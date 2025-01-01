Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 3

Dear Playboy .......... 11

Playboy After Hours .......... 19

Museums .......... 22

Our inquiring correspondent explores Roy Rogers' tribute to taxidermy.

Music .......... 24

The latest from Emmylou Harris and Leon Redbone; Duke Ellington and Woody Guthrie recapitulated.

Books .......... 32

Washington, D.C., as the literary locale; an odd first novel.

Adventures .......... 33

If Jerry Sullivan can learn to climb mountains, you can, too.

Movies .......... 34

Slap Shot, The Domino Principle, The Sex Machine reviewed; a conversation with Gerard (Deep Throat) Damiano.

Television .......... 40B

A one-woman show for Remick; homage to Kovacs; great short stories telecast.

The Playboy Advisor .......... 43

Playboy Sex Poll ..........Howard Smith and Brian Van Der Horst 47

This month's question: "What kind of clothes do you wear when you want to turn on the opposite sex?"

The Playboy Forum .......... 53

Playboy Interview: NBC's "Saturday Night"--candid conversation .......... 63

The Saturday Night gang--including Chevy Chase--talks about sex, drugs, Nazis, Mamie Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, placentas and practically everything else in a wild, irreverent free-for-all.

The Extended Male Orgasm--article ..........James R. Petersen 90

The multiple male orgasm may be a lot of malarkey, but that doesn't mean you can't have a good time trying for it.

Gin Types--drink ..........Emanuel Greenberg 94

Our resident gin-ecologist offers some tasty juniper-juice recipes.

The Other--fiction ..........Jorge Luis Borges 97

In a bizarre bit of déjà vu, a man meets himself coming and going.

Our Lady D'Arbanville--pictorial ..........David Hamilton 98

Child-woman Patti D'Arbanville, starring in photographer Hamilton's first film, embodies the spirit of sexual awakening.

Long-Distance Runners--modern living .......... 106

The best motorcycles to take you far fast.

Cover Story

In case you haven't already noticed, in this month's cover, featuring Playmate of the Year Lillian Müller, the Rabbit is formed by the soda glass, maraschino cherry and straws. Now for some inside poop: That vanilla ice cream in the glass is actually mashed potatoes--we tried it with ice cream, but it kept melting under the strong light.

Oral History--fiction ..........Nadine Gordimer 112

A tragic episode in South Africa's black-white conflict by that country's leading novelist.

Game Girl--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 114

Sheila Mullen is a local team's mascot--so how can it lose?

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 126

Crash--article ..........Rob and Sarah Elder 128

Scarifying descriptions of the crash of a jumbo jet in the Florida Everglades by survivors and rescuers.

Silversmith Wishes--fiction ..........Robert Sheckley 131

What would you sell your soul for? A red Ferrari? An estate on the French Riviera? A wry twist to an old tale.

Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast--attire ..........David Platt 132

Elegant simplicity is a key phrase for warm-weather wear.

The What-Me-Stupid? Quiz ..........Jack Sharkey 138

A quiz to test your intelligence and your patience.

Bewitched by Older Women--pictorial essay ..........Paul Theroux 140

It's not nice to put a lady out to pasture at 30. It's not smart, either.

More English Music-Hall Ballads--ribald classic .......... 151

Terror, Inc.--article ..........David B. Tinnin 152

A journalistic investigation that reveals the sources, training techniques and purpose of the ongoing wave of terror.

Whack Your Porcupine--humor ..........B. Kliban 155

Further explorations of the far-out world of a favorite Playboy cartoonist.

Humping Iron--pictorial .......... 159

What happens when a rather well-endowed young lady gets to lifting weights.

Plastic, Man!--modern living .......... 164

Gadgets and gizmos to warm the heart of that comic-book hero.

Think Tank .......... 216

Fast-paced information on money, science, environment and law.

Playboy Potpourri .......... 226

Playboy on the Scene .......... 238

Late flashes on what's happening, where it's happening and to whom.