artistry of Jaime Garza. The Green Wave, with a good blend of youth and experience, could regain its '73 role as the South's leading spoiler.

South Carolina will be stronger, if for no other reason than the presence of new coach Jim Carlen, who spent the spring reinforcing a dreadful defense. The areas of greatest concern should be helped by the switch of former offensive tackle Bubba Shugart to the defense and by the arrival of freshman linebacker Steve Bernish. The quarterbacking and running will again be excellent. Sophomore receiver Philip Logan has a very bright future.

Florida State, having won only one (continued on page 196) Playboy's Pigskin Preview (continued from page 192) game the past two seasons, is bursting with potential. Only six starters are gone from a squad that came within a hairbreadth of springing several major upsets last fall. The defensive unit that held mighty Alabama without a touchdown will be much stronger. If that weren't enough good news, the incoming freshman crop is the best ever recruited at State. Best of the newcomers is nose guard David Jones.

New Miami coach Carl Selmer inherits a team gutted by graduation. Outstanding among the returnees are defensive tackle Gary Dunn (grandson of the school's founder) and defensive back Ernie Jones. Selmer's main job will be to find an adequate quarterback, last year's major lack. Newcomer George Mason could be the answer.

Having trampled all available opposition in Division Two last season, Louisiana Tech was upgraded to Division One status and will now see how many of the big boys it can knock off. Unfortunately, last year's group of super-seniors largely responsible for Tech's winning 44 of the last 48 games is now populating pro squads.

Southern Mississippi has a new coach (Bobby Collins), a veteran squad (39 lettermen return) and another schedule without a single home game (while stadium renovation continues). With a year's added maturity for quarterback Jeff Bower and a crew of young runners, the ground attack will be much improved.

Arkansas State enters Division One competition with an all-new backfield that should be a considerable improvement over the old one. David Hines, a converted safety, proved to be a skilled option quarterback in spring drills and will give the Indian offense a new dimension. Defensively, it would be hard to imagine how things could be much better in Jonesboro. Look for the Indians to make waves their first season with the big guys.

The Virginia Tech defense, the nation's worst only two years ago, will at last be respectable. The Gobbler running game will be impressive if a thin offensive line can avoid excessive injuries and if superquick Phil Rogers makes the transition to quarterback. Some of last year's many narrow losses should become victories in '75.

McNeese State, having upgraded its schedule impressively, also enters Division One competition this year. Johnnie Thibodeaux and Glen Moreau will again alternate at quarterback. They'll take the ball from James Files, who was converted to center after earning All-America honors as a tackle last year. State's 9.6 flash Mike "Super Mac" McArthur will inject new speed into the attack. Defense will be a problem, because the entire front wall was wiped out by graduation.

Northeast Louisiana faces its first season as a Division One team with eight home games while construction proceeds on a new 30,000-seat stadium. The home folks will be treated to quite a show if transfer (from Memphis State) quarterback Joe Bruner lives up to his advance billing. Bruner, who can throw the ball a mile, will have a prime target in Fred Coleman.

Oklahoma was the strongest team in the country last year (as we had predicted) and all the elements that made it great are still present. Though the devastating ground game, led by Playboy All-America running back Joe Washington, is still on hand, the Okies will probably throw more this fall, because Steve Davis is an improved passer and he has two inviting targets, Tinker Owens and Billy Brooks. The defensive unit, again built around Playboy All-America tackle LeRoy Selmon and his brother Dewey, will be as fearsome as ever. Entering fall practice, the Sooners' only apparent need is for a proven tight end, but coach Barry Switzer will probably find a gem among the legions of young hopefuls that always crowd the Norman practice fields. It should all add up to another national championship.

Though the new Nebraska passing attack probably won't be as effective as last year's, the running game could be the best in years if the offensive line, where only Playboy All-America center Rik Bonness returns, can be rebuilt. That's a small if. The new line looked so good in spring workouts that it may be even better than the one that graduated. The quarterbacking duties will go to Sugar Bowl hero Terry Luck, Randy Garcia or Vince Ferragamo, who was a two-year starter at California before transferring to the flatlands. The defensive line is huge and deceptively fast and the secondary, anchored by Playboy All-America Wonder Monds, looked much improved in the spring. The Cornhuskers will give Oklahoma a fast race for the Conference and national championships. Both honors could be decided when the two teams meet on November 22.

