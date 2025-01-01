Portfolio: Pompeo Posar

To Faithful readers of Playboy, the name Pompeo Posar is synonymous with the glamor that comes from 16 years of photographing thousands of gorgeous ladies--often in some of the world's most exotic locales. He holds the record both for Playmate shootings (45) and for Playboy covers (38). His ability to capture the woman he's photographing as a person rather than as a prop is legendary. Born in Trieste, Posar is still very Continental--sensitive, considerate, patient and enthusiastic--and it shows in his work. Here, we present positive evidence of Posar's exceptional picture-taking talent.