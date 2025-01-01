Fire Belle

last april's playmate, victoria cunningham, has this fantasy about being a fireman (fireperson?) and for someone who looks like vicki, it's no sooner wished than done

Readers of this magazine should be well aware by now of both the history and the anatomy of one Victoria Cunningham. Last April's Playmate, Vicki encored in January's Playmate Review and in both instances we dwelt at some length on life as she now leads it. What we didn't say was that while she was growing up to be a beautiful Bunny-Playmate, Victoria harbored a secret passion--a burning passion, so to speak--to be a fireman.

But instead of toy fire engines, it was Raggedy Ann and Barbie. So somewhere along the way, that fantasy of becoming a fire fighter was placed on a low flame on the back burner. It remained for Playboy to rekindle the torch Vicki's been carrying all these years. As our cover and a sampling of the fire pole at right indicate, Miss Cunningham had the time of her life. She even donned a fireman's mask when things heated up. No matter, Vicki; we'd know you anywhere.

It should come as no surprise that man's erstwhile best friend--even a Dalmatian with Sparky's impeccably spotted credentials--deserts the men in favor of hanging around the equipment and looking like an RCA ad while Vicki the Bare semisuits up. (It wouldn't do to show up at a four-alarm conflagration in only a fire helmet; company discipline would undoubtedly go to blazes.) Sparky may have other things on his mind, but he has to settle for an activity as mundane as a nozzle nuzzle. And that's what they mean by a dog's life. Later, smoke eater Cunningham gets all wrapped up in her work, then tests out some hose (no, one size does not fit all). Even though it's a high-pressure job, Vicki has matters well in hand.

Ah, but we knew all along that she'd climb aboard. Looking pleased and pleasured, Vicki has obviously found her station house in life. She seems all fired up. There's no telling to what caloric heights this fire lassie's career might soar. She's found that her dream job's really quite easy--just a matter of becoming familiar with the tools of the trade. Of course, there's always the danger of becoming too familiar with them--but that's another fantasy.

One does have to worry about pyromania, which, we fear, our fire belle may have innocently encouraged. And just how many firebugs have we created by bringing this dream to life? Somehow we get the feeling that, despite all our efforts on Vicki's behalf. Miss Cunningham is going to ignite more blazes than she extinguishes. And let's face it: Who among us would sound the alarm if this young lady were to light his fire? Does anyone smell smoke?