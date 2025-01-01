The Face is Familiar

It's a familiar scenario: You've been going steady with the same gorgeous, long-haired brunette for years now, and you have no complaints--she's sweet, great in bed, a good cook, great in bed, loving, great in bed--but suddenly you've developed this hopeless infatuation for this redhead or that blonde or the cute, short-haired secretary at work. You start having fantasies about redheads, blondes and short haired girls. After all, you're only human. One night, you come home from work and there's a strange, negligeed redhead in your bedroom. You flip your wig--she keeps hers on and the problem is solved. You've committed psychological adultery, or, as we prefer to call it, wiggery. To illustrate the infinite potential of wiggery, we took one ordinary, gorgeous, long-haired brunette (specifically, Nancie Li Brandi, our December 1975 Playmate, shown au naturel above) and outfitted her with a variety of hairpieces. Abracadabra and what have you got? A metamorphosis that makes Gregor Samsa look like an amateur.