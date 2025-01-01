Address_Copyright_Credit

Playboy

Playbill ..................................................... 3

Dear Playboy ................................................. 11

Playboy After Hours .......................................... 21

Books ........................................................ 24

Louis Auchincloss' new novel, Irving Howe's chronicle of Jewish immigrants in America and Howard Teichmann's biography of Alexander Woollcott reviewed.

Dining & Drinking ............................................ 26

A visit to New York's Palace: outrageously expensive but terrific.

Movies ....................................................... 28

Segal gets the Bird; Peckinpah, Wertmuller and Mazursky return; and our critic reviews a quartet of sex films, including Emmanuelle's second coming.

Music ........................................................ 30

New albums by Rufus, Dylan, Dave Brubeck and Paul Desmond, plus an appraisal of the remarkable Bo Diddley and a guide to bargain Beethoven.

Adventures ................................................... 34

Rafting down the white-water rapids of the Chattooga, minus Burt Reynolds.

Erotica ...................................................... 36

Introducing the sexual revolution's very own version of the Sears Catalog.

Sports ....................................................... 38

Checking in with the nation's premier statistics freak, Seymour Siwoff.

Selected Shorts

Transcendental Premeditation ............... Laurence Gonzales 40

TM is only the beginning, folks, as the world tries to relax.

Reform is a Four-Letter Word ..................... Donn Pearce 41

Everybody knows there's something wrong with our penal system, but nobody really knows what to do about it.

The Playboy Advisor .......................................... 43

The Playboy Forum ............................................ 49

Playboy Interview: Jerry Brown--candid conversation ....... 69

California's enigmatic young governor talks with interviewer Robert Scheer about his refusal to live in a mansion, the influence of Bob Dylan, law and order, and the Presidential races. Accompanying the interview is Scheer's insightful opinion piece on The Politics of Jerry Brown.

Punch out the IRS!--article ................ Jim Davidson 82

Unfair taxation is nothing new to us Americans. The British tried to pull it off once and look what happened to them. Now, 200 years later, there's another tax revolt alive in the land. Our author tells how to beat the IRS and what to do when the men with the calculators come knocking at your door.

The West End Horror--fiction ............. Nicholas Meyer 88

In this, the first of two parts, the "discoverer" of The Seven-Per-Cent Solution unearths a further adventure of Sherlock Holmes (starring George Bernard Shaw, Oscar Wilde, Gilbert & Sullivan and friends).

Incomparably Ursula--pictorial .......................... 91

The beauteous Miss Andress, starring in the costume flick The Loves and Times of Scaramouche, returns to our pages for an uncostumed extravaganza.

The Short Season--article ................... Jim Brosnan 97

The former major-league pitcher visits the spring-training camp of the go-go-going nowhere, but optimistic, Chicago White Sox.

Up the Tubes--pictorial ................................. 98

A visual tribute to the lunatic new rock group you've got to see to believe.

The Direct Approach--modern living ...................... 104

Amplifiers alone do not a stereo make. The latest on direct-drive turntables.

Written in the Stars--playboy's playmate of the month ... 106

Gemini women are noted for their charm, beauty and sensuousness and Hawaii's Denise Michele fits the bill to a T.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ............................ 116

Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast--attire ..... David Platt 118

A preview of what you'll want to be wearing when the temperatures climb.

Playboy's History of Assassination--article .... James McKinley 125

First of two installments about the most controversial of all Presidential killings, that of John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

My First Time--parody ................... John Blumenthal 131

Those other authors interviewed Dr. Spock, Erica Jong, Art Buchwald, et al. We bring you the maiden, as it were, sexual experiences of Adam, Oedipus, Shakespeare, Napoleon and Catherine the Great.

The Face is Familiar--pictorial ......................... 133

Last December's Playmate Nancie Li Brandi wigs out over hair styles.

The Vargas Girl--pictorial ............... Alberto Vargas 140

Love and a Lion--ribald classic ......................... 141

Playboy Music '76--survey ............................... 143

A noteworthy wrap-up, with the results of Playboy's Music Poll, including The Playboy Music Hall of Fame, a look at the past year's happenings and a bunch of off-the-wall accolades and fusillades: Lawsuit of the Year and the Lazarus and Dorian Gray Awards, for starters. Plus You Gotta Have a Hook, a far-out chronicle of a rock recording session, by F. P. Tullius (see page 158).

Playboy Potpourri ............................................ 188

Credit this month's cover to the women. Marilyn Grabowski, our West Coast Photo Editor, conceived the idea; lens lady Suze (who shot August 1975 Playmate Lillian Müller for us) did the photography; and actress Kristine De Bell is the model. The picture at right was taken by Suze during a playful lull in the shooting.