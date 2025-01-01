Incomparably Ursula

Ursula Andress has an affinity for water. We have an affinity for Ursula Andress. This pictorial marks our fourth feature devoted to the Swiss-born actress. As near as we can recall, this is the first time we've seen Miss Andress on dry land. Her erotic aquatic career began when she emerged from the sea to win James Bond's heart in Dr. No. A truly statuesque beauty, she had America by the eyeballs. Photographer John Derek provided Playboy readers with another glimpse of Ursula in a 12-page pictorial titled She. Reclining in the rushing waters of a mountain stream, Miss Andress scored a five on the international white-water rating. Long before Deliverance, people began to dream of running such rapids. Encore followed: Ursula at play in a swimming pool. She brought new meaning to the concept of skinny-dipping. (You call that skinny?) This year, we get to see Miss Andress in The Loves and Times of Scaramouche. She plays Josephine--the lady who shared the throne with Napoleon Bonaparte. The spectacular comedy adventure is made more so by the Andress charms.