Grand Designs

Fashion is a nonverbal language. It communicates in silence, conveying to the world how an individual relates to himself and to his surroundings. There are many other nonverbal languages, one of them being the rooms we live in. Like clothes, rooms also reflect lifestyle--their decor is an extension of ourselves. With this in mind, Playboy decided to add a new dimension to its annual Creative Menswear Collection by inviting talented interior designers Angelo Donghia and David Easton and Michael LaRocca to produce rooms inspired by the originals shown here. The language may be nonverbal, but the message is clear.