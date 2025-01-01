And Now...D.C.'s Dynamic Duo!

Fill a town with wily women and powerful men and it's a good bet that the two will get together. Representative Wayne Hays, long one of the most influential--and crustiest--members of the House, also has been among the most openly hedonistic. In Marshall Frady's August 1973 playboy article Chairman Skinflint. Hays claims his greatest ambition is "to be 91 years old and shot at by a jealous husband." His admission, last May, that he'd been making it with Elizabeth Ray, after first trying to deny it--and her charge that she was on his payroll to give him sex--rocked the House like nothing else had since October 1974. That was when Annabella Battistella, the Argentine bombshell known as Fanne Foxe, jumped from the car of a soused and bleeding Representative Wilbur Mills into the Washington Tidal Basin. The tides washed Fanne into celebrityhood--and Mills into a public storm that has left him a chastened, sobered-up shadow of his former self. The score stands: Women of Washington, two; House of Representatives, nothing.