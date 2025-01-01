Playboy's Playmate Review

The Year just past was one of celebration; how often, after all, does a nation get to be 200? Readers of Playboy had their own causes for celebration--12 of them, to be exact--and though the Bicentennial is history now, we can bring back the golden days of that particular yesteryear for you in the form of our annual Playmate Review. So here they are, again, Misses January through December: a dozen girls you'd like to know better. We've checked in with them to see how they've been doing since we last heard from them, and everything's upbeat. Before long, it'll be time to pick one as our Playmate of the Year; the final choice, as always, belongs to our editors, but we'd be glad to hear what you think.