Colorado coach Bill Mallory led a raiding party on the junior college circuit during the off season in an effort to infuse some new blood into a pallid defense. Best of his finds are 282-pound tackle Charlie Johnson and linebacker Bill Muxlow. Also among the booty are two hot-shot offensive players, quarterback Jeff Austin and tailback Tony Reed. With ten starters returning from last year's superb offense, the Buffs might overwhelm most opponents--regardless of what the defenders do.

Oklahoma State is--and has been for several years--a good team in a superb league. A 6--5 record for the Cowboys can be equivalent to an 8--3 record for a Big Ten team. This fall, the Pokes' defense won't be quite as rock-ribbed as last year's, but the veteran offensive backfield won't be likely to suffer a recurrence of last season's injury epidemic. Coach Jim Stanley's versatile offense will make the attack a joy to watch.

Missouri will presumably be more consistent than last season, when the Tigers alternated between stunning upsets and humiliating defeats. The '75 offense will be wonderfully versatile. Tailback Tony Galbreath and speedy flanker Joe Stewart will contribute the running and strong-armed Steve Pisarkiewicz could become the best passer in the Big Eight. But the Tigers face a devastating schedule; in addition to the other seven Big Eight teams, the list includes Alabama, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Kansas State has a new coach, Ellis Rainsberger; three promising sophomore quarterbacks; and a large supply of good runners, the best of whom could be two newcomers, sophomore scatback Kerwin Cox and transfer (from Tampa) slot-back Mike Harris. Other transfers will add much strength to the defensive line, which was last year's major weakness. Also helping will be Theopilis Bryant, who has been shifted from linebacker to nose guard. With a little luck, Rainsberger could make a big splash his first year.

The Iowa State team, having lost its automatic three-point security blanket (kicker Tom Goedjen now belongs to the Vikings), will have to find some way to get the ball into the end zone. The Cyclones have two experienced quarterbacks (Buddy Hardeman and Wayne Stanley), but Mike Williams is the only proven runner. Thus, coach Earle Bruce is moving last year's big-play artist Luther Blue from split end to slotback, where he'll have a chance to run with the ball. Fortunately, the offensive line is well seasoned. Sophomore defensive tackle Mike Stensrud should be a consensus All-America before he graduates.

Kansas has a new head coach, Bud Moore, who served his apprenticeship under Bear Bryant at Alabama. Moore's new multiple offense will be aided by the return of quarterback Scott McMichael and runner Laverne Smith. The defensive secondary, last year's major strength, returns intact, but with weak linebackers and a thin defensive line, the Jay-hawks will likely be vulnerable to enemy running attacks.

After suffering through a disastrous (for Texas) 8--3 season, coach Darrell Royal held dark suspicions that his charges had become soft and fat from too many years of dominating the Southwest Conference. He ordered an old-fashioned head-knocking spring practice and the squad emerged looking better for the wear. Quarterback Marty Akins, already a good runner, is now an improved passer and a more confident leader. They'll still use the wishbone, but the Longhorns will pass much more this year in an attempt to keep opposing defenses honest. Says patriarchal publicist Jones Ramsey. "Our pore little boys are tired of comin' out of the huddle and findin' a 15-man defensive line facin' 'em."

Two teams in the Southwest, Houston and Texas A&M, always find some new and creative way to blow their season. It can't be the coaching, because both Bill Yeoman and Emory Bellard are among the best. This year, it will take an unusual degree of inspired goofmanship to keep Texas A&M out of a major bowl, if not from the Conference championship. The Aggies have 16 starters returning from the team that won eight games last fall before it bellied up (a Pavlovian reaction with the Aggies) before a weaker Texas team. The Aggies' major strength is the defensive unit--second best in the nation last year--led by Playboy All-Americas Ed Simonini at linebacker and Pat Thomas at cornerback. A heady, almost religious zeal was noticeable in athletic dormitory conversations last spring. The players are convinced they have a good shot at the national championship.

Arkansas will be a vastly improved team, simply from the healing of wounds. Coach Frank Broyles has installed the veer-T offense to better exploit the considerable talents of Playboy All-America running back Ike Forte. The Razorbacks need help from the incoming freshmen at wide receiver, in the secondary and in the linebacker crew. If they find it, they'll have a good shot at the Southwest Conference title.

