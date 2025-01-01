Director Just Jaeckin is fast becoming the Woodward and Bernstein of French cinema. Or perhaps the Masters and Johnson. His first film--Emmanuelle--was an erotic vision of life in the foreign service. His latest film, Madame Claude, is a kind of X-rated Z--a story of a political sex scandal and the subsequent cover-up. The film is described as "a collection of strange characters and unusual situations." Photographer Helmut Newton interprets some of those situations in the pictures shown here. The moral: Behind every powerful man stands a good woman. Or is that in front of? Below?