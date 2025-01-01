Playboy's Pigskin Preview

"I still can't believe the Irish weren't in the national championship race last year. They weren't even in the top 20. It's disgusting," said the go-go advertising executive in the bar car of the afternoon commuter train. "There's no excuse for it. They've got the players. They don't even have to recruit 'em; every Catholic high school in the country is a Notre Dame farm club. They ought to fire what's-his-name--the coach. I read about him. He's like Joe Btfsplk. He's got a cloud over his head and everywhere he goes things get all fucked up, like in Green Bay."

Twenty-four hours and 100 expressway miles later, the golden dome and marble mosaic of Memorial Library rose out of the spring green of the Indiana (text continued on page 140) countryside. We had gone to Notre Dame seeking answers and insights. We found them.

Answer number one: Notre Dame is neither owned nor operated by the Catholic Church. A few years ago, the Holy Cross fathers signed over the ownership of the university, lock, stock and legend, to a national board of trustees (predominantly laymen).

Answer number two: Notre Dame football still has an unparalleled national following, but the Catholic identity is fading. Nuns no longer teach fourth graders to pray for victory each Saturday, nor do Irish recruiters have any noticeable advantage in wooing the prime beef of parochial schools. Result: Nearly half of last year's traveling squad were Protestants and one (linebacker Marvin Russell) is an ordained Methodist minister.

Answer number three: Eighty-five percent of the incoming freshman football recruits are in the upper 20 percent of their high school class, a statistic that even the Ivy schools would be hard pressed to better.

Answer number four: In a recent survey of the academic credentials of N.F.L. players conducted by Cleveland sportswriter Hubert Mizell, Notre Dame graduates far outstripped the products of all other schools. All 24 former Irish playing pro ball graduated with a degree (and Notre Dame has no physical-education department to haven dummies). This score is most impressive when compared with that of other football citadels such as Ohio State (36 percent of the N.F.L.'s former Buckeyes graduated), Texas (15 1/2 percent) and LSU (ten percent).

Answer number five: Although nearly all major football universities isolate their players in athletic dormitories, where they have their own dining hall, recreation room, movie theater and private tutors (making it possible for athletes to spend their entire college career without coming into more than cursory contact with other students), Notre Dame players live in the student dormitories, eat the same food in the same dining hall with other students and go to classes and labs like everyone else. The absence of an athletic dormitory, incidentally, is one of the Irish recruiters' most effective sales tools.

Insight: Dan Devine is the victim of his own personality traits--human qualities that in most professions other than coaching would seem admirable. Virtually all football coaches are wary, tense and guarded in the presence of a journalist. A great many have a cleaner-than-thou arrogance beneath a veneer of pious humility.

Devine, on the other hand, is a relaxed and friendly sort, with an openness that borders on naïveté. His countenance, even when smiling, seems to mirror accumulated pains and uncertainties. His normal desire for approval is evident rather than hidden behind a superjock bravado. He willingly discusses both his past mistakes and his personal virtues.

You can imagine the consternation when such a man arrived in Green Bay a few years ago, when the ghost of Vince Lombardi hovered everywhere. (continued on page 146)Playboy's Pigskin Preview(continued from page 140) Devine was a casualty of the Lombardi legend and its attendant hallowed truths, beliefs that have been the most destructive and dehumanizing influence in the history of sports: Winning is not just the most important thing, it's the only thing and Victory justifies any suffering, any sacrifice, anything it takes to win. The end, in short, justifies the means.

But Devine doesn't work that way. His personal qualities were, and sometimes still are, interpreted as weakness and indecision, his ability to accept defeat gracefully as the mark of a born loser.

Most remarkably, Devine shows no sign of bitterness, though the jackals are still after him with vengeance. When some ugly and obviously baseless rumors about him were circulated last fall (and were committed to print by a few vacuous sportswriters), Chicago Tribune sports columnist Dave Condon laboriously traced them down. Taking circuitous routes through Washington and Pittsburgh, they all led back to the tundra of northern Wisconsin.

But Notre Dame isn't a Vince Lombardi kind of place. And Dan Devine will do quite well there.

The future is now in Pittsburgh. The Panthers have everything it takes to make a run for the national championship, including 18 returning starters. With two-time Playboy All-America Tony Dorsett and Elliott Walker, the running game will be sensational. Quarterback Robert Haygood, whose potential hasn't yet been reached, will throw to a pair of superreceivers, Gordon Jones and Jim Corbett. We'll find out early just how good the Panthers are; they play Notre Dame on national television September 11.

Nothing seems to change much at Penn State. The Lions, always fearsome on defense, have been ranked among the top ten teams in the country eight of the past nine seasons. This year, though, they will play less conservatively than usual, will have more big-play potential and will be much more offense oriented. The Nittanies, rapped in past years for their weak opposition, are now playing tough schedules. Nevertheless, they have a good chance for an undefeated season.

Boston College needs only to find an adequate replacement for graduated passer Mike Kruczek to have a banner season. Joe O'Brien and Kenny Smith are the likeliest candidates, with Smith's superb throwing arm giving him the advantage. All five receivers return, as does runner Glen Capriola, whose presence seems vital to the Eagles: Last season they lost all the games he missed. With a solid defense and unaccustomed depth, the Eagles could go to a major bowl.

The lean years are over at Syracuse. Coach Frank Maloney has done a masterful job of rebuilding a once pitiful Orange football program. It will still be a couple of years before the boys from Syracuse can challenge other Eastern biggies, but they will probably perpetrate a few upsets on unsuspecting opponents this fall. The team is loaded with good running backs, but two unimpressive sophomore passers, Bill Hurley and Pete Prather, will vie for the starting quarterback job. The defensive unit, led by back Larry King, will be very strong. Great freshmen will provide help at some of the lean positions.

Alarm signals are going up from athletic departments all over the East. "Don't ignore Rutgers," they say, "it's for real." Indeed, with 18 starters returning from a team that blew the fuses on scoreboards last season, the Scarlet Knights are true contenders with weak competition. The opening game with Navy will set the tone; if Rutgers wins that one, only Tulane will be a serious impediment to an undefeated season.

Graduation was a major disaster for the Navy team. Returning are quarter-back John Kurowski, runner Gerry Goodwin and peerless middle guard Jeff Sapp, but very few others. The defense, last year's strength, had to be totally restructured during spring practice. Fortunately, Kurowski, an improved passer, will have a fine group of receivers.

It's going to be a rough first season for new West Virginia coach Frank Cignetti. Both lines and the running corps were emasculated by graduation. Junior college transfer runner Lee Dowell will help and two strong quarterbacks, Dan Kendra and Danny Williams, are available. The schedule is a killer, too, so this will be a rebuilding year.

Coach Wayne Hardin apparently has brought Temple back into the big time to stay. The Owls get stronger each year--this being no exception--but the schedules get tougher, too. This will be an experienced team with Pat Carey, a much improved quarterback, and the defense, led by premier middle guard Joe Klecko, will be stingier than ever.

Villanova, accustomed to relying on defense, will have to do more scoring this year, because six of the front defenders have graduated. Coach Dick Bedesem has changed the sputtering veer offense to a wishbone. The sparkplug will be soph fullback Vince Thompson.

Colgate football, mired in mediocrity for years, seems on the rise with the arrival of new coach Fred Dunlap. He will install a wing-T offense, but he'll have to find a quarterback to run it. Note: Former coach Neil Wheelwright, who defected to Holy Cross, will bring his Crusaders to Hamilton on October ninth for Colgate's home-coming festivities; that could be a real blood bath.

It will be another lean year at West Point, though the prospects aren't as bleak as last year's. This is a mature and able squad, the reserves are better and the offense has been redesigned to take advantage of the many talents of quarterback Leamon Hall.

New coach Neil Wheelwright and his wishbone offense will undoubtedly bring improvement to Holy Cross fortunes, since it is unlikely the Crusaders could get any worse. The schedule, fortunately, is a bit easier than last year's.

Although the Ivy League race is always wildly unpredictable (it's great for the spectators but hard on the coaches), this year Harvard and Yale seem to have the best chance at the title. Harvard coach Joe Restic must replace the entire offensive line, but all the skilled position men return, including quarterback Jim Kubacki, who Restic insists is the best in the country. Yale also has quarterback wealth, with Stone Phillips, Bob Rizzo and Pat O'Brien vying for the job.

