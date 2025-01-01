Newton's Physiques

People who have had close brushes with death often report that their whole lives pass before them. When that happened to fashion photographer Helmut Newton after suffering a coronary thrombosis, he saw the nude bodies of beautiful women. Upon recovery, he changed his style to focus his lens on the erotic. His work has been called vulgar, exciting, elegant, decadent. A single Newton pictorial in Vogue will spark gossip: Whose hand was it under that dress? But let the master explain his approach in his own words: