And Now...Funder-Wear!

The idea for this feature, says photographer Ken Marcus, came a couple of years ago, when a model showed up ready for and type of shooting: Under her jeans and T-shirt, she was wearing a garter belt and stockings. "I got the idea something was going on," says Marcus, who immediately began checking to see if underwear--always a good pictorial subject--were "in" again. He found that not only garters but also perforated bras and all those other kinky things--which were big in the early Sixties but had since disappeared--were back on the scene, with Hollywood mail-order outfits shipping peekaboo panties all over the country. The ladies were not buying the stuff because their masters so desired but because they dug it. And that these skimpy little bits of cloth are big mojo can now--after some hectic shootings--be confirmed by Marcus: "There's no question but that they change people's personalities. Even models I know well seem transformed into totally sexual creatures when they put them on." Which, of course, is the whole idea.