Coach Steve Sloan takes over a Texas Tech team that suffered last year from erratic quarterbacking. A former All-America quarterback at Alabama, Sloan must groom either incumbent Tommy Duniven or sophomore Rodney Allison to run the Tech offense. The problem will be complicated by a flaccid offensive line. Before the season is over, Sloan will probably wish he had stayed at Vanderbilt.

Last year, the Baylor team, displaying an uncanny proclivity for winning games in the fourth quarter, became the first team in Southwest Conference history to win the title the year after losing all its Conference games. It will be a tough act to follow. Fullback Pat McNeil is the only member of the offensive backfield returning and Mark Jackson is the only quarterback in camp with any experience. The offensive line, however, will be excellent and coach Grant Teaff says his defensive crew will be the best he's had since going to Waco. With a little luck, this year's team could be called Cinderella II.

Texas Christian will be a very young but extremely talented team. Lee Cook (who led the Conference in passing last year) and Jimmy Dan Elzner (a 6'3" soph with a howitzer arm) are the best pair of quarterbacks in the Southwest. Jimmy Dan and another supersoph, split end Mike Renfro (son of former pro star Ray), are both destined for greatness. Both lines are also loaded with promising greenies, so look for mistakes in early games. A further complication is the non-Conference schedule that includes Nebraska, Alabama and Arizona State. But keep an eye on the Frogs; they could suddenly mature during the season and wreak all sorts of havoc in the South-west Conference race.

Southern Methodist will be trying for its fourth winning season in a row, and that hasn't happened since the Doak Walker Kyle Rote years of 1947--1950. Quarterback Ricky Wesson, fullback David Bostick and halfback Wayne Morris will all probably become the number-one career rushing leaders at their positions in SMU history. The defense, unfortunately, was nearly stripped bare by graduation, leaving little experience in the line and none among the linebackers. How quickly and how well the replacements learn their trade will be the key to the season.

At Rice, coach Al Conover's major reconstruction efforts are devoted to the ground game, which collapsed last fall. Ten returning offensive starters should guarantee some improvement. The Owls, as always, will be entertaining and upset-minded, but the schedule is murderous.

Tulsa coach F. A. Dry recruited several tons of beefy linemen last winter and many of them will be thrown into the fray immediately, since only one defensive lineman survived graduation. Fortunately, they'll be backstopped by two carnivorous linebackers, Byron Franklin and Robert Fomby. Quarterback Jeb Blount returns, but he could be displaced by Ron Hickerson, who had a spectacular spring. With its usual stable of good receivers, Tulsa will again be one of the top passing teams.

New Mexico State has more letter winners returning than at any time in the past decade. Although Jim Germany has departed for the St. Louis Cardinals, the running attack, now utilizing the wishbone, will be improved because it will be more diversified and will have the help of the best offensive line in Aggie history. Offensive tackle Gary Hull looks like a future All-America.

New Louisville coach Vince Gibson (late of Kansas State) has several top-quality players but precarious depth. Best of the holdovers are diminutive runner Walter Peacock and quarterback Jim Wagoner. The latter could be moved to safety if incoming freshman passer Jim Didier proves to be as impressive as his advance notices. If excessive injuries can be avoided, Gibson, a skilled aerial ringmaster, will surprise some opponents.

West Texas State finished 6--5 in 1974, losing four games by a total of 12 points. The players felt they were a much better team than their record showed. With good returning depth and four or five incoming freshmen who could displace veterans, the Buffaloes will be out to prove their point. Quarterback Tully Blanchard won't have many receivers, but he will have use of a flock of swift halfbacks in the wishbone attack.

Most of the weaknesses responsible for Wichita State's dismal showing last fall have been healed. The offensive line, led by Ted Vincent, is stronger, three good jaycee transfer receivers are on hand and another transfer, Kent Van Vleet, will cure the calamitous kicking game.

Drake has changed its traditional image as a passing machine and now depends on the running of Jim Herndon and the accurate toe of kicker Todd Gaffney.

The Utah State team will be much stronger (as will the schedule) if coach Phil Krueger can find a passer with enough ability to keep opponents from using nine-man defensive lines in an effort to stop tailback Louie Giammona. Jaycee transfer Greg Van Ness will probably win the quarterback job. With the skilled blocking of fullback Paul Tidwell, Giammona, an incredibly tough little man, will try to duplicate his 1974 national rushing title.

The main cause of Air Force's '74 nightmare (the Falcons lost seven games by narrow margins) was erratic quarterbacking. If incumbent passers Mike Worden and Rob Shaw can be more consistent, the Falcons should have a banner season, because runners Chris Milodragovich and Ken Wood return along with kicker Dave Lawson, the team's leading scorer the past two seasons.

