Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ................................................ 3

Dear Playboy ........................................... 11

Playboy After Hours ................................... 19

Movies ............................................. 22

Gene Wilder's directing debut and Stanley Kubrick's long-awaited opus.

Books .............................................. 28

Both John V. Lindsay and William F. Buckley, Jr., have written first novels about the United States Government. Is truth, indeed, stranger than fiction?

Television .......................................... 30

An Edith Piaf bio headlines a fortnight of PBS specials.

Recordings ......................................... 32

A roundup of top-drawer female vocalists, plus John Lennon's Shaved Fish.

Selected Shorts

The Middle-Class Squeeze .................Craig Karpel 34

Help! Pleh! ...............................L. Rust Hills 35

The Playboy Advisor .................................... 41

The Playboy Forum ..................................... 45

Playboy Interview: Norman Lear--candid conversation ....... 53

TV's greatest impresario (All in the Family, Maude, Sanford and Son, et al.) talks about power and censorship and introduces some new shows in progress.

How to Do Everything--article ................Peter Passell 72

Advice, by a co-author of The Best, on how to repel sharks, how to cure insomnia, how to predict your life expectancy and much, much more.

Encore Emmanuelle!--pictorial ............................ 76

Next to this steamy sequel, Emmanuelle I looks like a boy-scout jamboree. Sexy Sylvia Kristel resumes, with added kinkiness, her romp through Bangkok.

Bruce Springsteen--personality .............James R. Petersen 84

The budding superstar from Asbury Park, New Jersey, has been the subject of some pretty strong hype. Our author, a longtime fan, follows this living legend on a cross-country tour and gets to know the real man behind the new myth.

Jogging Can Kill You!--article .............J. E. Schmidt, M.D. 87

So you think running a mile a day will keep the doctor away? No such luck. Our well-informed author gives the definitive low-down on the bodily wreck you can make of yourself in the hallowed name of physical culture.

Playboy's Guide to the Rites of Spring--survey ............ 88

Sure, there are literally thousands of nice, sunny places you can go this season for your college spring break. But where will all those gorgeous bikinied girls be? Read our authoritative survey and find out.

Sister Act--playboy's playmate of the month ................... 94

Ann Pennington, whose sister Janice was our May 1971 centerfold, proves that beautiful things run in her family.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ............................ 104

Who Can Arrest You?--article ...........Laurence Gonzales 106

Damn near anybody, or so it seems. A scary look at the proliferation of public and private fuzz in this country by one of the biggest paranoids around.

String Fever--modern living ............................... 109

A positively sensuous, not to mention educational, survey of the best--and we mean the best--guitars (acoustic, classical and electric) money can buy.

The Autumn Dog--fiction .....................Paul Theroux 114

The author of the best-selling Great Railway Bazaar spins an intriguing tale about a May--November romance and an obscure Chinese sexual position.

The Pullover: Get It On!--attire ............................ 117

A new-old casual look to help you segue handsomely into spring.

The 1976 Democratic Handicap--article ...........Dick Tuck 118

Ever wonder what really goes on in those smoke-filled rooms? Our author, the most celebrated political prankster of our time, turns his attention to prognostication. Who'll be our next President? Read it here first.

Fire Belle--pictorial ....................................... 121

Last April's Playmate, Vicki Cunningham, grew up with a fantasy about fire fighting. Fortunately, she can light fires better than she can put them out.

The Contract--ribald classic ............................... 129

Spring Tone-Up--attire ......................Robert L. Green 131

Everybody has his favorite color, but how many men would wear monochromatic pants, shirt and jacket? Not only is it possible, it's cool.

The Golden Whatever--fiction ...........Jordan Crittenden 134

A huge conglomerate buys a small neighborhood violin shop--the result is a new violin spin-off and some crazy mayhem.

Playboy's History of Assassination--article .. James McKinley 137

Louisiana's Huey "Kingfish" Long was a powerful demagog and possible political threat to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Unanswered questions persist to this day about his assassination. Conspiracy buffs, note.

Sci-FFI Sex--humor .........................Michael Ffolkes 140

A spaced-out cartoonist's-eye view of extraterrestrial erotica.

Think Tank .............................................. 148

Quick hits on moonshining, flywheels, organic smoking and biorhythmic betting.

Playboy Potpourri ...................................... 164

This month's cover photo of April 1975 Playmate Vicki Cunningham was shot on location in a Chicago suburb's volunteer firehouse by photographer Paul Gremmler and was designed by Associate Art Director Tom Staebler. It should be noted that the volunteer firemen all volunteered their services for the occasion.