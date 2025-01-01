Feet of Play

Some Years Ago, the sine qua non of casual shoes was the penny loafer. Then expensive leather tennis shoes started to show up off the court as much as on, the whole world began to get hip and the age of jock-look sportswear was born. That look kicked off a trend that is particularly evidenced in today's footwear, as shoes designed for all sorts of outdoor activities, from athletic fun and games to hiking and camping, are currently being worn for anything but what they were originally intended. Not only are they comfortable but the styles are surprisingly good-looking and, of course, very functional. As Neil Armstrong said, it's one giant step for mankind.