Caution: Women at Work!

Everybody knows window cleaners are actually frustrated voyeurs braving dangerous heights just to get a furtive peek at some junior exec seducing his well-endowed new secretary, inside the office. With the advent of the lady window wiper, however, all the spectators will be on the inside looking out.

This conscientious metalworker doesn't really need an acetylene torch to make temperatures rise and sparks fly, but then, you can't melt hard metal with charm alone. By this time, that hunk of steel girder must be getting pretty hot, just like the foreman and the crew and whoever else is watching.

When was the last time you saw a truck driver who looked this fetching in lipstick? When was the last time you commented on a truck driver's legs? When was the last time you lived to brag about it? Times certainly have changed--for the better. One problem, though--the Smokeys are always stopping her and checking out her freight. Can you blame them?

Nowadays, we fellows can't even walk by a construction site without getting catcalled. What's the world coming to? Unfortunately, the jackhammer seems to be more in control of the situation than its operator; but it's not hard to see how a person could get carried away, what with the vibrations and all.

You've heard of oil barons, right? Well, this being the age of the liberated female, the next logical step is obviously the oil baroness. Seems like a good idea. If this pretty, albeit somewhat work-soiled young wildcatter can't bring in a gusher, nobody can. By the looks of her, she's already brought in a few.