Pennsylvania, like Harvard, must find some offensive linemen to protect an excellent quarterback, Bob Graustein, around whom the entire attack will be built. With an improved defense, the Quakers are the dark horse of the league.

In each of the past three years, the sophomore class at Brown has been better than the preceding one, and the same appears to be true this time. If so, the Bruins will be one of the stronger teams in the Ivy League by season's end, despite the need to replace 13 departed starters. Paul Michalko is the likely replacement for quarterback Bob Bateman.

The Cornell team will be much improved, mostly because of better familiarity with coach George Seifert's wing-T offense. The Crimson will be the most experienced squad in the Ivy League--an important consideration with no spring practice. Also, a highly touted transfer from Michigan, halfback Joey Holland, will give the running attack new zip.

Dartmouth also will have an untested quarterback in southpaw Kevin Case. With no promising targets, he'll rely on a running game featuring Curt Oberg and Sam Coffey. The Big Green has solid over-all talent, so don't count it out, despite the lack of big names.

Columbia always seems to be rebuilding. With severe graduation losses, this year is no exception. There isn't a quarterback in camp with a minute's varsity playing time, though Kevin Burns looks very promising. If he doesn't work out, soph Cal Moffie will do the job.

Graduation nearly wiped out the Princeton squad. Hardest hit were the skilled positions. The offense must be rebuilt, and finding an adequate quarterback has been a main priority in preseason drills. The defense will recuperate fastest but must do a heroic holding job until the young attackers get some experience.

•

Last year, you'll recall, was going to be the year when a few of the perennial have-nots in the Big Ten would show enough new muscle to seriously challenge Ohio State and Michigan. It didn't happen--but it will this year. Purdue and Minnesota finally have got their acts together, Michigan State has both excellent material and the incentive of revenge and even lowly Indiana is loaded with experienced depth.

Still, this appears to be the year when Michigan won't be nosed out of the Rose Bowl in the final game with Ohio State. The Wolverine offense, manned largely last year by freshmen and sophomores, is now two deep at most positions with proven players. Their point production will be spectacular. Playboy All-America Rob Lytle should become the leading rusher in Michigan history before the season is finished. The defenders are a bit thin up front and a middle guard must be found during August workouts, but any material shortcomings will be overcome by the quickness coach Bo Schembechler builds into his teams.

It seems unlikely that Ohio State can duplicate last year's excellence. Eight offensive starters were taken by graduation, so the Buckeyes will depend on a rock-ribbed defense and a super kicking game to hold off the enemy. Fullback Pete Johnson will still be on hand to bulldoze the ground yardage, but he'll be running behind a noticeably weaker line. But don't shed any tears just yet. Coach Woody Hayes has a long-standing record of unveiling sudden superstars just when he needs them the most. He undoubtedly has an ample stockpile of brawn and sinew waiting to step in. Another plus is that he seems to have figured out a magic way to avoid injuries to his key players. If he can do that this year, the Bucks could be the same old juggernaut by the end of the season.

Purdue coach Alex Agase says that the only thing that kept his team out of the title race last year was an inexplicable series of bad game breaks, aggravated by a few costly mental lapses. "The whole squad is mad as hell about that, and we're determined to make up for it this year. We worked our tails off in the spring. This is going to be our year," says Agase in his best Marine Corps style. Besides desire, the Boilers' chief asset is the defensive platoon, which lost only tackle Ken Novak to graduation. His replacement is supersoph Cleveland Pittsburgh Crosby, a head-hunter type with the speed of a halfback. Crosby is typical of the new look at Purdue; for the first time in eons, the defensive line won't be dominated by behemoths but will be manned by smaller, quicker and tougher types. If quarterback Mark Vitali is more consistent than a year ago, the Boilers will have a good shot at the Big Ten title.

Minnesota looks like the dark horse of the league. If the Gophers can play the entire fall like they did the last half of the '75 season, it will be the best year in a decade. Tony Dungy is the best quarterback in the league, some good receivers are on hand and several impressive freshman runners should help soph tailback Kent Kitzmann perk up a previously sad running attack. The defense, admirable last year, will be even better with the addition of two remarkable defensive lineman. Jim Ronan and steve Tobin. Everybody on the Gopher squad is excited. If the breaks go right, it could be a big year in Minneapolis.

Despite all the furor over Michigan State's N.C.A.A. probation, the abrupt dismissal of coach Denny Stolz and the crash program in spring practice to install new coach Darryl Rogers' multiple offense, the Spartans aren't in as bad shape as most people think. The squad is deep in experienced talent. The passing attack, last season's weakness, will be juiced up with new quarterback Ed Smith and the running will be as good as ever. The main strength of the squad will be the defense, with Playboy All-America linebacker Kim Rowekamp.

The defense will have to carry the load at Illinois while coach Bob Blackman rebuilds the offensive platoon. The job will be made easier by the return of quarterback Kurt Steger and an impressive assortment of runners. The main problem is the offensive line, which, though huge (averaging 6'4" and 250 pounds), is raw and untested. The kicking game, featuring Playboy All-America kicker Dan Beaver, will again be one of the best in the country. Beaver needs only 40 points to become the Illinis' all-time leading scorer.

Although Indiana appears to be the most improved team in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers have a long way to go. Last year's biggest handicap, an over-all lack of speed and quickness, was largely due to the hesitancy of youth and inexperience. Fifteen starters return, and the whole squad looked greatly improved in spring practice. The Hoosiers' main asset will be a quartet of excellent runners. Courtney Snyder, with an uncanny knack for staying on his feet, breaking tackles and just plain running over people, already holds virtually all of Indiana's rushing records. Also on hand are two breakaway types, Ric Enis and jaycee transfer Tony Suggs, three top-caliber quarterbacks and a much improved receiver corps (last year's fastest receiver, Keith Calvin, will be this year's slowest). Whether or not all this new talent produces more wins will depend on the success coach Lee Corso has in patching last year's pitiful defense. There's no question, though, that Corso has the Indiana football program in high gear. With all that offensive fire power, look for the Hoosiers to knock off a couple of biggies this fall.

Quarterback inexperience and a porous defensive line hurt Wisconsin last season. Throwers Mike Carroll and Charles Green now have more savvy and a new crew of assistant coaches has been hired to restructure the defense. Coach John Jardine has switched to a multiple-T offense in an effort to spring speedy runners Mike Morgan and Ira Matthews to the outside. Unfortunately, the offensive line will be green.

Northwestern's Achilles' heel is a distressing lack of over-all speed. With no outside running threat, opposing defenses will key on Greg Boykin, one of the country's better straight-ahead runners. The only other effective weapon in the Wildcats' arsenal is the Randy Dean--to--Scott Yelvington passing threat. The defensive line is thin and slow, which means that the secondary, led by superb safety Pete Shaw, will again have to make most of the tackles.

The rebuilding program at Iowa, now in its umpteenth year, is progressing with painful slowness. Graduation took a dozen starters, including five N.F.L. draft choices, but coach Bob Commings insists he has more good players this year than last. Commings' most critical problems are the quarterback position and the interior line, where only one starter returns. The schedule is horrendous, with Southern California and Penn State added to the usual Big Ten slate.

Miami of Ohio has a wealth of good linemen on both sides of the trenches, runner Rob Carpenter and a favorable schedule. The only question going into pre-season drills is the quarterback position, where two sophs, Larry Fortner and Bob Maxwell, will probably share the duties. The Mid-American Conference championship probably will be decided in the October 23 game with Bowling Green, and a possible place in the nation's top 20 will be determined in the games with Purdue and Cincinnati.

Bowling Green will have one of the best backfields in the Midwest, with Dan Saleet and Dave Preston doing the running, Mark Miller the passing and versatile wingback Steve Kuehl doing nearly everything.

Kent State, with one of its younger teams of recent years, fattened up during the off season on transfers from other schools. Former Notre Damer Art Best and Tom Roper (from Florida A&M will be the star runners, Frank Angelo (from Michigan State) is the likely quarterback, guard Jim Grubaugh (from Indiana) will add heft to the offensive line and Neil Ferree (from West Point) will join the defensive backfield.

