Address_Copyright_Credit
January, 1977
Playbill .......... 3
Dear Playboy .......... 13
Playboy After Hours .......... 19
Books .......... 22
Vintage thrillers, a blah Houdini biography and a dandy Conan Doyle one reviewed, along with an insightful volume on TV; gift-book ideas.
Music .......... 28
A ride on American Flyer; Shepp-shaped sounds; Ry Cooder interpreted; discs to buy--and give--for the holidays.
Exotica .......... 33
How to get pregnant in Afghanistan.
Movies .......... 34
Rocky scores a knockout; Lord Olivier, twice; Paddy Chayefsky talks.
Selected Shorts
Against Coeducation ..........Dotson Rader 40
Our author postulates that coeducation is a failure because the girls are smarter than the boys.
The Right to Arms ..........Edward Abbey 41
Take away a man's weapon and you take away the ultimate form of protest.
The Playboy Advisor .......... 43
The Playboy Forum .......... 47
Playboy Interview: Alex Haley--candid conversation .......... 57
The author of Roots tells the fascinating story behind the book.
The Motel Tapes--part one of a new book ..........Mike McGrady 80
Conversations overheard in a single motel room over the course of a year that result in funny, sad, sexy stories in dialog form about life in America.
Natural Leigh--pictorial .......... 85
Back in May of 1973, we ran a pictorial called "Indian," featuring Barbara Leigh. Here's a second helping.
The Parts Left Out of the Patty Hearst Trial--article ..........Paul Krassner 94
The publisher of The Realist, pioneer Yippie and charter member of the It's-All-a-Conspiracy Club, sheds some weird light on the Hearst carnival.
The Eleventh-Hour Santa--gifts .......... 97
When you're running out of time, a few helpful hints can save minutes.
Great Comeback Lines--humor ..........John Blumenthal 101
Fifty zinging retorts delivered by the likes of Dorothy Parker, Mark Twain, Winston Churchill and many others.
Spermula--pictorial .......... 103
Scenes from an odd new French porno film.
You are what you EST--article .........Dan Greenburg 109
After experiencing it all, our special investigator isn't quite sure what to make of our currently most fashionable mind-bending operation.
That Was the Year That Was--humor ..........Judith Wax 112
A few satiric verses on the folks who brought you 1976.
The Rolls-Royce Love Affair--fiction ..........Erica Jong 115
A steamy hunk from the new novel by the author of Fear of Flying.
The Sunshine Kid--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 116
Skiing is Susan Kiger's number-one passion--well, maybe number-two passion.
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 128
Mr. Death--article ..........Laurence Gonzales 130
An exclusive story of a man who built assassination devices for the CIA.
Guiding Lights--attire ..........Robert L. Green 133
Clothes you might be seeing in the future, specially designed for Playboy.
Mendel I Thought--fiction ..........Isaac Bashevis Singer 139
An unforgettable word picture of an absent-minded friend.
Touch Me, Feel Me ... Spank Me--from the new book ..........Rosemarie Santini 141
A female interviewer gets women to say the most astonishingly intimate things about their sexual experiences.
The City Car Comes of Age--modern living ..........Brock Yates 147
Want a car that can adapt to rush-hour jams and the open road? Read this.
McGuire's--article ..........Jimmy Breslin 153
A retired cop, gambler and saloonkeeper converts his place into a gay bar.
Playboy's Playmate Review--pictorial .......... 155
A roundup of the past delightful dozen.
The Vargas Girl--pictorial ..........Alberto Vargas 166
The Pregnant Alderman--ribald classic ..........Georg Wickram 167
Blanket Approval--attire .......... 169
New look for a familiar favorite in winter outdoor wear.
The Russian Playboy--parody .......... 171
What our magazine would look like if the Russkies put out an edition.
Sebastian the Cat--fiction ..........Evan Hunter 179
A poignant story about marriage, an affair and the death of a cat.
Art Buchwald's Illustrated Guide to Superb Tennis--humor ..........Art Buchwald 181
Learn the game from an old master.
Morning Glories!--drink ..........Emanuel Greenberg 185
A little hair of the dog--plus coffee--can take you a long, long way.
Playboy's Annual Writing Awards .......... 186
Announcing the year's prize-winning authors and their contributions.
Little Annie Fanny--satire ...Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 189
Playboy Potpourri .......... 224
Playboy on the Scene .......... 241
The latest poop on what's happening, where, how and with whom.
Cover Story
This month's cover features one of our favorite old stand-bys, the Rabbit collage. The Rabbit, designed and constructed by Bea Donovan, is actually only nine inches tall and the whole set, including couch and picture frames, is done in miniature. In the past, we've featured the Rabbit with only one pair of high-heeled shoes or nylons beside him, implying the unseen presence of but one female. This year, in light of changing times, we've added to that situation somewhat.
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel