Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill..... 3

The World of Playboy..... 9

Dear Playboy..... 13

Playboy After Hours..... 21

Events..... 24

Playing the skin game: Playboy correspondent covers a tattoo convention.

Movies..... 26

A Bridge Too Far earns a rave review; Jodie Foster makes dirty old men out of us all; Citizens Band crackles with energy.

Music..... 32

Flora Purim talks about her life since the drug bust; Emerson, Lake and Palmer wax four sides; our girl Lindsay goes to a kazoo concert.

Books..... 37

Roger Kahn bats .500; Witcover produces the campaign book.

Selected Shorts

Arms, Anyone?.....Peter J. Ognibene 38

If military weapons were sex, the United States would be the all-time hooker--we're selling them to almost everybody.

Give Them An Inch.....Jim Davidson 39

A caustic put-down of the metric system that looms over us all.

The Playboy Advisor..... 43

Playboy Sex Poll..Howard Smith and Brian Van Der Horst 47

Both sexes are asked if they would have sex with someone for something they wanted. The second question is whether they would tell someone who wanted something from them that they had to have sex with them to get it.

The Playboy Forum..... 51

Playboy Interview: Henry Winkler--candid conversation..... 59

The "Fonz" talks about the joys and pains of his career; how he's handled fame, success and groupies; and how he lost his virginity.

The Honourable Schoolboy--fiction.....John Le Carre 74

From the author of The Spy Who Came In from the Cold, a new tale about a British secret agent masquerading as a journalist in war-torn Pnompenh.

Riverboat Gambolers--pictorial..... 81

Playmate of the Year Patti McGuire and friends are photographed on a raft trip down the Colorado. The Grand Canyon is now grander.

White-Water Ramblers--article.....Edward Abbey 88

Rafting down the Colorado's rapids is child's play to the author of The Monkey Wrench Gang--he does it in a dinky little dory.

Cover Story

This month's cover features December 1971 Playmate Karen Christy, who last graced our cover on February 1974. Karen is now working as a fashion model in Dallas. The cover was conceived and designed by West Coast Photo Editor Marilyn Grabowski and shot by photographer Phillip Dixon. Says Dixon: "I tried to capture what the aftermath of a pillow fight would look like--sort of messy but erotic."

A Movie Too Far--article.....Marjorie Rosen 92

On location with the cast of the biggest World War Two flick yet. Deventer, Holland, may never be the same after the making of A Bridge Too Far.

Kill Them and Eat Them--opinion.....Jules Siegel 95

A final solution for what to do when the Martians land.

Bird on a Wire--playboy's playmate of the month..... 96

Julia Lyndon loves to ride horses and talk on the phone. Her dream is to have a portable phone installed on her saddle.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor..... 108

Feet of Play--attire.....David Platt 111

Sports footwear to help you kick up your heels.

Cohabitation:The Tender Trap--article..Emma Stevens and Stephen Holmes 115

You don't have to be married these days to get divorced, and the courts say you can't avoid alimony, either!

Auto Exotica--pictorial..... 116

Out-of-the-ordinary wheels for the maverick motorist.

Playboy's Pro Football Preview--sports.....Anson Mount 122

It's that time again. See if you can beat our peerless seer's predictions.

"Madame Claude"--pictorial..... 125

On-and-off-the-set photos of a movie that pans in on Paris' most famous house of pleasure.

Tying One On--pictorial..... 134

Playmate Karen Hafter teaches us some tricks with a swimsuit.

Pussy's in the Well--ribald classic.....Pietro Aretino 137

Playboy's Playmate Photo Contest--pictorial..... 142

Our first-prize selection and the ten runners-up.

Little Annie Fanny--satire..Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 149

Think Tank..... 168

Ginseng, lasers, bee pollen and holes in the head.

Playboy Potpourri..... 184

Playboy on the Scene..... 202

Table lamps, new audio gear and summer playthings.