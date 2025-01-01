part one of photographer j. frederick smith's portfolio of stunning portraits inspired by ancient greek poems on loving women

When it comes to love, our language is at a loss for words. We borrow from the Greek, recognizing, perhaps, that theirs was the first culture in which men and women were free to explore relationships that went beyond the requisites of biology, of mere survival. Consider: fromEros, our concept of arousal and desire; from Plato, our concept of an ideal love without desire; and from Sappho, a lyrist who lived on the isle of Lesbos around 600 b.c., our concept of love between women. Even her place of residence yielded a word for feminine intimacy. Some scholars believe that she was the leader of a cult of women devoted to Aphrodite; others claim that she was a famous singer who attracted young girls seeking to learn the art. References in various Greek comedies--the Hollywood gossip columns of the age--suggest that she ran a school for scandal. The only evidence we have--a few complete poems and several fragments--indicates that she was intense, emotional and deeply attached to her friends. For almost 25 centuries, this legacy of love has challenged and inspired poets such as Dante Gabriel Rossetti, William Carlos Williams, Ezra Pound, Mary Barnard, A. C. Swinburne and Edward Storer. Recently, Chelsea House Publishers commissioned J. Frederick Smith to create a portfolio of photographs to illustrate a volume of Sappho's verse. The assignment proved to be a catalyst for Smith's considerable talents--stunning variations on a classical theme. The pictures shown here are among those selected for Sappho: The Art of Loving Women, which will be published nextmonth. And you'll be happy to note that there will be a sequel in our February issue. How's that for a special valentine?

You have come--it is well--How I longed for you! And once more you add fire To the fire of love in my heart! Blessings, many blessings, fall On us for as long as we were apart.

--John Ragan

How many restless thoughts recall to me The lovely Atthis, and I long for the slender one. Sadness devours my soul. From far there comes to us The sound of her sharp cry, and it is not Unheard, for night the many-eared carries it To us across the sea that flows between.

--Part of "Atthis at Sardis,"

So, like a child after its mother, I fluttered after you.

--Anonymous

Thy soul Grown delicate with satieties, Atthis. O Atthis, I long for thy lips. I long for thy narrow breasts, Thou restless, ungathered.

--Ezra Pound

My words are nothing but air, But they are life breath to hear.

--Anonymous

Night shut their eyes and then poured down Blackness of sleep upon their lids.

--Anonymous

The stars about the lovely moon Fade back and vanish very soon, When, round and full, her silver face Swims into sight, and lights all space.

--Edwin Arnold

How fair and good were the things we shared together, How by my side you wove many garlands of violets and Sweet-smelling roses, and made of all kinds of flowers Delicate necklaces....

--Edward Storer

"Sappho, if you are content to remain there, no more will I Love you! O rise and shine out upon us! Set free Your glorious strength from your bed, and then, casting off

Your Chian robe, bathe yourself like the marsh lily by The shore of the river. And Cleis will hand to you From your chest a saffron robe and a peplum of purple...."

--Edward Storer