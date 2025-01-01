Picturing Herself

Ever since we first set eyes on British photographer Suze Randall, we've toyed with the idea of featuring her on the other side of the camera. After all, it's not every day you run into a professional photographer who also happens to have been a model, and a gorgeous one at that. "I was working as a nurse in a London hospital," Suze tells us, "and got into modeling on the side to bring in some extra money. The next logical step was photography." Often, in those early days, she would shoot herself, using a cable release and mirrors behind the camera. Which is precisely how she took the photographs on the following pages. And now ... Suze presents Suze!