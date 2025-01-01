Wouldn't you Know that a French director would be the first to see the erotic potential of vampirism? Charles Matton's science-fiction sex fantasy Spermula has an odd angle: The female vampires do not live on blood alone but, rather, on semen taken from helpless male victims. The mysterious society lives in perfect harmony (we can see why) until it is caught up in a mania of shuttle diplomacy. An expedition of French-kissing Kissingers travels to Earth. The ladies hope to cure the disorder that reigns on the planet by draining world leaders of vile virility--via fellatio. The mission of mercy is headed by Spermula, a spectacular beauty who can carry on successful negotiations above and below the table. Unlike most diplomats, she doesn't put her foot in her mouth. This film should be required viewing for the State Department.