If Houston couldn't make a run for the national championship with the material on hand last year (12 seniors signed N.F.L. contracts), it will have a hard time being respectable this season. Only 58 players turned out for spring practice, one of the smallest contingents ever in Oilville. The schedule, fortunately--and as usual--is quite easy. Unless coach Bill Yeoman does some rapid rebuilding, the Cougars' entrance into the Southwest Conference next season will be a major embarrassment for everyone.

North Texas State coach Hayden Fry labored during spring practice to find some better-than-dreadful runners to help take the pressure off supersoph quarterback Ken Washington (little brother of Oklahoma's Joe). Fullback Garry "Tex" Smith, a 236-pound converted tackle, and tailback Mack Cumby (his injuries now healed) should solve the problem. If Washington's receivers learn how to catch the ball, he could challenge his brother for newspaper ink this season.

Lamar's defensive unit was demolished by graduation, so the Cardinals will depend on a more productive offense. The big question in Beaumont is whether quarterback Bobby Flores will be sufficiently recovered from injuries to regain his rookie form of 1973.

Last year's 1--10 Texas at Arlington team lost only four seniors to graduation, while lettering 34 freshmen and sophomores. This team, therefore, will benefit from much more experience. Also, the Mavericks will be more familiar with coach Bud Elliott's wishbone attack and the blocking (dreadful last year) will be better. Another plus: This was the best recruiting year in the school's history.

•

There will be far more wins than losses for teams of the Pacific Eight Conference, with only one team, Oregon, destined for a dismal season. The reason, of course, is that most teams will fatten their won-lost records on non-Conference foes.

The loss of 14 starters from last year's superb Southern California team is a mixed nonblessing for coach John McKay; at least he doesn't have any incumbent superstar egos to deal with. He does have legions of able and speedy youngsters waiting in the wings. So the Trojans should again be scourging the landscape before the season is over. Quarterbacks Vince Evans and Rob Hertel will run more than the departed Pat Haden, because Evans is an excellent runner and Hertel is a good one. A lot of impressive candidates are vying for the tailback slot. Supersoph Dwight Ford, freshman Paul Rice and jaycee transfer Lynn Cain will combine with all three of last year's fullbacks to give the Trojans another superb running attack. The offensive line, whose major strength is Playboy All-America tackle Marvin Powell, needs more depth, as does the receiving corps, which means the Trojans could be vulnerable to ill-placed injuries. Says McKay, "We'll have a very good team, but a lot of new people must come through."

Coach Mike White's long rebuilding job at California having finally reached fruition, the Bears seem in a good position to challenge Southern Cal for the Rose Bowl trip. Believe it or not, even without Steve Bartkowski, the Bears' passing game will be stronger. Two gem-quality quarterbacks, Fred Besana (who can throw the long bomb on a dime) and jaycee transfer Joe Roth (a quick-release artist), will vie for the starting job in fall practice. Whoever survives will have a collection of receivers that some pro teams would envy. Best of the bunch are Steve Rivera, Wesley Walker and Leon Washington (little brother of pro flanker Gene). The Bears won't need to live or the by the pass, either, because runners Chuck Muncie and Tom Newton are All-America caliber. The Bears' downfall could be the defense, which was the worst in the Conference last fall, but help will come from a large contingent of jaycee transfers, best of whom are two lethal linebackers, Bob Warner and James Reed, and defensive end Jeff "Bad News" Barnes.

With the healing of last year's injuries to top players (most serious of which was quarterback John Sciarra's broken leg), the usual king-sized offensive line and good running backs, the ULCA attack should be most impressive. More familiarity with coach Dick Vermeil's veer-T offense will also help. Virtually the entire defensive unit graduated, but there is little lamentation, because the replacements appear to be better.

Dee Andros, beginning his 11th season as Oregon State coach, determined to juice up his offense, brought in 13 junior college transfers, including runners Ron Cuie (who can really fly) and Johnny Taylor (who's nearly as promising). Andros' defensive unit, as usual, is huge, deep and mean. The big question mark is the quarterback position, where veteran Steve Gervais, an excellent runner but only a fair passer, seems to have the inside track. Since the non-Conference schedule is cushy, the Beavers should make much improvement on last year's 3--8 record.

