Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast

For the coming seasons, the one thing you won't want to gamble on in Monte Carlo--or anywhere else, for that matter--is your wardrobe. Elegant simplicity is the key phrase, as exemplified by three-piece suits with contrasting vests, easygoing shirt and slack combinations and unconstructed cotton jackets that can be worn with a shirt and tie or no shirt at all. Colors, too, will be uncomplicated; expect the all-white look to be an odds-on favorite. And for collegiate fun, there's a terrycloth varsity cardigan on the market that's sure winner. Your move, sports.