Believe it or not, the Central Michigan offense will be even more explosive than it was last year. But help is needed everywhere on the defensive unit. Coach Roy Kramer doesn't trust furriners; every player on the roster is a Michigan native.

Ball State, expected to have a dismal season its first year in the Mid-American Conference, wound up with a 9-2 record. This time the Cardinals won't be taken lightly, but with superscrambler Art Yaroch at quarterback, they'll still be hard to beat.

Ohio University is again searching for a quarterback to supplement the running of Arnold Welcher. Unless a good one is found to run coach Bill Hess's multiple-I offense, the burden of a successful season will fall on a rugged defensive unit built around premier middle guard Rod Day.

Northern Illinois has a new coach (Pat Culpepper), a new offense (wishbone), new enthusiasm and much improved offensive and defensive lines (both of which were dreadful last fall). If the incoming freshmen are as good as their advance billings, the Huskies will be tough to beat by late season.

Toledo lost only four starters from last year's 5-6 team, but one of the departed is Gene Swick, a once-in-a-lifetime quarterback. With no replacement of even approximate quality and only ordinary runners in camp, the Rocket attack seems defused.

Western Michigan will field a much improved team, a welcome change after last year's dismal showing. Depth, however, will still be a problem. Last year's quarterback, Sollie Boone, has been switched to wingback, where he will be deep-receiving threat.

Last fall, Notre Dame's very young team relied on amazing Irish luck and a couple of breath-taking come-from-behind performances to salvage a barely respectable 8-3 record. The most glaring weakness, the offensive line, will be much improved this time. The quarterback is also better; Rick Slager was sensational in spring practice. A plethora of good runners led by soph Jerome Heavens is on hand and the receiving corps will be strengthened by a group of stellar incoming freshmen. Playboy All-America Ross Browner and Willie Fry, both brainy and articulate young men, are probably the best pair of defensive ends in college football. They're backed by a superb set of linebackers, and defensive back Luther Bradley is an intimidator in the mold of Attila the Hun. A national championship is possible.

Two jaycee transfers, runner John Ziegler and quarterback Art Bailey, will add much zip to the Cincinnati offense. If last season's unbelievable series of crippling injuries doesn't repeat, the Bearcats will be a much improved team. Give coach Tony Mason, one of the brightest young mentors in the country, another couple of rebuilding years and his team will be a major power.

Marshall has 19 returning starters, an embarrassment of riches at quarterback and stellar receiver John "Fuzzy" Filliez. It could mean the first winning season for the Thundering Herd since 1964. A group of huge recruits, best of whom is tackle Howie Harris, will provide much needed help in the trenches.

Quarterback B. J. Dailey returns to lead the Dayton Flyers, but unless some receivers are found, he'll be a one-man attack. Fortunately, both lines will be stronger.

Two productive recruiting years in a row make Southern Illinois a much better team. Nearly everyone returns from a horrendous defense (a mixed blessing at best), but a year's added maturity will help. Vic Major and Andre Herrera will give the Salukis excellent running.

•

Although graduation gutted the defensive unit and the offensive backfield, Alabama will still be favored to win the Southeastern Conference race. Coach Bear Bryant always has a stable of prime replacements waiting for its elders to graduate. Soph Jeff Rutledge seems the likely starter at quarterback, while Johnny Davis and Calvin Culliver will do most of the running. The defense, rebuilt around Playboy All-America tackle Bob Baumhower, won't be as intimidating as in recent years and the offensive line will be slow by Alabama standards. The Tide will still dominate the Southland but not by as wide a margin as usual.

The Florida team had no major weaknesses in 1975, and it will have none this year if it can find adequate replacements for graduated quarterback Don Gaffney and fullback Jimmy DuBose. To duplicate last year's 9-2 record, though, the Gators will need the same good luck at avoiding injuries. Jimmy Fisher will probably handle the quarterback chores, but he may be outscored by place kicker David Posey. The defensive unit boasts a pair of potentially great linebackers. Scott Hutchinson (switched from defensive tackle in the spring) and rookie Scott Brantley, who has a brighter future than any freshman linebacker in Florida history.

Ole Miss, the most improved team in the South last season, will continue its move back to excellence this fall. Best news is that the Rebs, who were lighter than most of the teams on their schedule in '75, have put on a lot of weight, thanks to a multitude of big linemen recruited a year ago. Quarterback Tim Ellis has superb targets in Curtis Weathers and Mark Clark, a transfer from Rice. The Rebels are deep and experienced. They'll be in the thick of the S.E.C. championship race.

Two years of laborious rebuilding at LSU are beginning to pay off. Tandem quarterbacks Pat Lyons and Bobby Moreau have matured after taking their beginners' lumps last fall. The offensive line will be bigger and older and the running attack could be the best seen in Baton Rouge in a decade. Tailback Terry Robiskie, the catalyst of the running game, should become LSU's all-time rushing leader before the season ends. Behind him is sophomore Charles Alexander, who is built like a linebacker and runs like an impala. Defense is LSU's traditional hallmark, and this year's unit could be among the best. We'll know how much progress the Bengals have made when they face Nebraska (unfortunately for the Huskers, it's a night game in Baton Rouge) on September 11.

With two good quarterbacks (Ray Goff and Matt Robinson) and a group of top receivers (best of whom is Gene Washington), Georgia will do a lot of passing this year. The running chores will be handled mostly by Kevin McLee. The offensive line, anchored by Playboy All-America guard Joel Parrish, must be rebuilt, but it should still be the S.E.C.'s best.

Kentucky seems to be perennially snakebit; whenever the Wildcats are on the verge of national prominence, disaster strikes. Last year, it came in the wake of murder, kidnaping and assorted other charges against a former player, with groundless guilt-by-association suspicions engulfing the team. It all resulted in faculty interference, police harassment, charges of point shaving by a puerile sportscaster who did his research in a bar, carping alumni and irresponsible press coverage. The jackals have now crawled back into the night and morale is excellent. So is the squad talent, despite the loss of a few big-name players. Coach Fran Curci has switched to the wishbone offense. If Derrick Ramsey wins the quarterback spot, the passing game (virtually nonexistent last year) will be revived. Look for the Wildcats to win some of the close ones they lost in '75.

Fall practice opens at Tennessee with coach Bill Battle still looking for a starting quarterback. If none of the three returnees pans out, Battle will groom newcomers Jimmy Streater and Wilbert Jones, both blue-chippers. Whoever does the throwing, he'll have both Playboy All-America receiver Larry Seivers and swift wingback Stanley Morgan as targets. Morgan will also be a deadly kick returner. The offensive line, bearing much of the blame for the mediocre '75 season, will be improved.

Mississippi State will be a factor in the S.E.C. race if the Bulldogs can overcome their tendency to cough up the ball just before getting to the end zone. Such improvement will depend largely on sharpening the skills of quarterback Bruce Threadgill. Failing that, he could lose his job to Steve Wohlert, a former flanker. There is a wealth of running talent in camp and the stopper unit, led by Playboy all-America defensive back Stan Black, should be even stronger than a year ago. Freshman runners James Jones and Len Copeland could win fame their first season if they get a chance to do much playing. Dennis Johnson, moved from running back, could become the best tight end in the South.

Auburn will try to pick up the pieces from a disappointing '75 season and start over with new coach Doug Barfield. Last year's problems were caused by serious breakdowns in the defensive secondary and among the linebackers, so a new defensive system was installed during spring drills with gratifying results. With quarterback Phil Gargis and runners Secdrick McIntyre and William Andrews on hand (as is place kicker Neil O'Donoghue), the Tigers will have scoring punch. Still, it will be a rebuilding year.

Graduation took the finest senior class in Vanderbilt's history, leaving only six starters and a lot of questionable replacements. Sophomore quarterback Mike Wright has a promising future, but he'll be operating behind a very green--though huge--line. A large number of promising freshmen will see action. Among the best of a fine group of recruits are runner Preston Brown and 290-pound defensive tackle Ronald Hale.

Last year was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Maryland, but the Terps won eight games--which gives you an idea of how good they'll be this year. There's an experienced backfield, a solid offensive line, two good quarterbacks, a running attack led by Steve Atkins that will be the strongest in school history and a favorable schedule. Maryland, in short, has a good chance to go undefeated.