There are two very strong signs that Washington could be the most dramatically improved team in the country: First, 20 starters return from last year's young but talented squad; second, new coach Don James is one of the brightest and ablest young mentors in the land. In his first season, James could field an overwhelming offense. If quarterback Chris Rowland is healthy, the passing will be top grade, and 250-pound fullback Robin Earl is a Sherman tank on cleats.

Stanford will have a new look this season. Adding the I formation to better utilize the abilities of runner Ron Inge, the Cardinals will often resemble Southern California. The running game, therefore, should be much better than the flimsy '74 version. Whoever wins the quarterback job (Mike Cordova and Guy Benjamin look equally fit) will have outstanding receivers, best of whom is Tony Hill. In order to shore up last season's weak ground defense, coach Jack Christiansen has moved Duncan McColl to nose guard, where he could develop into the best defensive player in the West.

The only blessing of last year's injury epidemic at Washington State is an experienced squad for this year's campaign. The Cougars have no established stars, but a couple of new players, jaycee transfer runner Kesel Thompson and sophomore quarterback Jack Thompson, could be making headlines by season's end. Coach Jim Sweeney has installed a new 5--2--4 defense to better contain the large number of veer-T teams on the schedule.

Oregon's severe need for a good new quarterback could be filled by Phil Brus, a transfer from California, or by either of two quality sophs, Jack Henderson and Jerry Jurich. The Duck passing game should therefore be improved, which should help overcome last year's inability to get the ball into the end zone. The Ducks may fare better than the past two 2--9 seasons, but not much.

Arizona had its best season ever (nine wins) in '74, and 14 returning starters give promise of another good year in Tucson. The passing game will be dangerous, with Bruce Hill throwing to Scott Piper and Playboy All-America receiver Theopolis Bell. The Wildcats' Achilles' heel could be a lack of depth in both lines.

After suffering the embarrassment of winning only seven games in '74 (plus the further mortification of not going to the Fiesta Bowl for the first time in four years), Arizona State will be back to its accustomed strength. The flock of youngsters who filled starting roles are older and smarter, especially in the much-maligned offensive line. Look for split end John Jefferson to have a spectacular year. The defense, which held off total disaster last year, features superb linebacker Larry Gordon and interception artist Mike Haynes, who is also one of the most feared punt and kickoff returners in the country.

The return to health of quarterback Steve Myer will make New Mexico a viable contender for the W.A.C. title. Myer led the nation in passing for six weeks last fall before busting a knee. He will enjoy the assistance of a much-improved running attack and the protection of a solid offensive line featuring guards Edgar Bell and Ken Brown. An added offensive weapon will be Bob Berg, one of the nation's better place kickers.

It will be difficult for Brigham Young to retain its championship unless a quarterback can be found to adequately replace graduated Gary Sheide. The Mountain Cats also need a bruising fullback to go with tailback Jeff Blanc. A strong offensive line, led by All-America candidate Orrin Olsen, will be the squad's major strength.

Everything will be new at Wyoming: the coaching staff (assembled by new head coach Fred Akers), the offense (Wyoming wishbone), the defense (4--3--4) and the desire and intensity that have been lacking in recent seasons. A group of talented runners, a rebuilt line and a jaycee transfer quarterback (Jim Hector) will produce a rejuvenated offense.

Coach Gill Bartosh engineered a nearly miraculous turnaround in Texas at El Paso fortunes last year, but it will be difficult for him to maintain the pace. Numerous freshmen were used in '74, so there will be much experience on the squad. Also, Bartosh captured some hefty talent in the recruiting wars. The key performer will again be quarterback Bobby McKinley, who looked phenomenal in spring practice.

Although quarterback Mark Driscoll is the all-time Colorado State passing leader, his job could be threatened by fabulous freshman Pete Cyphers. Tailback Ron Harris, the most productive freshman runner in the country last year, should be a terror before he graduates. Kicker Clark Kemble adds an effective third dimension to the attack. If a limp offensive line can be stiffened, the Rams will score a lot of points.

The Utah team, binding up the wounds of a 1--10 season, will have more quality athletes than in recent years, but most of them, especially on the offensive unit, will be grass green. Coach Tom Lovat has installed the I formation to better utilize the excellent new backfield speed.

