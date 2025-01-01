Playboy's Playmate Preview

Hard-line feminists notwithstanding, millions of women in America still dream of becoming a movie star in Hollywood, Miss America in Atlantic City or a Playmate in the pages of Playboy. While everyone assumes that hanging around Schwab's Drugstore provides the path to celluloid stardom and local beauty contests the way to Bert Parks's side, the process of becoming a Playmate inexplicably remains a mystery. Well, we're going to let you in on the procedure—and give you an idea of just how tough it is to narrow down the field of likely candidates.

All the ladies shown on these pages are currently under consideration and many will grace our centerfold in the coming months. Most either were discovered by a member of our photographic staff or, more likely, have submitted a picture of themselves taken by a boyfriend, an amateur lensman or a free-lance professional. Hundreds of photos are sent in to us every month, which isn't hard to understand, since a Playmate receives $10,000 and the person who suggests her a $1000 finder's fee. Once the pictures are screened by the photography editors in Chicago and Los Angeles, the candidates deemed to have the most Playmate potential are flown to our studios for an in-depth test shooting by one of Playboy's staff photographers. Again, the editors judge the results and the most attractive and vivacious candidates are asked to pose for the centerfold, after which Editor-Publisher Hugh Hefner makes the final selection of those who will become the modern-day equivalent of the Gibson and Petty girls.

The hopefuls pictured here are at various stages of the Playmate process. Look for your favorite in the months ahead.