New coach Bo Rein inherits a North Carolina State team that features one of the best running attacks in the country. Quarterback Johnny Evans, a genuine triple-threater, will be assisted by sensational soph runner Ted Brown. Rein may move star cornerback Ralph Stringer to fullback, a move that would create havoc with opposing defenses. The finest freshman crop ever will give the Wolfpack enviable depth. If the coaching change goes smoothly (the infectious enthusiasm of former mentor Lou Holtz will be missed), State will give Maryland a good tussle for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The non-Conference schedule, though, will keep the won-lost record modest.

Ditto Wake Forest. With 17 returning starters, the Deacons will be one of the most improved teams in the country, but a killer schedule could preclude a winning season. A wealth of quarterback talent is in camp and free safety Bill Armstrong has the pro scouts drooling.

Sophomore quarterback Mike Dunn will be the leader of a rejuvenated Duke offense. A master of the veer option, Dunn will have the help of fullback Tony Benjamin, a devastating blocker and power runner. The linebacking corps, led by soph Carl McGee, is the best in Duke history. The Blue Devils' biggest need is wide receivers, but freshman Derrick Lewis and jaycee transfer Bob "Sticky" Finger will likely fill that void.

North Carolina could have a better offense than the one that produced an 11-1 season in '72. The entire offensive line, a good one, returns, Mike Voight is one of the better runners around and two talented quarterbacks, Johnny Stratton and P. J. Gay, are available. The bad news is the defense, where ten members of last year's inept unit return. Happily, many of them will be displaced by freshmen and sophs.

No more vivid illustration is possible of the destructive effects of applying Lombardian tactics to college football than the fate of last year's potentially great Virginia team. Virginia, ultraconscious of its academic excellence, is the least likely place for boot-camp tactics to work. The players, fed up with intimidation, rebelled against their coaches and the season was a shambles. New head coach Dick Bestwick was astonished during spring practice by his squad's lack of fundamental training and spent the whole time teaching basics. Bestwick was also amazed by the enthusiasm and dedication of the players. Six underclassmen who quit football last year returned for spring drills. Results: Though the Cavaliers have much less talent than last season, look for them to be tougher to beat. Quarterback Drew Schuett, a transfer from Notre Dame, should make a big impression in Charlottesville.

Clemson will field a very young team. The air attack, with Steve Fuller the likely quarterback, will still be a good one. The defensive unit, dreadful last year, has been rejuvenated by new defensive coordinator Charley Pell. The schedule, as usual, is murderer's row.

Appalachian State and East Carolina, each with 17 starters returning from 8-3 seasons, should have banner years and fight it out for the Southern Conference championship. Both wishbone attack will be even more explosive than last year's. Look for East Carolina soph runner Eddie Hicks to become a superstar. The Appalachian kicking game, led by punter Joe Parker, may be the best in the South.

The Citadel is the dark horse of the Southern Conference race. The offense will be hyped by new quarterback Marty Crosby, a transfer from Florida State. Gem runner Andrew Johnson is at full speed after recovering from knee surgery. The defense, fearsome in '75, will be more so with the leadership of Playboy All-America Brian Ruff, who, pound for pound, is the best linebacker in America.

Don't count Furman out of the title race, either. The Paladins lost only three starters via graduation. If it can avoid injuries, Furman could have its best season in many years.

William & Mary will also be deep and experienced, with 19 starters returning, many of whom are talent-laden sophs. It will still be a very young team and the schedule, as always, is rough. By 1977, the tribe will be taking a lot of scalps.

For the first time since 1973, Virginia Military enters the season with an established quarterback. In fact, there are two good ones on hand; soph Robbie Clark threatens to dislodge veteran Mark Lambert, who led the Conference in passing last year. Alas, there's no proven wide receiver in camp.

Georgia Tech will be stronger if coach Pepper Rodgers can find a quarterback to run his wishbone attack. Bucky Shamburger, a converted runner, is the top candidate for the job. The defense, a hot-cold unit last year, will benefit from added maturity. The won--lost record probably won't improve, though, because the schedule, with Tennessee and Pittsburgh added, will be much tougher.

Memphis State faces the meatiest schedule in its history. Fortunately, the Tigers also have one of their best teams ever, with good depth at nearly all positions. With a little luck, they could be among the surprises of the country.

Tulane's '75 season was scuttled by the injury to quarterback Terry Looney before the season began. Looney is now healthy and could have a great year if he isn't beaten out by one of two highly touted incoming freshmen. Tommy Hightower and Roch Hontas. The Greenies will profit from the enthusiasm injected by new coach Larry Smith, who also took in a bumper crop of recruits. Five or more incoming freshmen could be starters by season's end. If smith can find some more line depth in pre-season drills, Tulane will be a spoiler.

With Larry Key, Leon Bright, Rudy Thomas and incoming freshman Mark Lyles, Florida State has its best-ever group of running backs. The kicking game, dreadful last year, will be much better, but all this good news may be canceled out by a serious lack of good bodies in both lines.

The long and painful rebuilding process at Miami is approaching fruition, so look for the Hurricanes to vent their accumulated frustrations on a few unsuspecting opponents. The defense, featuring fearsome tackle Eddie Edwards, will be miserly. Ottis Anderson and Tim Morgan will provide a lethal running attack.

Virginia Tech has a plethora of good linemen and several runners with afterburners. Much needed is a take-charge quarterback, with soph Don LaRue the likeliest candidate. It's an experienced squad and looks like a sleeper among Southern independents.

South Carolina will suffer withdrawal symptoms from the graduation of invaluable quarterback Jeff Grantz. Fortunately, his replacement, Ron Bass, is a good one, and both the offensive line and the running corps will be strong. Less fortunately, eight starters return from a mediocre defense and the schedule looks like something Paul Dietzel put together when he knew he was about to be fired.

Arkansas State, one of the two major undefeated teams in the country last year (with Arizona State), will be as strong as ever, despite serious defensive losses. Supersoph quarterback Randy Reed (from that notorious hotbed of football talent, Dickson, Tennessee) will be at the controls. If Bill Davidson, undoubtedly the most superstitious head coach in the land, doesn't break any of his several dozen taboos, the Indians could be undefeated again.

Louisiana Tech will try for a comeback after a disappointing (for Tech) 8-2 season. The prospects are bright, with twin-barreled quarterbacks Steve Haynes and Randy Robertson throwing to a pair of dandy receivers, Billy Ryckman and Rod Foppe.

Richmond joins the ranks of independents with virtually the entire squad that won the 1975 Southern Conference championship returning for another year. The Spiders' only need, a good fullback, will probably be filled by converted quarterback Milton Ruffin.

Southern Mississippi, while awaiting completion of its new stadium, must surely have set an all-time record for playing games away from home. When the Golden Eagles dedicate their new home September 25, they will have played 32 of their past 35 games off campus. This doesn't appear to be the most triumphal of years for the celebration; the passing game will be impotent and--ironically--the Eagle defense will be vulnerable to enemy passing attacks.

Graduation took a heavy toll at McNeese State, so this will be a rebuilding year. Jimmy Morvant is the heir apparent to the quarterback job.

New coach John David Crow takes over at Northeast Louisiana. He doesn't inherit much talent and his priority assignment will be to rebuild the defensive line. Much of this season's success will depend on how well quarterback Brian Garriga recovers from knee surgery.

•

There's a feeling of euphoria in the Nebraska camp. For the past two years, the Cornhuskers have been playing in the shadow of national-champion Oklahoma teams. This season, with more and better players in Lincoln, there's a strong feeling among both coaches and players that this is the year for a serious run for the national title. Main reasons for the optimism are a deep and mature offensive line anchored by Playboy All-America tackle Bob Lingenfelter and a defensive unit that would be the envy of some pro teams. Playboy All-America Mike Fultz and Ron Pruitt are the best defensive-tackle duo in the land. The Huskers will continue to be a powerful ball-control team but with more explosiveness than last year. Look for Vince Ferragamo to throw the ball often and far. The only dark cloud on the horizon is the questionable team speed: The Huskers might find themselves badly outhustled by some teams with less impressive credentials. Still, coach Tom Osborne has done a masterful job of rebuilding his team to its former excellence, and for that feat we've named him our Coach of the Year.

