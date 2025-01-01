Playboy's Playmate Review

Last year certainly wasn't reassuring to male chauvinists. Ladies KO'd male opponents in boxing rings from Manhattan to Phoenix and, in the shoot-'em-ups of real life, generally carried on like Jesse James, knocking off banks and leading the federales on all sorts of wild-goose chases. Which was only the local news; overseas, women were heading up more and more governments (and occasionally heading them down the road to perdition). We are left, however, with one consoling fact: Even though you can no longer identify the girls by the way they act, you can still tell them, in most cases, by the way they look. And, fortunately for us, there has been no shortage of Playmates to prove it. Herewith, 12 ladies about whose femininity there is no doubt. One will be selected Playmate of the Year. The final choice is ours, but we do welcome your nominations.