Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 3

Dear Playboy .......... 11

Playboy After Hours .......... 21

Music .......... 24

Thin Lizzy's latest, Tony Bennett, the gang at CBGB's reviewed.

Dining & Drinking .......... 26

In new Philadelphia, the culinary action's in the storefronts.

Television .......... 28

Scenes from a Marriage, unexpurgated; socko Rock Follies.

Movies .......... 30

Nickelodeon: nifty nostalgia. King Kong and A Star Is Born: inferior remakes.

Books .......... 38

All about Dalton Trumbo, poker, politics, baseball and rock 'n' roll.

Selected Shorts

Alarmists are Always Right ..........Jim Davidson 40

A compilation of pessimists who turned out to know the score.

How to Play Stuart Symington ..........Jon Margolis 41

A crazy, goofy game, invented by the author, in which the most common response, after learning the rules, is, "Why bother?"

The Playboy Advisor .......... 45

Playboy Sex Poll ..........Howard Smith and Brian Van Der Horst 49

This month's question is, "What would you most like to see in a live sex show?"

The Playboy Forum .......... 53

Playboy Interview: Pat Moynihan--candid conversation .......... 63

The new Senator from New York, who served under the last four Presidents, speaks on his impressions of Nixon, Kennedy, Johnson and Ford, discusses New York City's financial plight and reveals how Kissinger knocked him out of the United Nations.

Rocky Mountain Hype--opinion ..........D. Keith Mano 80

A revisionist look at Colorado, especially Aspen, where the city fathers are est graduates.

A Few Kind Words About Aspen--opinion .......... Craig Vetter 182

Offered by a guy who doesn't entirely agree with D. Keith Mano.

Sexual Perversity in Chicago--from the play ..........David Mamet 84

Boy meets girl (but what a girl!) in a play excerpt by the much-heralded author of American Buffalo.

Comeback for Casanova--pictorial .......... 87

On and off the set of the sexy new Tony Curtis movie, featuring Playmate of the Year Lillian Müller.

Cover Story

This month's cover, featuring January Playmate Susan Kiger, was shot by photographer Phillip Dixon at a beach in Santa Monica, California. Susan's wet suit was custom-designed by Ron Talsky, Raquel Welch's ex-boyfriend and clothes designer. Ron also designed the clothes for the movie The Deep.

The Motel Tapes--part three of a new book ..........Mike Mc Grady 94

Final installment of erotic, comic dialogs "overheard" in a motel room.

Who is Thomas Pynchon ... and Why Did He Take Off with My Wife?--memoir ..........Jules Siegel 97

An unusually personal view of America's most reclusive writer.

Let Them Eat Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate--article ..........Nicholas Von Hoffman 98

Food for thought on the agribiz that may make you sick to your stomach.

Top Shape--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 100

One of Nicki Thomas' main passions is keeping in shape. She has succeeded.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 112

Set of Two: Loser Wins and the Tennis Court--fiction ..........Paul Theroux 114

A brace of Malaysian tales by the author of The Great Railway Bazaar.

Going Hollywood!--attire ..........David Platt 117

New warm-weather garb fresh from the Coast.

Getting It Up for a Porn Movie--article ..........Ronan O'Casey 123

A blow-by-blow account of the trials and tribulations of making a blue film.

The United Steaks of America--food ..........Emanuel Greenberg 124

Take that, you vegetarians.

The Firecracker vs. The Bomb--essay ..........Henry Miller 127

An appeal for sanity and soulfulness by the master.

Clothes Make the Man--pictorial .......... 129

There are times when a wisp of garment is sexier than nothing at all.

The Flea Who Became a King--ribald classic .......... 137

Jimmy Carter and Us--an editor's notebook ..........G. Barry Golson 139

An out-front and behind-the-scenes look at the reverberations from, ramifications of and art and artifice caused by Playboy's historic interview.

Right Track--modern living .......... 146

All aboard a railroad car that's been converted into a stationary, but luxurious, business-pleasure berth.

Portrait of Dick Clark as an Eternally Young Deejay--personality ..........Jon Carroll 151

A profile of the man who brought you American Bandstand, which is, incidentally, celebrating its 25th year on the air.

Playboy Potpourri .......... 198

Playboy on the Scene .......... 209

A European fashion forecast, when to leave a job and much, much more.