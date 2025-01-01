People who will at one time or another have a go at every item on the menu, from Artichokes Clamart to Zampino, are content with their usual martini, sour or whiskey on the rocks before each one of these adventures. It doesn't make sense. Not when there are literally thousands of inviting drink combinations from which to choose--with new ones arriving regularly. Liquor companies swell the pool their drink promotions--hoping for another Harvey Wallbanger or Godfather. Occasionally, restaurants and taverns develop house specials. But the great spawning ground for innovative, intriguing concoctions is professional bartenders competitions.

The United States Bartenders' (continued on page 171)Prize Winners(continued from page 95) Guild holds a shake-off annually, and similar contests take place in about 30 countries. The top selections and their creators go against one another every few years in a Bartenders' Olympics, conducted by the International Barmen's Association.

Only the best of the best, culled from dozens of bartenders' competitions, are included here. This varied array should provide ample inspiration for any sybarite who wants to expand his pleasure horizons and his repertoire of congenial libations.

If you're wondering about inside tips or secret ingredients, there aren't any--although one wily veteran says he gauges the taste partiality of the judging panel and slants his entry accordingly. Successful competitors agree that balance is the prime requisite of a fine drink. They aim for a harmony of flavors in which no single ingredient dominates.

Amateur mixologists inclined to create their own prize winners should heed the advice of U.S.B.G. president Charles J. Chop: "A touch of mystery enhances the appeal of any cocktail, but one exotic ingredient in a drink is enough." There are certain things one should not overdo!

[recipe_title]Festrus[/recipe_title]

International Cocktail Competition, Los Angeles (1973), International Barmen's Association. First prize, cocktail division, Bj?rne Eriksen, Norway.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Grand Marnier[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Cinzano Bitter (or Campari)[/drinkRecipe]

Stir briskly with ice. Strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with orange-peel twist.

[recipe_title]Lena[/recipe_title]

International Cocktail Competition, Tokyo (1971), International Barmen's Association. First prize, Alberto Chirici, Moulin Rouge, Florence, Italy.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. sweet vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. dry vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. Campari[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. Galliano[/drinkRecipe]

Shake briskly with ice. Strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with cherry.

[recipe_title]I.C.C.[/recipe_title]

International Cocktail Competition, Los Angeles (1973), International Barmen's Association. First prize, long-drink division, Valerio "Bobby" Batugo, Tip's Valencia, Valencia, California.

The I.C.C. was so named to honor the competition. However, customers have taken to calling it the Icy Sea.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon gin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon sweet-and-sour lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 dashes Frothee[/drinkRecipe]

Shake with lots of ice. Pour unstrained into highball glass. Garnish with sprig of mint, red cherry, pineapple slice and American flag. (Look at what you started, George Foreman!)

[recipe_title]Blue Haze[/recipe_title]

Finalist in same competition, Nick Zongas, Boomerang Bar, Melbourne, Australia.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon Parfait Amour[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons dry vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 drops Cointreau[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 drop blue curaçao[/drinkRecipe]

Shake briskly with ice. Strain into cocktail glass.

[recipe_title]Mallorca[/recipe_title]

International Cocktail Competition, Palma de Mallorca (1967). First prize, Enrique Bastante, Madrid.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons dry vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons crème de banana[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons Drambuie[/drinkRecipe]

Shake briskly with ice. Strain into cocktail glass.

[recipe_title]Best Year[/recipe_title]

United States Bartenders' Guild Long Drink Contest (1975). First prize, Valerio "Bobby" Batugo, Tip's Valencia, Valencia, California.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. Licor 43[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. blue curaçao[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. Rose's Lime Juice[/drinkRecipe]

Shake with ice. Strain into tall glass over fresh ice. Garnish with lime slice.

[recipe_title]Dolce Vita[/recipe_title]

Runner-up in same competition, John A. Rettino, La Dolce Vita, California.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. dark rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash orgeat syrup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash maraschino syrup[/drinkRecipe]

Shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice in highball glass. Garnish with orange slice.

[recipe_title]Velvet Kiss[/recipe_title]

United States Bartenders' Guild Cocktail Championship (1974). First prize, Al Repetty, La Brique, California.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. gin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. crème de banana[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. half-and-half[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

Shake briskly with ice. Strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with cherry.

[recipe_title]Roger[/recipe_title]

Concours Européan de Cocktails, Grand Prix de Paris (1975). First prize, Mauro Lotti, Le Grand Hotel, Rome.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. dry vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. rum--gold or amber[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. Campari[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. Galliano[/drinkRecipe]

Shake well with ice. Strain into cocktail glass or over ice cubes in old fashioned glass. Garnish with orange twist.

[recipe_title]Favory[/recipe_title]

Finalist in same competition, Daniel Pion, Loew's Monte Carlo.

[drinkRecipe]Dash strawberry syrup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/4 ozs. tequila[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. Chartreuse Orange (or 1-1/2 teaspoons Green Chartreuse and 1 tablespoon orange juice)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. Galliano[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Light splash bitter lemon[/drinkRecipe]

Moisten rim of large cocktail or sour glass with strawberry syrup. Swirl in superfine sugar. Tap off excess and set aside. Shake all ingredients but bitter lemon with ice. Strain into prepared glass. Add bitter lemon and lime-peel spiral.