Despite San Jose's severe graduation losses (twelve '74 seniors have signed pro contracts), there is still plenty of talent in camp. Roger Proffitt is the obvious choice to replace Craig Kimball at quarterback, but either of two redshirts, Blair Thomas or Steve DeBerg, could win the job. A stable of flashy runners and receivers, plus a fine offensive line, should make the offense as prolific as last year's, whoever is at the controls. How well the Spartans fare this season could depend upon whether last season's strong senior leadership can be duplicated.

Despite the loss of 14 starters, San Diego coach Claude Gilbert feels his team will be improved in all areas. Much of this optimism is based on the presence of quarterback Craig Penrose and defensive tackle Mike Gilbert, who was a one-man wrecking crew in spring drills.

Long Beach coach Wayne Howard is a college version of the Washington Redskins' George Allen: a defensive strategist, a caldron of enthusiasm and a high priest of togetherness. He made astonishing progress his first year and this fall the 49ers will probably again be the most improved team in the Conference. Tight end Leanell Jones is the best of one of the classiest groups of wide receivers in the country.

Last season was a nightmare for Pacific as an injury-riddled defense totally collapsed en route to a disappointing 6--5 record. Therefore, coach Chester Caddas changed the defensive alignment and concentrated his junior college recruiting on beefy types. Despite the departure of Willard Harrell, the running attack will again be emphasized, with Oreaser Brown (Harrell's high school running mate) the heir apparent. A tough schedule will make it difficult for the Tigers to keep their winning streak alive.

With 19 starters returning, Fresno State could be the surprise team of the Conference. Neftali Cortez will throw frequently to tight end Calvin Young and flanker Jimmy "The Flea" Ball, who, at 5'7", 134 pounds, may be the smallest receiver in the country. Kicking phenom Alvaro Garcia will likely make the difference in several games.

Hawaii announced early this spring that its team would celebrate the inaugural of its sparkling new stadium with nine home games. However, construction schedules have proved to be as farcical on the Sandwich Islands as on the mainland, and those nine visiting teams will--it has been announced--have the nostalgic experience of playing in the same old termite palace. Other than the rustic accommodations, most of those nine teams should have a pleasant visit, because the Rainbows will field a squad seriously depleted by graduation. Eight blue-chip jaycee transfers and a contingent of hopeful walk-ons must provide dependable depth if the islanders are to have a winning season.

With 20 starters returning, Idaho will be much stronger. Fullback J. C. Chad-band and tight end Steve Duncanson will do most of the scoring.

Hopefully, when this football season has run its course, the new spread of talent in the land will force a refreshing change in postseason games. Last year, the bowl committees, with television moguls looking over their shoulders, made some ludicrous selections. "Name" teams with 6--5 and 7--4 records were chosen, while stronger teams with better records were left at home. More rational bowl pairings are inevitable, whether this year or later. Which leads us to a final prediction: On January 1, 1984, you'll sleep late, take a couple of hangover pills, switch on the TV set and settle back to watch Appalachian State meet Panhandle A&M in the Sugar Bowl. It will probably be a good game.

Playboy's 1975 Preview All-America Defensive Team

Top 20 Teams

1. Oklahoma....................10--1 11. Penn State....................8--3

2. Michigan....................10--1 12. California....................8--3

3. Southern California....................10--1 13. Ohio State....................8--3

4. Alabama....................11--0 14. Colorado....................8--3

5. Texas....................9--2 15. UCLA....................8--3

6. Tennessee...................9--3 16. Mississippi State..............9--2

7. Michigan State...............9--2 17. Arkansas....................8--3

8. North Carolina State....................9--2 18. Arizona....................9--2

9. Texas A&M....................9--2 19. Kentucky....................9--2

10. Nebraska....................8--3 20. Arizona State....................9--2

Possible Breakthroughs: Wisconsin (8--3); Duke (8--3); Georgia Tech (8--3); Boston College (9--2); Oregon State (8--3); Auburn (6--5); Purdue (6--5); Notre Dame (6--5); Pittsburgh (6--5); Maryland (7--4); Iowa (6--5); Kent State (9--2); Cincinnati (9--2).