Kansas surprised everyone last year by winning seven games, including a convincing win over national champion Oklahoma. Prospects are bright for this fall, because graduation losses were minimal. Coach Bud Moore insists that Nolan Cromwell is the best wishbone quarterback in the land, and Laverne Smith should become the leading runner in Kansas history. Smith will have strong support in fullbacks Norris Banks and Dennis Wright, plus flashy jaycee-transfer halfback Wardell Johnson. Tackle Mike Butler (who could well be the first player to be taken in the next pro draft) anchors the best Jayhawk defensive line in many years. The squad's only major weaknesses seem to be the defensive secondary and the kicking game.

After winning the national championship two years in a row and losing a storehouse of talent to the N.F.L. draft, Oklahoma would seem destined for an off year. But a building season in Norman is like Fat City most other places. Before November, the Sooners could be as strong as ever. The offensive line, led by Playboy All-America lineman Mike Vaughan, will be much improved and the running game, despite the loss of Joe Washington, will be as lethal as ever.

Many Colorado followers, considering their team's losses (11 graduates were taken in the first ten rounds of the pro draft), fear this will be an off year for the Buffs. But the replacements look as good as their departed elders. Jeff Austin, the heir apparent to the quarterback job, will operate behind another huge offensive line. Austin's prime targets will be Playboy All-America tight end Don Hasselbeck and little Steve Gaunty, a star of the future. Another comer is soph defensive end Stuart Walker, who joins a defensive unit that could be the best in ten years. Coach Bill Mallory got another crop of recruits this past winter (Colorado's broad vistas and relaxed youth culture apparently have a strong appeal for big high school seniors), so expect the Buffs to be a top-20 team for years to come.

For many years, Oklahoma State has fielded a team that would be tops in most conferences but usually has had to settle for fourth or fifth place in the Big Eight. If the Cowboys ever break into the elite of the fatlands, this will have to be the year. Nearly everyone returns from last fall's 7-4 squad. The defense, featuring Playboy All-America lineman Phillip Dokes, was strengthened in spring practice, and an improved passing game will complement a running attack that is already awesome.

Except for an inspired performance in the opening-game win over Alabama, the Missouri defensive crew played sporadically in '75, letting the burden fall on an offense that consisted mostly of Steve Pisarkiewicz' throwing arm. The defenders were restructured during spring drills and at least three excellent receivers (Lamont Downer, Leo Lewis and Joe Stewart) were trained to catch Zark's cannon shots. Another major plus is the return, intact, of the offensive line. Nevertheless, road games against Southern Cal, Ohio State, Nebraska and Oklahoma will make a winning season a difficult attainment.

Iowa State will be improved but not good enough to survive a Big Eight schedule that would overwhelm better teams. The Cyclones have more breakaway speed than in recent seasons, but the offensive line is green and thin. New quarterback Wayne Stanley is a classy thrower, so the attack will be more pass oriented. The presence of middle guard Mike Stensrud, a 280-pound sophomore, will make the defensive line the squad's strongest area. Older brother Maynard will help beef up the linebacking crew.

With 16 starters returning, Kansas State will be stronger, but so will the opposition. The Wildcats will be heavily dependent on incoming freshmen and transfers to do the running and the blocking. The defenders, led by linebackers Gary Spani and Carl Pennington, will again be the squad's major strength.

Both Texas A&M and Texas, to put it as succinctly as possible, are loaded. The vagaries of fate and infirmary admissions will probably determine which team makes it to the Cotton Bowl. A&M's graduation losses were heavy, but the replacements look just as good. Incoming freshman halfback Curtis Dickey is a future star and may become a household name his first year. He'll be teamed with 240-pound fullback George Woodard, a sensation as a rookie last year. Two experienced starting quarterbacks (David Shipman and David Walker) return, but they'll probably lose out to talented soph Keith Baker. The defense, led by two Playboy All-Americas, defensive back Lester Hayes and linebacker Robert Jackson, may not be as impregnable as a year ago, but with all that offensive punch, it won't have to be.

The Texas defense, on the other hand, will be awesome. Only one starter graduated and the returning ten seem bigger and tougher than they were a year ago. The offensive platoon lost only three starters, but one of them was superquarterback Marty Akins. Two sophs, Ted Constanzo and Mike Cordaro, will compete for the job, with Constanzo the likely winner. Neither will have to throw the ball much, because fullback Earl Campbell and halfback Johnny Jones will give the Longhorns a powerful ground attack.

Only four starters return from the Arkansas offense that came on like Gang Busters at the end of the '75 season. Three of the returnees are the heart of a superb interior line and the other is Jerry Eckwood, who, now that his injuries are healed, could be one of the best runners anywhere. So the Razorback ground game should be top grade; but, unfortunately, the passers and receivers are new and unpromising. Soph Ron Calcagni is the heir apparent at quarterback, but he could be bumped by either of two high school hot shots. Most of the opportunistic defense returns, however, and the toughies on the schedule come late in the fall. If it all comes together soon enough, this could be another fearsome pack of Hogs. But the odds are against it. the Oklahoma State game September 18 will be the key to the rest of the season.

The main objective of the Baylor team is to curb its compulsive generosity. Last year, the Bear offense fumbled 65 times (losing 38 of them) and suffered 12 interceptions. The team looked great in spring practice; tailback Cleve Franklin apparently found a new brand of finger glue to correct his fumbling and ran like a demon. Quarterback Mark Jackson is also better this year and the offensive line is the best in school history. Depth is a problem on defense, but the secondary, led by Playboy All-America defensive back Gary Green, is the best in the Southwest. Baylor, in short, is the dark horse of the Southwest Conference.

With eight offensive starters returning, including the entire backfield, the Texas Tech team will look much the same as last year's edition. The gains of this added maturity will be nullified, though, unless a depleted secondary can be rebuilt and some backup defensive linemen found during pre-season drills.

A combination of injuries and squad lethargy produced a disastrous '75 season for the Houston team. This year, the Cougars, joining the Southwest Conference, intend to make a good showing. With a little luck, they will. The defense, last year's major weakness, will be much stronger if all the injuries are healed. With 35 of the top 44 players returning, Houston will be the most experienced team in the S.W.C. Making their Conference debut, the Cougars'll likely have the mental edge in most games, so look for them to pull off some upsets.

Texas Christian will be much improved, but after posting a 2--20 record the past two years, it has a long way to go. The Frogs' major liability recently has been inexperience, but that will be much less of a problem this time. Jimmy Dan Elzner is a howitzer-armed passer and receiver Mike Renfro will be the nation's best before he graduates. The air attack, therefore, should be impressive, but the Frogs are still woefully short of quality running backs. Two diminutive jaycee transfers (Tony Accomando and Audi Woods) will help. Look for incoming freshman defensive tackle Wesley Roberts to wreak havoc his first year.

With the arrival of new coach Ron Meyer, there is a salubrious change in the attitude and atmosphere at SMU. Last year, the players suffered from a sense of oppression; they feared the coaches, the media, even the other students. There was much bad press--deservedly so--and bitter campus hostility. Meyer, fortunately, is the antithesis of Lombardi; he thinks football should also be fun. He's open and outgoing with the press, players and students. Although the squad is seriously lean in talent, the new desire and spirit shown in spring practice will probably produce better results than last year. Much depends on whether quarterback Ricky Wesson, a one-man offense, can stay healthy. Also, two incoming freshman receivers, Tom Ferguson and Emanuel Tolbert, must live up to their advance notices. The offensive line, last year's major strength, is this season's most serious weakness.

Homer Rice, fittingly, is the new coach at Rice. He succeeds Al Conover, who worked hard and well for four years but didn't win enough games to suit a few impatient and very rich alumni. Rice is one of the smallest schools in the country to field a major football team, yet the schedule is always tougher than those of most mammoth state universities. Coach Rice inherits stellar quarterback Tommy Kramer, whose performance will be a key to this season's fortunes. Also on hand is tight end Kenneth Roy, tabbed by pro scouts as one of the best anywhere.

Tulsa will field a young team (only three offensive starters return), but it will have much potential. Soph runner Rickey Watts, who averaged an incredible 11.2 yards per carry last year, will be the biggest threat. The key to the Hurricanes' season will be how well a veteran defense holds the fort while the young attack unit, headed by quarterback Ronnie Hickerson, develops.

The wishbone offense turned out to be a bag of bones for New Mexico State last season, so coach Jim Bradley has switched to the slot-I formation. He has three good quarterbacks, best of whom is Rick Horacek, to make it work.