[recipe_title]Stefania[/recipe_title]

Finalist, First Annual A.I.B.E.S. Contest, Italian Association of Barmen (1975).

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Italian dry white wine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Italian brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 teaspoon tangerine liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Brut spumante[/drinkRecipe]

Shake first four ingredients briskly with ice. Strain into wineglass. Fill with spumante. Stir once.

[recipe_title]Russian Garden[/recipe_title]

Finalist, same competition.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 teaspoon white crème de menthe[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Italian dry white wine[/drinkRecipe]

Shake with ice. Strain into small champagne flute glass. Garnish with orange twist.

[recipe_title]Tak[/recipe_title]

Finalist, Cocktails Competition, Bartenders' Union, Helsinki (1965).

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Polish vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2/3 oz. Dubonnet[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 oz. Cointreau[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash Angostura bitters[/drinkRecipe]

Shake briskly with ice. Strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with small orange slice.

[recipe_title]Tom's Dream[/recipe_title]

National Mixed Drink Competition--sponsored by Early Times (1968). First prize, Tom Fleming, Beverly Hills Hotel, California.

This drink was so well liked that Early Times packaged it as a dry mix--renaming it The Pussycat!

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. orgeat syrup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash simple syrup (sugar syrup)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Mint sprig[/drinkRecipe]

Whirl all ingredients except mint in chilled blender container. Strain into 7-oz. glass. Garnish with mint.

[recipe_title]The Parasol[/recipe_title]

Best of the Bar Contest--sponsored by Resort magazine (1969). First prize, Fountain Valley, St. Croix.

[drinkRecipe]1 3/4 ozs. gold rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 3/4 ozs. dark rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 3/4 ozs. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. tamarind juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/4 ozs. Coco López[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. crème de cacao[/drinkRecipe]

Shake with ice. Serve in bamboo section. Lacking that, a tall glass will do.

[recipe_title]Plantation Punch[/recipe_title]

Runner-up in same competition, Caneel Bay Plantation.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. 151-proof rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. gold rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Demerara rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. sugar syrup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash Angostura bitters[/drinkRecipe]

Stir all ingredients with cracked ice. Serve in large glass mug or tall glass.

[recipe_title]Banana's Breeze[/recipe_title]

California Bartenders' Guild Cocktail Competition (1970). First prize, José Ruiseco.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. California brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. apricot-flavored brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. crème de banana[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. sweet-and-sour lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 drops Frothee[/drinkRecipe]

Shake briskly with ice. Strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with orange-peel twist.

[recipe_title]African Queen[/recipe_title]

California Bartenders' Guild Cocktail Competition (1963). Finalist, Chris Buchner, Harrah's, Lake Tahoe.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons dark crème de cacao[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon Green Chartreuse[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Juice 1/2 lime[/drinkRecipe]

Shake briskly with ice. Strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with lime slice.

[recipe_title]Golden Amber[/recipe_title]

California Bartenders' Guild Cocktail Competition (1962). First prize, LeRoy Charon, Marineland.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Demerara rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. orgeat syrup[/drinkRecipe]

Shake briskly with cracked ice. Strain into prechilled champagne glass. Garnish with pineapple cube.

[recipe_title]Ambassador Fizz[/recipe_title]

Brunchfest-West--sponsored by Smirnoff. Most Unusual Drink, Nick Kotsonas, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 1/4 ozs. half-and-half, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 1/4 ozs. orange juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. pineapple juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 egg[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. apricot-flavored brandy[/drinkRecipe]

Prechill blender container. Blend all ingredients except brandy. Pour into 14-oz. collins glass. Float brandy on top.

[recipe_title]The Kickoff[/recipe_title]

College Alumni Football Brunchfest--sponsored by Smirnoff. Princeton vs. University of Pennsylvania. Winner, Princeton.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. orange-flavored brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash Angostura bitters[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 teaspoon sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. champagne[/drinkRecipe]

Shake all ingredients except champagne briskly with ice. Strain into large old fashioned glass. Add champagne. Stir once. Garnish with small black olive--and hold 'em, Tiger.

[recipe_title]Young Fashion[/recipe_title]

National Mixed Drink Competition--sponsored by Early Times (1968). Finalist, Robert Ferullo, River Club, Jacksonville, Florida.

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. orange curaçao[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 dashes Angostura bitters[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Club soda[/drinkRecipe]

Shake all ingredients except soda with ice. Strain over fresh ice in old fashioned glass. Add soda to taste. Stir once. Garnish with cherry and orange slice.

[recipe_title]Teardrop[/recipe_title]

National Mixed Drink Competition--sponsored by Early Times (1970). Second prize, John W. Chop, Dales Secret Harbor, Los Angeles.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. crème de banana[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. triple sec[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. sweet-and-sour lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

Whirl all ingredients in blender. Strain into large cocktail glass. Garnish with banana slice on rim of glass.

Even if you discover just one new drink particularly suited to your taste and style, it will give you years of pleasure. But you're bound to find more. Look 'em over . . . this is your chance to break out of the martini rut.

Bill MauldinPulitzer Prize--Winning CartoonistThe Ambassador Fizz

Roger EbertPulitzer Prize--Winning CriticThe Roger

Tom FitzpatrickPulitzer Prize--Winning ReporterThe Teardrop

John FischettiPulitzer Prize--Winning CartoonistThe Stefania

Ron PowersPulitzer Prize--Winning CriticThe Tak