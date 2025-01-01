Artful Bunny

"The secret of life is in art," said Oscar Wilde, and Phoenix-based Bunny Jennifer Edl has parlayed cottontailing and creative ceramic sculpting into a lifestyle that's too good to be kept secret. The small nude sculptures you see here were to be part of a one-woman exhibition of her work at a gallery in nearby Scottsdale. "This bondage series has more whimsy than others I've done--like my series based on Marvel Comics characters. "And does the subject matter reflect the artist's inner person? "There are," she says with a hint of mystery, "a lot of people who don't admit that such a thing exists." Jennifer, a six-year veteran of the Phoenix Club (readers got an early view of her charms in our October feature "Bunnies of '76"), also admits to passions for creative cookery ("I gain ten pounds every Christmas") and sewing soft sculptures--she once did a life-size nude that was shown in a gallery. How does an aspiring artist like Jennifer end up in the sunny Southwest? "It was just a fluke," she says. "I'd started out as a Bunny at Lake Geneva and felt I needed an adventure in my life. The artistic community in Phoenix is growing and there are lots of good artists in Arizona." Jennifer got her fine-arts degree from Arizona State after majoring in drawing, painting, water color and, finally, design. "Artists usually don't make it until they're 30," she says. "I'm just starting out, but I sold quite a few pieces last winter. What I'd like to do," adds the 5'10-1/2" sculptress, "is help take ceramics out of the crafts category and put it into fine arts. "And although she is normally even-tempered, her blue eyes flash when she talks about the future. "I've always wanted to be a famous artist," she says firmly. "I don't care about financial success, but I'd like to have one paragraph about me in an art-history book." We'd bet that one picture of her would cause quite a stir.