Wichita State retains 18 starters and loses three Big Eight opponents from last year's schedule. Any way you figure it, that adds up to a much better year for the Shockers.

Drake will switch to a pro offense this fall in order to better utilize gifted quarterback Jeff Martin.

Fan pressure may force West Texas State coach Gene Mayfield to abandon his very successful wishbone attack. The ticket buyers want more passing. Quarterback Tully Blanchard has the arm power, but the only proven receiver is Scott Wiley. A good crop of huge freshmen could make the Buffaloes hard to handle by season's end.

At Louisville, coach Vince Gibson is still in the early stages of a major rebuilding program. Twenty starters return from a miserable 1--10 season and 100 players showed up for spring practice. Gibson should find a few nuggets in such a crowd.

The Air Force Academy seems to have fallen on hard times. A dismal 2-8-1 season will now be followed by a rebuilding year. A new quarterback must be found, the kicking game rebuilt and the offensive line reconstructed. Fortunately, the defensive unit will be much stronger.

After appraising his squad in spring practice, new Utah State coach Bruce Snyder said, "There's no way we will drive 80 yards for a score this year. If we win, the defense will have to do it." 'Nuff said.

North Texas State, on the verge of becoming a team of genuine quality, will score a lot of points if the offensive line holds up. "We may not have the best quarterback in America," says coach Hayden Fry, "but I bet we have the best three," referring to Ken Washington, Glen Ray and Ken Smith. There are also some good runners, best of whom are Mack Cumby and newcomer Gary Dirks, and the defense is its usual nasty best. The schedule is a masochist's delight.

Texas at Arlington has the only tertiagenarian player in college football. After a career in the Army, 30-year-old Thomas Wilson decided he'd like to do something more exciting than jump out of airplanes, so he'll be a starting split end this season.

Lamar, rebuilding from last year's sad showing, is still short of good runners.

•

Rarely has a new coach inherited such a storehouse of talent as John Robinson found waiting for him at Southern California. The Trojans seem to have an All-America contender at every position. The offense will be better balanced, because Robinson pepped up the passing attack in spring drills. Three quality quarterbacks, Vince Evans, Rob Hertel and jaycee transfer Walt Ransom, will throw often to a pair of spectacular receivers, Randy Simmrin and Shelton Diggs. Add a running attack led by Playboy All-America Ricky Bell, plus two excellent blocking fullbacks (Dave Farmer and Mosi Tatupu), and you have the ingredients of a 50-points-pergame offense. The Trojan defensive platoon has astonishing speed, with tackles and linebackers faster than some teams' halfbacks. All together, Southern Cal would seem to have an inside track to both the Pac-8 and national championships. Except for one potentially threatening factor: The chemistry of coaching changes is unfathomable. Robinson and his staff must fit all the pieces together just right their first year.

If Southern California falters, California will be ready. The Bears led the nation in total offense last year and could easily do so again. Playboy All-America quarterback Joe Roth has so many flashy receivers he can't remember all their names, and seven top-grade runners are vying for Chuck Muncie's job. Last year's major weakness, an inexperienced defense, has turned into a major asset for this season, because 16 of the top 22 players return and are joined by four superstud jaycee transfers. California has no apparent talent or depth problems at any position. One problem the Bears do have, though, is the schedule: The first three games are against Georgia, Oklahoma and Arizona State.

New UCLA coach Terry Donahue must find a quarterback to run his veer-T attack. Jeff Dankworth and Steve Bukich are the top candidates and both are good runners and elusive scramblers. A depleted offensive line may inhibit the running game, however, despite the welcome presence of halfback Wendell Tyler. Sophomore defensive lineman Manu Tuiasosopo should be a consensus All-America before he graduates.

Stanford's strong point again will be the passing game. Two gold-plated passers, Mike Cordova and Guy Benjamin, are available, with the game situation determining who plays. They'll throw to receiver Tony Hill. The defense against the run, last year's only weakness, is improved with the leadership of scholar-athlete Duncan McColl, one of the nation's better defensive linemen. With no apparent weaknesses, the Cardinals (ne Indians) fill the dark-horse role on the West Coast.

Oregon has had only one winning season in the past 11 years, but the long rebuilding program seems to be paying off. This year, the Ducks, disillusioned with the veer attack (they fumbled 48 times last season, mostly near their own goal line), will field a pro-style offense featuring the passing of quarterback Jack Henderson. Needing someone to share the running chores with George Bennett (last year's one-man running attack), coach Don Read recruited three jaycee transfer sizzlers, Greg Gilchrist, Jim Johnson and Gary Nair. Together, they'll give the Ducks more outside speed than they've had in a decade. Another group of transfers will shore up a defensive line gutted by graduation. If all those newcomers adapt quickly, the Ducks will be a factor in the Rose Bowl race.

Washington was the Cinderella team of the West Coast in coach Don James's first season, knocking off both Southern Cal and UCLA, and losing to both California and Stanford by only three points. That would seem to make the Huskies a dark-horse contender for the Rose Bowl trip this year. However, there are a couple of clinkers in the otherwise bright picture: (1) They no longer can sneak up on unsuspecting opponents and (2) graduation claimed the entire two-deep line-up in one of the nation's best defensive backfields, making it the squad's weakest area this time.

New Washington State coach Jackie Sherrill drastically shuffled his squad in spring practice in an effort to strengthen both lines. Some help will come from freshmen, but the beef will still be young and lean. Four good quarterbacks are on hand, best of whom is John Hopkins. The Cougars will be heavily dependent on playboy All-America punter Gavin Hedrick to keep the enemy at bay while the new offense, mainly a passing one, refines its act.

Oregon State is just beginning to rebuild and it will likely take several years to do the job. The Beavers just plain ran out of quality players last year and new coach Craig Fertig is trying to do stop-gap patchwork with a hastily recruited group of transfers. The most critical area is the offensive line. Fertig also must find a quarterback. Two jaycee transfers, Dave White and John Norman, looked good in spring drills. If Fertig can fit all those new bodies into a cohesive team, Oregon State could be much improved. Considering last year's showing (1--10), the Beavers have no way to go but up.

Arizona State won all 11 games last year and defeated Nebraska in the Fiesta Bowl. From that squad only eight seniors graduated, which should give you an idea of how strong the Sun Devils will be this year. The offense, with Dennis Sproul at quarterback, fast Freddie Williams at fullback and John Jefferson at wide receiver, will be devastating. The ranks are so deep in first-rate talent that any of the starters could be replaced with little negative effect. It isn't a heavy team, because coach Frank Kush recruits primarily for quickness; the Sun Devils usually run around and away from opponents instead of over them. If they get past their first two games (with UCLA and California) unscathed, the Devils have a good shot at the national championship.

The Arizona team, nearly wiped out by graduation, will feature a lot of new starters, most promising of whom will be quarterback Marc Lunsford. With a grueling early-season schedule and a young team, it looks like a tough year in Tucson.

The Brigham Young team has had a disturbing proclivity for slow starts in recent seasons, largely because of vacancies left at skilled offensive positions by players leaving for church missions. This year, though, the attack unit is well stacked and coach Lavell Edwards hopes to avoid a sluggish start. Other progress is evident in the citadel of Mormon learning: The Cougars have their first black halfback, Clay Blackwell, who will furnish some badly needed outside speed. If a green but promising defensive unit jells early, this could be a banner year in Provo.

The Wyoming team, having spent all of last season adjusting to coach Fred Akers' triple-option wishbone attack, should get off to a much faster start this fall. Much depends on whether or not injury-prone soph quarterback Don Clayton can stay healthy. Two new running backs, Bobby Calhoun and Chico Johnson, will help make up for the loss of Lawrence Gaines.

Texas at El Paso will probably be the most improved team in the country--which, in view of the recent past, isn't saying a whole lot. Last year's predominately freshman-sophomore team will be bigger and smarter, but it will still be very young. Coach Gil Bartosh was lucky with his recruits, best of whom is defensive tackle Keith Black. Give the Miners another year and they'll raise all kinds of hell in the Southwest.

Colorado State, heavily dependent on the pass in recent years, will have a more balanced attack in order to utilize a good group of runners, led by Ron Harris. Mike Deutsch, a converted runner, is the probable quarterback.

