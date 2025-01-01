Address_Copyright_Credit
May, 1976
Playbill..... 3
Dear Playboy..... 9
Playboy After Hours..... 17
Movies..... 20
Our critic applauds Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver but pans a tasteless Gable and Lombard. Also, Robert Redford on the filming of All the President's Men.
Books..... 26
New novels by James Purdy, Gore Vidal, Leon Uris and Irving Wallace.
Television..... 30
A preview of the May 16 special F. Scott Fitzgerald in Hollywood, and Sheilah Graham's candid comments about the production.
Music..... 32
A new album by the phenomenally fast-rising Phoebe Snow, and the reissue of an old one by Mel Tormé and Frances Faye.
The Playboy Advisor..... 37
The Playboy Forum..... 45
Playboy Interview: Abbie Hoffman--candid conversation..... 57
Currently a fugitive from a drug bust, the cofounder of the Yippies discusses his life in exile, his childhood, sex, drugs, communism and his plans for a new underground movement. In addition, there's interviewer Ken Kelley's sometimes bizarre chronicle of his Riding the Underground Range with Abbie.
The Demons of Gerald Ford--article..... Richard Rhodes 82
Lurking beneath the calm, albeit bumbling exterior of our President lies a vengeful, perhaps even dangerous man. A plunge into Jerry's secret past for an in-depth psychological portrait.
Parkins' Place--pictorial..... 86
Barbara Parkins (of Peyton Place fame) is what they call a class act. Accompanying our pictorial, some straight-talking by Miss Parkins as noted by Playboy Contributing Editor Bruce Williamson.
Tennis Con Amore--sports..... William Murray 91
A romp with two talented Italians who firmly believe that there's more to life than ground strokes and half volleys.
21st Century Flix--modern living..... Don Sutherland 92
The new super-8 movie cameras may not make you a Francis Ford Coppola or a James Wong Howe, but they'll do just about everything else.
Cover Story
Believe it or not, the Rabbit on this month's cover was not the product of a touch-up job by our art staff--it actually appears in Seurat's Grande Jatte. But don't take our word for it; the original painting, with Rabbit intact, can be seen hanging majestically in the Art Institute of Chicago, and reproductions abound.
The Best-Kept Secret in the Caribbean--travel..... 96
Until now, you had to be either a spy or a native to know the right times and places to have fun under the sun in the tropics. Our very own staff of Robinson Crusoes has discovered when and where to go for maximum enjoyment.
Goldilocks and the Three Beers--fiction..... Danny Santiago 103
What happens when a saintly chicano falls in love with a peroxide blonde.
Single-Minded Miss McClain--playboy's playmate of the month.. 104
Our outspoken Miss May knows what she wants--and then some.
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor..... 114
The West End Horror--fiction...... Nicholas Meyer 116
In the conclusion of this new adventure by the author of The Seven-Per-Cent Solution, Sherlock Holmes tangles with Bram (Dracula) Stoker.
The Hauteburger--food..... Emanuel Greenberg 119
Tired of eating bland patties that look like they've just been run over by a steam roller? Try the gourmet approach.
Weakness--parody..... John Hughes 121
You say you've read Power! by Michael Korda and you're still not going up, up, up? Our author discusses the advantages of being a door mat.
Playboy's History of Assassination--article.. James McKinley 122
Second of two parts, in which all the theories on the most controversial and mysterious of Presidential assassinations are examined--that of John F. Kennedy.
Shower Power!--modern living..... 128
When it comes to the new shower heads, getting clean is only half the fun.
Picturing Herself--pictorial..... 133
The talented Suze Randall, photographer and model, focuses her camera on a dynamite subject--Suze!
The Hanged Man Watching--ribald classic.... Pietro Aretino 139
Jump Shots--attire..... David Platt 140
Its origins may have been utilitarian, but the jump suit now leads a life of leisure.
Never Eat Anything Bigger than Your Head--humor..... Kliban 143
That and other sage advice from the king of off-the-wall cartoonists.
Playboy Potpourri..... 186
