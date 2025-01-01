A Whole Lot of Little Silkworms Worked Their Tails Off so You Could Look Good this Summer

'Tis the season to be sensuous ... and fashion designers everywhere have once more gone bananas over sexy silk for summer. While cotton may be cooler and just about anything else cheaper, nothing beats silk for color, versatility and giving you the sense that your threads have class. (As Marie Antoinette would have said, "Let them wear silk!") So for sheer aesthetic pleasure and a touch of pure luxe, take a close look at what those industrious little worms have wrought.