New Mexico's football fortunes, seemingly on the rise, will be stalled briefly this fall while coach Bill Mondt searches among four promising sophomores for a quarterback. The Lobos have the best stable of runners in the Conference and a mean defensive unit built around defensive end Robin Cole. "There's gonna be a lot of blood on the field this year," says Cole.

Utah's hope for a revival of sagging fortunes is based on the return of skilled passer Pat Degnan and a good group of receivers, best of whom could be jaycee transfer Jack Steptoe.

San Jose State seemed headed for another banner year, then coach Darryl Rogers defected to Michigan State in the middle of spring practice. New coach Lynn Stiles took over a thoroughly pissed-off squad that would like nothing better than to show Rogers he should have stayed in San Jose. Stiles will have no problem fielding a respectable defense, but he must find a quarterback and install a viable offense during fall drills.

Long Beach State will be a different sort of club this season, relying more on its dependable defense and trying to keep the offense free of mistakes. Quarterback Joe Paopao and fullback Mark Bailey will be the '49ers' main weapons.

Graduation wiped out both of Pacific's lines and took the top two quarterbacks. Coach Chester Caddas scoured the nearby junior colleges for reinforcements, but their worth won't be determined until they see game action.

Fresno State is rebuilding under new coach Jim Sweeney. Don't look for much improvement until Sweeney gets his recruiting program in high gear.

After suffering a 2--9 record last year, Fullerton State coach Jim Colletto brought in so many recruits from junior colleges (39) that fans won't recognize the club that takes the field this year. The Titans will at least have better depth and more skilled players.

San Diego State had an off year in '75, winning only eight games, because the running attack was limp. That problem is now solved with the arrival of jaycee transfer David Turner, a flamboyant runner who broke all of O. J. Simpson's junior college records. The quarterback job will go to either Pete Tereschuk or another jaycee transfer, Joe Davis.

Idaho inaugurates its impressive new enclosed stadium with a squad that has the best chance in anyone's memory for a victorious season. There's a virtual traffic jam of top-grade freshmen and transfers, three excellent quarterbacks and an improved running attack (it was good last year) led by soph Tim Lappano.

As always, we end with an appraisal of the Hawaii team, an outfit of enduring multiracial charm: The Rainbows will have a tough time negotiating the usual joyously suicidal schedule. Adrian Kahoohanohano has graduated, unfortunately, but tailback Norris Birdsong and passer Alex Kaloi will provide offensive muscle. Best of all, we are in receipt of a University of Hawaii press release announcing that defensive lineman Randy Rodrigues will be joined by a future superstar recruit, 270-pound Nofo Tipoti. Of pure Samoan ancestry, young Tipoti won lineman-of-the-year honors in Pago Pago his last year in high school. Move over, Mean Joe Green.

Top 20 Teams

1. Nebraska ........................... 11-1

2. Southern California .................. 10-1

3. Michigan ............................. 10-1

4. Pittsburgh ........................... 9-2

5. Arizona State ....................... 10-1

6. Texas A & M .......................... 9-2

7. Alabama .............................. 9-2

8. Notre Dame ........................... 9-2

9. Penn State ........................... 9-2

10. Texas ............................... 9-2

11. Maryland ............................ 9-2

12. Florida ............................. 9-2

13. Ohio State .......................... 8-3

14. Arkansas ............................ 8-3

15. Oklahoma ............................ 8-3

16. Kansas .............................. 8-3

17. California .......................... 8-3

18. Mississippi ......................... 9-2

19. Colorado ............................ 7-4

20. Georgia ............................. 7-4

Possible Breakthroughs:UCLA (7-4); Oklahoma State (7-4); Miami, Ohio (10-1); Boston College (8-3); Georgia Tech (7-4); Purdue (7-4); Minnesota (7-4); Arkansas State (10-1).

The All-America Squad

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks:Nolan Cromwell (Kansas), Jim Kubacki (Harvard), Tony Dungy (Minnesota), Vince Ferragamo (Nebraska), Steve Pisarkiewicz (Missouri), Jack Henderson (Oregon)

Running Backs:Wendell Tyler (UCLA), Mike Voight (North Carolina), Courtney Snyder (Indiana), Earl Campbell (Texas), Ted Brown (North Carolina State), Jerry Eckwood (Arkansas), Terry Robiskie (Louisiana State), Rob Carpenter (Miami, Ohio), Walter Packer (Mississippi State)

Receivers:Mike Renfro (Texas Christian), John Jefferson (Arizona State), Tony Hill (Stanford), Ken MacAfee (Notre Dame), Wesley Walker (California)

Offensive Linemen:Warren Bryant (Kentucky), Ernie Hughes (Notre Dame), Leon White (Colorado), Val Belcher (Houston), Tom Brzoza (Pittsburgh), Ted Albrecht (California), Dennis Swilley (Texas A&M), Mike Fagan (North Carolina State)

Centers:Mark Cantrell (North Carolina), Robbie Moore (Florida), Billy Bryan (Duke), Bob Rush (Memphis State)

Defensive Linemen:Mike Butler (Kansas), Duncan McColl (Stanford), Eddie Edwards (Miami, Florida), A. J. Duhe (Louisiana State), Joe Campbell (Maryland), Robin Cole (New Mexico)

Linebackers:Lucius Sanford (Georgia Tech), Calvin O'Neal (Michigan), Gary Spani (Kansas State), Kurt Allerman (Penn State)

Defensive Backs:Martin Mitchell (Tulane), Bill Armstrong (Wake Forest), George Adzick (Minnesota), Luther Bradley (Notre Dame), Dave Butterfield (Nebraska), Pete Shaw (Northwestern)

Kickers:Tom Skladany (Ohio State), David Posey (Florida), Neil O'Donoghue (Auburn), Lee Pistor (Arizona), Joe Parker (Appalachian State)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who will make it big)

Houston McTear, running back ................................... Florida

Mike Jalley, quarterback ....................................... Georgia Tech

Vegas Ferguson, running back ................................... Notre Dame

Willard Browner, running back .................................. Notre Dame

Ron Simpkins, linebacker ....................................... Michigan

Mark Brammer, tight end ........................................ Michigan State

Al Leake, defensive lineman .................................... Indiana

Steve Ulrich, running back ..................................... Northwestern

Tim Travis, tight end .......................................... Alabama

Scott Brantley, linebacker ..................................... Florida

Preston Brown, running back .................................... Vanderbilt

Marlin Van Horn, linebacker .................................... Maryland

Derrick Lewis, wide receiver ................................... Duke

Mike Brewington, linebacker .................................... East Carolina

Marty Crosby, quarterback ...................................... The Citadel

Mackel Harris, linebacker ...................................... Georgia Tech

Mark Lyles, fullback ........................................... Florida State

Ralph Kelly, linebacker ........................................ Arkansas State

Wardell Johnson, running back .................................. Kansas

Curtis Dickey, running back .................................... Texas A&M

Gary Blair, running back ....................................... Baylor

Joe Walstad, defensive tackle .................................. Texas Tech

Wesley Roberts, defensive tackle ............................... Texas Christian

Greg Gilchrist, running back ................................... Oregon

Keith Black, defensive lineman ................................. Texas at El Paso

Chris Malmgren, middle guard ................................... New Mexico

Tim Cunningham, running back ................................... Long Beach State

David Turner, running back ..................................... San Diego State

Nofo Tipoti, defensive lineman ................................. Hawaii

The East

Independents

Pittsburgh 9-2

Penn State 9-2

Boston College 8-3

Syracuse 7-4

Rutgers 10-1

Navy 4-7

West Virginia 3-8

Temple 6-4

Villanova 4-7

Colgate 8-2

Army 3-8

Holy Cross 4-7

Ivy League

Harvard 7-2

Yale 7-2

Pennsylvania 7-2

Brown 6-3

Cornell 5-4

Dartmouth 4-5

Columbia 3-6

Princeton 1-8

Top Players: Dorsett, Romano, Brzoza (Pittsburgh); R. Hostetler, Allerman, Petercuskie (Penn State); Watts, Capriola (Boston College); King, Clarke, Jacobs (Syracuse); Toran, Fisher (Rutgers); Sapp, Goodwin, Kurowski (Navy); Earley, Kendra (West Virginia); Klecko, Carey (Temple); Mastronardo, Thompson (Villanova); Murphy, Andrewlavage (Colgate); Hall (Army); Campbell (Holy Cross); Kubacki (Harvard); Pagliaro, Staffieri (Yale); Graustein (Pennsylvania); Farnham (Brown); Labeau (Cornell); Lucas (Dartmouth); Burns (Columbia); Schiller (Princeton).

