First let us define our terms. A peep show is a small spectacle or object viewed through an opening or a magnifying glass. Peep means to peer through a crevice, to look cautiously or slyly, to begin to emerge from concealment and to put forth or cause to protrude slightly. Yes, even that. Watch yourself. What is about to unfold is the absorbing case of the Voyeur in the Foyer. A voyeur is someone who believes that in the kingdom of the blind, the one-eyed man is to be found at the nearest keyhole. The lady, above left, is a maid. A familiar noise from room 907 has caught her attention. It's the couple from Schenectady, here for the cure. Settle back. This could be fun.