Comeback For Casanova

Giacomo Casanova is the man of the year, as far as sex in cinema goes. With the possible exception of Howard Hughes, no other figure has so captured the imagination of current film makers. No fewer than two full-length feature films detail the life and times of Europe's most famous cocksman. The first--Fellini's Casanova--was presented in our December issue. The second--Casanova and Company--is presented on these pages. As you can see, it offers a slightly different bent to the story. It seems that Casanova (played by Tony Curtis) escapes from prison, only to find that his most famous talent has--well, er--atrophied from disuse. Fortunately for the ladies of Venice, there comes on the scene a look-alike for Casanova, the pickpocket and petty thief Giacomino, also played by Curtis. (The actor steadfastly refused to allow stunt men to stand in for either role. We can see why.) The two work out a trade--Casanova teaches Giacomino the secrets of the art of lovemaking--including his trademark, the '"kiss on the navel." Giacomino subsequently develops the talent (for one thing, he aims a bit lower) and manages to keep Casanova's reputation alive among the ladies of high Venetian society. The crowning achievement of his career involves subtle negotiations with the calipha of Shiraz (those Arabs drive hard bargains). As a result, Casanova is pardoned for his crimes, passionate and otherwise.

Lillian Müller has had little leisure time since she last appeared in Playboy. For the past few months, she has been working in Europe, actively pursuing her ambition to be as well received as Brigitte Bardot and Ursula Andress--her two favorite actresses. At long last, readers who seconded our choice of Lillian as Playmate of the Year now have a chance to see their favorite lady in action. Casanova and Company is Lillian's first comedy and the first of her films to be released in America. Early reports indicate that she was more than a match for the world's greatest lover. We hardly expected less. So check the show times and give your eyes a break.