The Midwest

Big Ten

Michigan 10-1

Ohio State 8-3

Purdue 7-4

Minnesota 7-4

Michigan State 6-5

Illinois 5-6

Indiana 5-6

Wisconsin 3-8

Northwestern 3-8

Iowa 2-9

Mid-American Conference

Miami 10-1

Bowling Green 9-2

Kent State 9-3

Central Michigan 8-3

Ball State 8-3

Ohio University 6-5

Northern Illinois 5-6

Toledo 4-7

Western Michigan 3-8

Independents

Notre Dame 9-2

Cincinnati 6-5

Marshall 5-6

Dayton 4-7

Southern Illinois 3-8

Top Players: Lytle, O'Neal, J. Smith, Morton (Michigan); P. Johnson, Skladany, Ward (Ohio State); B. Smith, Beery, Dierking (Purdue); Dungy, Morrow, Adzick (Minnesota); Rowekamp, Bethea, L. Jackson, (Michigan State); Beaver, DiFeliciantonio (Illinois); Snyder, C. Smith (Indiana); Morgan, Matthews (Wisconsin); Shaw, Boykin (Northwestern); Schick, Washington (Iowa); Carpenter (Miami); Saleet, Preston (Bowling Green); Best (Kent State); W. Hodges (Central Michigan); Yaroch (Ball State); Day (Ohio University); Palochko (Northern Illinois); Young (Toledo); Gapinski (Western Michigan); R. Browner, Fry, E. Hughes, Bradley, Slager, Mac-Afee (Notre Dame); Jenkins, Woods (Cincinnati); Filliez (Marshall); Dailey (Dayton); Herrera, Major (Southern Illinois).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Alabama 9-2

Florida 9-2

Mississippi 9-2

Louisiana State 7-4

Georgia 7-4

Kentucky 7-4

Tennessee 6-5

Mississippi State 6-5

Auburn 4-7

Vanderbilt 2-9

Atlantic Coast Conference

Maryland 9-2

North Carolina State 6-5

Wake Forest 6-5

Duke 6-5

North Carolina 5-6

Virginia 5-6

Clemson 1-10

Southern Conference

Appalachian State 9-2

East Carolina 7-4

The Citadel 7-4

Furman 6-5

William & Mary 3-8

Virginia Military 3-8

Independents

Georgia Tech 7-4

Memphis State 7-4

Tulane 6-5

Florida State 6-5

Miami 4-7

Virginia Tech 8-3

South Carolina 4-7

Arkansas State 10-1

Louisiana Tech 8-3

Richmond 6-5

Southern Mississippi 4-7

McNeese State 5-6

Northeast Louisiana 5-6

Top Players: Baumhower, C. Hannah, Newsome, J. Davis (Alabama); Moore, Posey, Carpenter, Davis (Florida); Turner, Ellis, Sweet (Mississippi); Duhe, Robiskie (Louisiana State); Parrish, McLee (Georgia); Bryant, Kovach (Kentucky); Seivers, Spiva, Morgan (Tennessee); Black, Packer, Hull (Mississippi State); Ostrowski, McIntyre, O'Donoghue (Auburn); Weaver, Harrison (Vanderbilt); Campbell, Schick, Roy (Maryland); Brown, Stringer, Fagan (North Carolina State); Armstrong, Zeglinski (Wake Forest); Bryan, Dunn, Benjamin (Duke); Voight, Cantrell (North Carolina); Copeland, Ozdowski (Virginia); Goggins (Clemson); Price, Parker (Appalachian State); Bolding, Godette (East Carolina); Ruff, A. Johnson (The Citadel); Holcomb (Furman); Rozantz (William & Mary); Willison, G. Jones (Virginia Military); Tierney, Sanford (Georgia Tech); Rush, Jones (Memphis State); M. Mitchell (Tulane); Key, Bright (Florida State); Edwards, Anderson (Miami); Beasley, Davis (Virginia Tech); Courson, Long (South Carolina); Humphreys, Speer (Arkansas State); White (Louisiana Tech); Nixon (Richmond); E. Smith (Southern Mississippi); Broussard (McNeese State); Maxwell (Northeast Louisiana).

The Near West

Big Eight

Nebraska 11-1

Kansas 8-3

Oklahoma 8-3

Colorado 7-4

Oklahoma State 7-4

Missouri 6-5

Iowa State 5-6

Kansas State 3-8

Southwest Conference

Texas A&M 9-2

Texas 9-2

Arkansas 8-3

Baylor 7-4

Texas Tech 5-6

Houston 5-6

Texas Christian 4-7

Southern Methodist 3-8

Rice 3-8

Missouri Valley Conference

Tulsa 6-5

New Mexico St. 6-5

Wichita State 5-6

Drake 5-6

West Texas St. 5-6

Louisville 4-7

Independents

Air Force 5-6

Utah State 5-6

North Texas St. 5-6

Texas at Arlington 4-7

Lamar 4-7

Top Players: Lingenfelter, Fultz, Pruitt, Hoins, Ferragamo, Butterfield (Nebraska); Cromwell, L. Smith, Butler (Kansas); Vaughan, J. Anderson, Peacock (Oklahoma); Hasselbeck, White, Spivey (Colorado); Dokes, Gofourth, T. Miller (Oklahoma State); Pisarkiewicz, Frisch (Missouri); Mike Stensrud, Green (Iowa State); Spani, Pennington (Kansas State); Hayes, Jackson, Fields, Swilley (Texas A&M); E. Campbell, Clayborn, Shearer, E. Lee (Texas); Thielemann, Eckwood, Little (Arkansas); G. Green, Burns, Lee (Baylor); Isaac, Sears (Texas Tech); Whitley, Belcher (Houston); Renfro, Lowe (Texas Christian); Wesson, Duggan (Southern Methodist); Kramer, Roy (Rice); Hickerson, Watts (Tulsa); Dean, Hull (New Mexico State); Adkins (Wichita State); Martin (Drake); Perez (West Texas State); Prince (Louisville); Weidmann, Wood (Air Force); J. Hough (Utah State); Chapman (North Texas State); Jensen (Texas at Arlington); McGowen (Lamar).

The Far West

Pacific Eight

Southern California 10-1

California 8-3

UCLA 7-4

Stanford 6-5

Oregon 6-5

Washington 3-8

Washington State 3-8

Oregon State 3-9

Western Athletic Conference

Arizona State 10-1

Arizona 6-5

Brigham Young 6-5

Wyoming 6-5

Texas at El Paso 5-6

Colorado State 4-7

New Mexico 4-7

Utah 3-8

Pacific Coast Conference

San Jose St. 8-3

Long Beach St. 9-2

Pacific 5-6

Fresno State 3-8

Fullerton St. 3-8

Independents

San Diego St. 7-4

Idaho 6-5

Hawaii 6-5

Top Players: Powell, Bell, Jeter, Farmer, Diggs, Hickman, Strozier (Southern California); Roth, Albrecht, Walker, Heck, Freitas (California); Tyler, Tuiasosopo, Edwards, Burks (UCLA); T. Hill, McColl, Karakozoff (Stanford); J. Henderson, Duman, Quillan (Oregon); C. Jackson, Earl (Washington); Hedrick, Kelly (Washington State); Boyd, Overton (Oregon State); Jefferson, F. Williams, Chambers, Scroggins (Arizona State); Pistor, Erby (Arizona); Blanc, Reynolds (Brigham Young); Nunu, K. McClain, L. Jones (Wyoming); Bradford, K. Black (Texas at El Paso); King, Harris (Colorado State); Cole, Dennard (New Mexico); Degnan, Graham (Utah); Faumuina, Kane, Maddocks (San Jose State); Bailey, Fiatoa (Long Beach State); Gibson, Picchi (Pacific); Hill (Fresno State); Ball (Fullerton State); Dixon, Turner, Hinton (San Diego State); Yarno, Pellegrini (Idaho); Kaloi, Birdsong, Tipoti (Hawaii).