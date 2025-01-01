Humping Iron

The lady you see here is Kellie Everts. As you can also see, she's a weight lifter--and we're not kidding. Now if you think that's weird, you have the wrong idea about what weight lifting does for ladies. It doesn't make their muscles into magic mountains like Arnie Schwarzenegger's. It can make their muscles look like those on Kellie Everts, who's been Miss Body Beautiful U. S. A. and Miss Nude Universe. Nothing more need be said. This way to the bar bells, girls.