The All-America Squad

(Listed in order of excellence of their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks:John Sciarra (UCLA), Gene Swick (Toledo), Craig Penrose (San Diego State), Cornelius Greene (Ohio State), Dove Buckey (North Carolina State), Richard Todd (Alabama), Bob Bateman (Brown), Jeff Grantz (South Carolina)

Running Backs:Tony Dorsett (Pittsburgh), Sonny Collins (Kentucky), Chuck Muncie (California), Billy Marek (Wisconsin), Louie Giammona (Utah State), Earl Campbell (Texas), Walter Packer (Mississippi State), Secdrick McIntyre (Auburn)

Receivers:Dove Logan (Colorado), Mike Barber (Louisiana Tech), Steve Rivera (California), Tinker Owens (Oklahoma)

Offensive Linemen:Bob Simmons (Texas), Mickey Marvin (Tennessee), Warren Bryant (Kentucky), Henry Sheppard (Southern Methodist), Terry Webb (Oklahoma), Chuck Fletcher (Auburn)

Centers:Roy Pinney (Washington), Orrin Olsen (Brigham Young), Al Gluchoski (West Virginia)

Defensive Linemen:Gary Jeter (Southern California), Ben Williams (Mississippi), Phillip Oakes (Oklahoma State), Dewey Selman (Oklahoma), Wilson Faumuina (San Jose State), Ecomet Burley (Texas Tech), Eary Jones (Memphis State), Steve Cassidy (Louisiana State)

Linebackers:Greg Buttle (Penn State), Donnie Thomas (Indiana), Woodrow Lowe (Alabama), Reggie Williams (Dartmouth), Bill Hamilton (Texas)

Defensive Backs:Tim Fox (Ohio State), Wayne Fields (Florida), Kurt Knoff (Kansas), Don Dufek (Michigan), Jim Brechbiel (Maryland), Tom Marvaso (Cincinnati), Shafer Suggs (Ball State)

Kickers:Dave Lawson (Air Force), Jose Violante (Brown), Mike Longford (Stanford), Bob Berg (New Mexico)

This Year's Supersophs

(Listed in approximate order of potential)

Dennis Harrison, defensive tackle....................Vanderbilt

Leon Bright, running back....................Florida State

Elliott Walker, running back....................Pittsburgh

Jeff Mills, defensive tackle.......................Clemson

Dwight Ford, running back.....................Southern California

Elvis Peacock, running back....................Oklahoma

Lucius Sanford, linebacker....................Georgia Tech

Ken Washington, quarterback....................North Texas State

Jimmy Cefalo, running back....................Penn State

Tony Green, running back.....................Florida

Jimmy Dan Elmer, quarterback....................Texas Christian

Mike Renfro, wide receiver....................Texas Christian

Mark Manges, quarterback....................Maryland

Scott Hutchinson, defensive tackle....................Florida

Larry Key, running back.....................Florida State

Bill Dufek, offensive tackle......................Michigan

Gordon King, offensive tackle....................Stanford

Dan Kendra, quarterback......................West Virginia

Keith Wright, wide receiver..................Memphis State

Glenn Jones, linebacker..................Virginia Military

Kurt Steger, quarterback..........................Illinois

Mike Morgan, running back........................Wisconsin

Dennis Johnson, running back.............Mississippi State

Larry King, defensive back........................Syracuse

Gary Hull, offensive tackle...............New Mexico State

Napoleon Outlaw, wide receiver..................Cincinnati

Mike Roban, quarterback...............................Navy

Ron Harris, running back....................Colorado State

Vic Major, running back....................Southern Illinois

Pat Healy, running back............................Colgate

Mike Stensrud, defensive tackle.................Iowa State

Top Players: Buttle, Rafferty, Quinn, Cefalo (Penn State); Dorsett, E. Walker, Parrish (Pittsburgh); Kruczek, Barnette (Boston College); Moeller, Papak (Navy); Gluchoski, Owens (West Virginia); Preston, Allgood (Syracuse); Klecko, Bitterlich (Temple); Mastronardo, Ramsey (Villanova); Quehl, Morton (Holy Cross); Gillogly (Army); Toren (Rutgers); Basile, Healy (Colgate); S. Lang, Chamberlin (Princeton); Bateman, Violante (Brown); Williams, Cummins (Dartmouth); Palmer, Gesicki (Yale); Jiggetts, Winn (Harvard); Starks, Eanelli (Cornell); Wixted (Pennsylvania); Combs (Columbia).

