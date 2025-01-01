Last October, when we first announced the premiere Playboy's Playmate Photo Contest, we had no idea how many good photographers there were in America, nor how many beautiful women would leap at the chance to have their photo in playboy. Now we know.

There were more than 4500 entries and 15,000 photographs and slides out of which Editor-Publisher Hugh M. Hefner, Photography Editor Gary Cole and Art Director Arthur Paul chose the winning photographer and ten runners-up.

First-prize winner Dan Kuper-smith and his model Lenka Novak will share the $5000 top prize, and Kupersmith will have his choice of $1500 worth of Minolta camera equipment, plus an expenses-paid trip from his home in Studio City, California, to playboy's Chicago headquarters, where he will spend a week working in our studios.

Each of the runner-up photographers will receive $500 worth of Minolta equipment and each of our readers will receive a whole lot of pleasure--which seems like a fair exchange to us.