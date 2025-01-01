Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill................................................ 3

Dear Playboy........................................... 11

Playboy After Hours.................................... 21

Movies............................................. 24

The Last Tycoon, Welcome to L.A., Voyage of the Damned reviewed.

Books.............................................. 28

Gloria Emerson on Vietnam; John Dean on John Dean.

Music.............................................. 30

Thoughts on the Stevie Wonder package; a look at the Porgy and Bess craze.

Television .......................................... 33

Roots due for marathon; Upstairs, Downstairs bows out gracefully.

Adventures......................................... 34

You, too, can learn about cross-country skiing—and dog-sled driving.

Selected Shorts

The Doomsday Army..................Michael Ledeen 36

Our author stitches together all the evidence available and comes to the scary conclusion that there is, indeed, a well-financed army of terrorists.

What, Me Cry?.........................Brian Vachon 37

The trials and tribulations of a grown man learning how to cry.

The Playboy Advisor.................................... 39

Playboy Sex Poll ... Howard Smith and Brian Van Der Horst 47

A new monthly feature in which our roving pollsters survey changing sexual attitudes and practices.

The Playboy Forum...................................... 51

Playboy Interview: Keith Stroup—candid conversation…….......... 61

The founder and national director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) talks about drugs, drug-related legal hassles and his adventures, both political and personal, in trying to change America's criminal codes.

The Postcelluloid Tristesse of Raquel Welch—personality...............O'Connell Driscoll 72

An offcamera look at the great sex symbol—a profile of a very human Raquel.

The Trolls of God—fiction....................James Powell 76

What happens when a monastery fields a football team.

Cover Story

Everyone knows that the quickest way to a woman's heart is through the local jewelry store. To paraphrase a famous saying: Carats are a Rabbit's best friend. There are 1.16 of them in the diamond-studded platinum pendant designed by Oscar Heyman of New York. Pete Turner photographed the cover with model Lena Kansbod (designed by Mr. and Mrs. Kansbod of Sweden).

The Love Feast—pictorial.................................. 79

A man and a maid indulge their appetites.

Crazy Joe Must Die!—article...................Paul S. Meskil 84

An all-too-real version of The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight, about how the hit on Joey Gallo was planned, bungled and finally executed.

Hair Today—grooming.........................Charles Hix 87

Everything you always wanted to know about the care and maintenance of hair.

Star-Struck—playboy's playmate of the month................. 92

Miss Stowe's first name is Star and it couldn't be more appropriate.

Playboy's Party Jokes—humor............................ 104

A Very Quiet Horror—article....................Tad Szulc 106

Before he was assassinated, ex—Chilean foreign minister Orlando Letelier talked about the torture camps that now exist in his country. Here's an exclusive account of the Gulags of the Western Hemisphere.

Adventures in the Skin Trade—attire............David Platt 109

A look at the latest and choicest in leather and suede.

Garp's Night Out—fiction......................John Irving 115

The wry adventures of the son of Jenny and the Ball-Turret Gunner, in which a randy neighbor lady gives our hero a hard time in more ways than one.

Black is the Color—modern living.......................... 116

Everything from cigarette lighters to stereo speakers—in basic you know what.

The Motel Tapes—part two of a new book......Mike Mc Grady 118

More carryings-on behind closed doors.

Playboy's Playmate Preview—pictorial..................... 121

A look at some of the candidates for centerfold status.

The Book of Coasts—humor............Marshall Brickman 129

A Biblical recasting of the New York City—Los Angeles rivalry.

English Music-hall Ballads—ribald classic.................. 131

The Year in Sex—pictorial................................. 132

Inaugurating a new feature in which the editors compile an illustrated report on the progress and pitfalls of the sexual revolution.

Kaplan's Phallusies—humor.................Ervin L. Kaplan 143

Playboy Potpourri...................................... 168

Playboy on the Scene.................................... 193

Up-to-the-minute flashes on what's happening, where, how and with whom.