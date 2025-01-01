Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ................................................................... 3

Dear Playboy ............................................................... 11

Playboy After Hours ........................................................ 19

Travel ..................................................................... 22

How to take an ocean cruise without floating a loan.

Books ...................................................................... 24

A self-important sports book, Paul Theroux's latest novel and a hot new woman author--plus an illustrated history of stag films.

Movies ..................................................................... 26

Harry and Walter, David Bowie's film debut, Neil Simon's mishmash.

Dining & Drinking .......................................................... 32

For those who think small: a visit to The Midgets' Club.

Music ...................................................................... 34

Bob Marley and the Wailers, Savoy reissues, rip-off Runaways, a memorial to the Duke and a revisionist view of discos.

The Playboy Advisor ........................................................ 39

"Screw" Screwed in Wichita--editorial ...................................... 43

The Playboy Forum .......................................................... 45

Playboy Interview: David Bowie--candid conversation ........................ 57

The rock sensation, now a movie star, talks about his new film (The Man Who Fell to Earth), his changing image, drugs, the craziness of the music biz and the joys of sexual switch-hitting.

The Puppet and the Puppetmasters--article Larry Dubois and Laurence Gonazales 74

In this explosive exposé, our authors show how Howard Hughes's multibillion-dollar empire was gradually turned into the biggest covert intelligence front in history, how Hughes purchased a United States President and how the monster Hughes created got so enormous it swallowed him whole, resulting in Watergate and the fall of Richard Nixon.

Your turned-on press-on! ................................................... 78

A variation of this month's cover art to iron on your favorite T-Shirt.

Newton's Physiques--pictorial ................................ Helmut Newton 83

Sir Isaac would be astonished at what photographer Helmut does with women. But then, Sir Isaac never had a camera.

Cover Story

This month, rather than trying to identify the Rabbit Head among the women, you have to identify the women in the Rabbit Head. It's artist John Craig's collage constructed from some of the past five years' most memorable pictorials. Can you identify the ladies in the collage? There are no prizes, just self-satisfaction.

Slapstick or Lonesome no more!--fiction ................. Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. 90

A mammoth chunk of the wild new novel by the author of Slaughterhouse-Five and Breakfast of Champions that is destined for best-sellerdom.

Prize Winners--drink ..................................... Emanuel Greenberg 94

A batch of bartenders share the recipes for their award-winning concoctions.

Carny--article ................................................. Harry Crews 96

Step right up, folks! For three thin dollars, you can meet the lady who can fire eggs from her . . . well, step right up and see.

Overwhelming Undergrad--playboy's playmate of the month ................... 100

As a collage art student, Whitney Kaine has spent a lot of time studying the body beautiful. Now it's our turn.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .............................................. 110

Patentex Sex--humor ..................................... Anthony Astrachan 113

Diagrams of some of the more ingenious sexual devices registered with the U. S. Patent Office, including a ball-breaking erector set and a pair of stirrups to keep you in the saddle.

Back to Campus--attire ........................................ David Platt 116

The new mood among the college crowd is clearly reflected in its garb.

Sue the Bastards!--article ............................... Robert S. Wieder 120

On campus, things have really changed--now, instead of demonstrating and chanting slogans, the students are going to court.

The Girls of Washington--pictorial ........................................ 123

You won't find them on your guided-tour itinerary, but they're capital attractions. Eleven pages of them, including the femmes fatales of politics, Fanne Foxe and Congressman Wayne Hays's headline-making supersecretary, Elizabeth Ray.

The Devil and the Peasant Wife--ribald classic ............................ 135

Playboy's Pigskin Preview--sports ............................. Anson Mount 137

Our grid handicapper has been called the nation's top football prophet five times. Now he's going for six.

Will Carl Divorce Myrna?--quiz ............................ John Blumenthal 141

The first and only soap-opera quiz fashioned specifically for people who never watch soap operas and couldn't care less.

Sex and the Politician--humor ............................. Phil Interlandi 142

The public is only one of the things the politicos are out to screw.

Playboy Potpourri ......................................................... 178

Playboy on the Scene ...................................................... 206

A brand-new eight-page section designed to fill you in on what's happening, where it's happening and who's making it happen.