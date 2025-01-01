Tying One On

It seemed an ingenious idea for a swimsuit. A couple of bits of fabric looped here, passed discreetly through there. Less is more, as they say. But how could lovely Karen Hafter have foreseen the drawbacks? Indeed, there didn't seem to be any--except that it did occasionally get snagged. On passers-by. Somehow, the temptation to loosen a loop here and there was greater than their appreciation of Karen's ingenuity. That would have discouraged an ordinary girl. But Karen is obviously not ordinary. So she tried again. Simpler this time, with just one length. Down and through and around and tied neatly with a half hitch, or was it a sheet bend? Something nautical. But still not as secure as she would have liked. To give up at this stage would have been unthinkable. Did Edison give up? Did Einstein give up? Certainly not. But they were never splashed with cold water. That can dampen a girl's enthusiasm. Enough of this, Karen decided. All that is needed is a little something behind the ear. The best swim-suit, after all, is the one you're born with.