Up the Tubes

What we have here are pictures of The Tubes, the rock shock group from, you guessed it, San Francisco. Times have changed. You never saw candid photos like these when Elvis was king. Can you imagine Pat Boone posing with a naked lady? Lou Reed? Now you're probably asking yourself: Do The Tubes really look like this? Do they really take off their clothes in concert? The night we saw them, the audience was doing this kind of stuff in the lobby of the theater.