Top Players: J. Smith, S. King, Perlinger, Davis (Michigan); Baggett, L. Jackson, Schaum, O. Smith (Michigan State); A. Griffin, Greene, Fox, Skladany (Ohio State); D. Lick, Marek, Wagner (Wisconsin); Novak, Long (Purdue); Devlin, Walters (Iowa); Simons, Beaudoin (Minnesota); Thomas, Smock (Indiana); Beaver, Smalzer (Illinois); Boykin, Maly (Northwestern); Kokal, Faulk, Vrabel (Kent State); S. Smith, Carpenter (Miami); Swick, Zimmerman (Toledo); Jones, Gamble (Central Michigan); Preston, S. Studer (Bowling Green); McKerracher, Matthews (Western Michigan); Suggs (Ball State); Madison (Ohio University); Meyers (Northern Illinois); Niehaus, Browner, Bradley, Hunter (Notre Dame); Clarence Sanders, Marvaso (Cincinnati); Major (Southern Illinois); Filliez (Marshall); Schwarber (Dayton).

Top Players: Cook, Shelby, Todd, Lowe (Alabama); Spiva, Marvin, McCartney (Tennessee); Packer, Black, Hull (Mississippi State); Collins, Bryant (Kentucky); McIntyre, Fletcher, Telhiard (Auburn); Fields, T. Green, M. Williams (Florida); Chesley, Burton, Harrison (Vanderbilt); Harrison, Randy Johnson (Georgia); Williams, Sweet (Mississippi); Cassidy, Robiskie (Louisiana State); Dave and Don Buckey, Stringer (North Carolina State); Slade, Clark, Bryan (Duke); Brechbiel, Manges (Maryland); Gardner, Classic (Virginia); Betterson, Voight (North Carolina); Cunningham, Mills (Clemson); Armstrong, Harsh (Wake Forest); Parker, Ford (Appalachian State); A. Johnson, Ruff (The Citadel); Upton, Moore (Virginia Military); Wier (Furman); Dalton (William & Mary); Strayhorn (East Carolina); Shaw (Richmond); Sims, Tierney, Sanford (Georgia Tech); Jones, Niemaseck (Memphis State); Bell, Garza (Tulane); Grantz, Shugart (South Carolina); G. Johnson, Bright (Florida State); Dunn, Camut (Miami); Barber (Louisiana Tech); Bower, Cheatham (Southern Mississippi); K. Jones, Malham (Arkansas State); Rogers, Philbrick (Virginia Tech); Files, Thibodeaux (McNeese State); G. Fleming, Coleman (Northeast Louisiana).

Top Players: J. Washington, LeRoy and Dewey Selmon, Webb, T. Owens (Oklahoma); R. Bonness, Monds, Fultz, Tony Davis (Nebraska); Logan, P. Brock, Koncar (Colorado); Dukes, Chlouber (Oklahoma State); Galbreath, Pisarkiewicz (Missouri); Pennington, Dorsey (Kansas State); Blue, Pittman (Iowa State); Knoff, L. Smith (Kansas); Campbell, W. Wilcox, Simmons, Akins (Texas); Simonini, Thomas, Bean (Texas A&M); Forte, Skinner, S. Little (Arkansas); Burley, Isaac (Texas Tech); Burns, Gregory (Baylor); Cook, Elzner, Renfro (Texas Christian); Sheppard, Morris (Southern Methodist); Norton, Lofton (Rice); Franklin, Blount (Tulsa); Hull, Dean (New Mexico State); Peacock, Wagoner (Louisville); J. Lloyd, F. Jones (West Texas State); Adkins, Vincent (Wichita State); Herndon, Gaffney (Drake); L. Giammona, Parrish (Utah State); Lawson, Milodragovich (Air Force); Belcher, Whitley (Houston); Chapman, K. Washington (North Texas State); Jackson (Lamar); Barnett (Texas at Arlington).

Top Players: Powell, Jeter, Ford, Farmer (Southern California); Muncie, Rivera, Von der Mehden (California); Sciarra, Frazier (UCLA); Brown, Cuie (Oregon State); Pinney, Robin Earl (Washington); McColl, T. Hill (Stanford); Barschig, Hedrick (Washington State); M. Clark (Oregon); Bell, Dawson (Arizona); Haynes, F. Williams, Gordon (Arizona State); Myer, Berg (New Mexico); Olsen, Blanc (Brigham Young); Kyle (Wyoming); McKinley (Texas at El Paso); McLain, M. Driscoll (Colorado State); Huddleston (Utah); Faumuina, Ekern (San Jose State); Penrose, Kertel (San Diego State); L. Jones, Lusk (Long Beach State); England, Brown (Pacific); Garcia, Young (Fresno State); Laboy, Woodcock (Hawaii); Duncan-son, Chadband (Idaho).