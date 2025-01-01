Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill.......... 3

Dear Playboy.......... 11

Playboy After Hours.......... 19

Movies.......... 22

Bergman's new landmark film, plus a socko sequel to That's Entertainment!

Music.......... 26

Albums by Olivia Newton-John, The Captain & Tennille, Dory Previn and Bootsy's Rubber Band; also, a backstage visit with the ageless Dave Brubeck.

Press.......... 34

Time magazine: People who live in glass publishing houses....

Books........... 36

The latest works by Gail Sheehy, William Kotzwinkle and Peter De Vries.

Selected Shorts

Forbidden Words ...........Thom Racina 38

Dirty words are so commonly used these days, they've lost their shock value. Our author suggests some sleazy alternatives.

Forbidden Games ...........Garry Wills 39

Are Pope Paul VI's encyclicals on sexual conduct trivializing sex?

The Playboy Advisor........... 43

The Playboy Forum.......... 47

Playboy Interview: Karl Hess--candid conversation.......... 55

Barry Goldwater's erstwhile ghostwriter-guru turned redneck anarchist talks about how the country went wrong, sex on the Goldwater campaign trail and how he lives through bartering.

Born on the Fourth of July--memoir ..........Ron Kovic 74

In the most powerful description yet of the horrors of Vietnam, the ex-Marine author tells how he was blown away in that tragic war.

The Fire this Time--personality ..........Vernon Gibbs 78

Composer Gil Scott-Heron has been called the black Bob Dylan: He doesn't appreciate the comparison. A revealing profile by a young black writer.

Jayne's Girl--pictorial.......... 81

Her mother was a movie sex symbol and our February 1955 Playmate. We now present the equally spectacular Jayne Marie Mansfield.

Art Buchwald's Bicentennial Album--humor ..Art Buchwald 89

Until now, we never really knew what the founding fathers were up to. Historian Buchwald sets us straight.

Do you know Lily Tomlin?--personality ......Louise Bernikow 92

When the crazy, gifted Lily Tomlin goes on tour, the side of her that television viewers never see emerges as a raunchy lady who passes out vitamin pills and disappears--often frighteningly--into her many characters.

So you want to be a Sex Object?--humor ..G. Barry Golson 95

Are women whistling at you? Pinching your posterior? Ogling the cut of your jib? Where will it all end?

Declaration of Independence--playboy's playmate of the month.. 96

Following Horace Greeley's advice ("Go West, young person"), Deborah Borkman busted out of Painesville, Ohio, and split for the Coast. Smart move.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor.......... 106

Last One Out--fiction ..........David Ely 108

As a publicity stunt, a Hollywood PR man gets an ex-sailor to pose as a lost World War Two survivor on a deserted island. Well, almost deserted.

Hot Dog!--food ..........Emanuel Greenberg 110

What better time to give three cheers for the All-American snack?

City Shorts--attire.......... 112

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive front four play it cool for summer.

Playboy's History of Assassination--article ...James McKinley 115

In the conclusion of our seven-part series, the murder of Robert F. Kennedy and the attempts on the lives of George Wallace and Gerald Ford still present us with puzzling evidence and questionable motives.

Kris and Sarah--pictorial.......... 122

In the sexiest star pictorial ever, Kris Kristofferson and Sarah Miles steam up the lenses in scenes from their new movie, The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea, and a special shooting for Playboy.

The Soul of Sarah--pictorial.......... 128

In poetry (her own), prose (by Contributing Editor Bruce Williamson) and pictures, a fascinating look at the Miles mystique.

Gawain and the Scarlet Lady--ribald classic.......... 131

The Playboy Boat Stable--modern living .......... Brock Yates 132

For only half a million, you can have six (count 'em, six) seaworthy craft with which to stock your very own private marina.

A Feast of Snakes--fiction ..........Harry Crews 139

Rattlesnakes and a hate-love relationship between an ex--baton queen and an ex--football hero are the ingredients in this tough, erotic tale.

Lookin' Good--attire ..........David Platt 141

Elegant fashions to help you make it stylishly through the summer.

Poor Rowland's Almanack--humor .....Rowland B. Wilson 144

A cartoonist's-eye-view of Early America--or Ben Franklin never did it so good.

On the Scene--personalities.......... 168

Producer Tony Bill, hi-fi mogul Bernie Mitchell and comic Chevy Chase.

Playboy Potpourri.......... 184

Cover Story

This month's cover, featuring 1974 Playmate of the Year Cyndi Wood, is an update of those turn-of-the-century Fourth of July Postcards, tobacco cards and posters showing Lady Liberty swathed in the Stars and Stripes and clad in the classic Greek chiton of the Statue of Liberty. As you can see, our ubiquitous, if sometimes obscure, Rabbit is formed by Cyndi's hair covering part of a star.

