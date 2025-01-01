Back to Campus

The time is gone for fighting--or whatever--in the streets. We are in the age of accountability, not to mention diminishing prospects for employment, and today's student doesn't know what--if anything--lies beyond those quadrangle walls. So he's doing his level best to stay in. Which means hitting the books and generally acting like a mensch. And today's undergrads' clothes quite naturally reflect this studious attitude. They're elegant in a traditional way, not formal and certainly not ostentatious. In other words, dressing down as opposed to dressing up--with traces of the old Ivy style, plus new options (flannel jackets with Western boots, for example). We like it.