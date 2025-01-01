Address_Copyright_Credit
April, 1977
Playbill .......... 3
Dear Playboy .......... 11
Playboy After Hours .......... 21
Music .......... 24
Wings Over America waxed; the latest from movie and TV screens.
Books .......... 30
Newest works by Joan Didion, Erica Jong, Robert Penn Warren, Richard Reeves, William Kotzwinkle and Walker Percy reviewed.
Movies .......... 38
Fellini debunks Casanova; Hemingway well served by Scott; Oscar contender Robert De Niro talks--a little.
Theater .......... 48
Carte Blanche, says Kenneth Tynan, the man who put it together, should inspire erections.
The Playboy Advisor .......... 53
Playboy Sex Poll ..........Howard Smith and Brian Van Der Horst 57
This month's question: "What would you want an aphrodisiac to do for you and for your lover?"
The Playboy Forum .......... 63
Playboy Interview: Gary Gilmore--candid conversation .......... 69
A chilling talk with the Utah killer who wanted to get "hisself capital punished"--and did, on January 17. A study in criminal pathology that challenges conventional wisdom about rehabilitation and imprisonment.
Howard Hughes: Inside His Secret Files--article ..........Laurence Gonzales and Larry Dubois 94
Finally, documentation of the eccentric billionaire's bizarre lifestyle, his drug habit, his "keepers"--and his missing will.
Artful Bunny--pictorial .......... 99
You met Jennifer Edl in Bunnies of '76. Now see more of her--and her erotic sculptures.
Sweating Gold--article ..........Jay Rosenstein 107
An intrepid sports sleuth reveals how much Broadway Joe, Catfish, Dr. J. and Jimmy Connors really earn. It ain't hay.
Cover Story
In case y'all haven't noticed, the South has risen again and, in celebration of that event, we bring you The Girls of the New South. The girl in the Confederate cap is also this month's Playmate, Lisa Sohm. She was shot by Staff Photographer Dwight Hooker, a distant relative of General Joseph Hooker, the Union general, who allegedly had such a relaxed attitude toward ladies of the night that his last name became synonymous with ... well, you know. That concludes this month's apocryphal history lesson.
It's Rough Out There--attire ..........David Platt 108
How to stay dry and fashionable when the weather isn't cooperating.
Voyages of A Mile-high Fille De Joie--fiction ..........Judith Johnson Sherwin 114
A Swiftian (but sexy) satire about the adventures of a Brobdingnagian lady.
Ambitious Miss--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 116
Lisa Sohm knows exactly what she wants out of life--and with her qualifications it ought to be a snap.
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 128
The Hite Report: What do Women Really Want?--article ..........Barbara Nellis 131
A conversation with Shere Hite, the controversial author who got women talking about how they achieve orgasm.
"Carte Blanche"--pictorial .......... 133
A close-up view of Kenneth Tynan's new (and nude) sequel to Oh! Calcutta!
My Weekend of Flashy Orgasms--article ..........Dan Greenburg 138
Our tireless investigator dips his wick and his psyche in Sandstone's communal Jacuzzi.
The Girls of the New South--pictorial ..........Peter Ross Range 142
Peanuts and Presidents aren't the only regional products worth exporting--a tantalizing look at today's belles, with text by a former good ole boy.
Letters of Gallantry--ribald classic .......... 153
Playboy Music '77--survey .......... 155
A noteworthy wrap-up, including results of the Playboy Music Poll, a look at the year that was and a bunch of off-the-wall tributes.
The New Shape of Tape--modern living ..........Norman Eisenberg 164
What's happening in cassettes and open-reel equipment.
Cordially Inviting--drink ..........Emanuel Greenberg 167
Liqueurs--in more delicious flavors than Baskin-Robbins has.
Little Annie Fanny--satire ..........Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 169
Playboy Potpourri .......... 214
Playboy on the Scene .......... 242
Up-to-the-minute flashes on what's happening, where and with whom.
