Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast

Simplicity, naturalness, earth tones with hot-color accents--apt descriptions for this year's warm-weather fashion directions and also for Nicaragua, that Central American Eden where we photographed our Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast. Here, in a coconut shell, is what's soon to be in store for your wardrobe: short-sleeved shirts--and suits--in a variety of patterns and fabrics, especially cotton; matching shirt tops and slacks as an alternative to the ubiquitous leisure suit; collarless sport shirts; evening double-breasteds; straw hats and silk scarves as accents; patterned jeans in both colorful and faded hues--plus plenty of lightweight parkas. Good shopping, amigos.