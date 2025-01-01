Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill..................................................... 3

The World of Playboy......................................... 11

Dear Playboy.................................................. 15

Playboy After Hours.......................................... 21

Books........................................................ 24

Dan Carlinsky surveys the current crop of get--rich--quick publications.

Music....................................................... 26

Back to the Beatles; Galway makes flute magic.

Movies...................................................... 30

New York, New York, The Deep, Outlaw Blues, Orca, MacArthur reviewed.

Television.................................................. 42

Police Story's Joseph Wambaugh tells Hollywood what he thinks of it.

Dining & Drinking....................................... 43

For Sherlock Holmes freaks, new watering spots.

Selected Shorts

Student Rights to a Free Press ...........Nat Hentoff 44

As far as free speech goes, the distance between The Washington Post and a high school newspaper is like the distance between Berkeley and Moscow.

A Man's Gotta Chew .....................D. Keith Mano 45

A pleasure once appreciated mostly by baseball players and good ole boys now has growing numbers of Americans spitting every ten seconds.

The Playboy Advisor.......................................... 49

Playboy Sex Poll ...Howard Smith and Brian Van Der Horst 55

Both men and women are asked the burning question of the century: Does size make a difference?

The Playboy Forum............................................ 59

Playboy Interview: James Earl Ray--candid conversation ........ 69

The man convicted of killing Martin Luther King, Jr., gives his version of events and--for the first time anywhere--talks about his daring escape.

Down the Seine and up the Potomac--humor ....Art Buchwald 90

Ever wonder who's controlled our country's destiny since World War Two? Our immodest author supplies the answer.

Pyramid Power--article ......................John Hughes 95

Will this ancient shape sharpen razor blades, cure impotence and fallen arches? Now conduct your own consumer test with our do--it--yourself model.

Playmate's Progress--pictorial................................ 99

Jean Manson has proved that beauty and talent are not mutually exclusive. Her singing career has vaulted her to the top of European record charts with three consecutive hit singles.

Spiro Agnew Looks for a Good Time--article ..Aaron Latham 106

In which our former Vice--President, while searching for night life in Rome, provides conclusive evidence that he, at least, is no effete intellectual snob.

A Moon in June--fiction .....................Loyd Little 109

Remember when you were alone with a girl on a warm summer night, and the sight of a full moon gave you both butterflies in the stomach? Here's why.

The Belle of Beaumont--playboy's playmate of the month........ 112

Debra Jo Fondren suspects she may have been a large animal in a previous incarnation and she has the golden mane to prove it.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor................................. 126

Back to Campus--attire .....................David Platt 129

There's a definite swing toward conservatism, which is why we give you words and pictures on How to Fit a Suit in our back--to--college wardrobe review.

Everything you always wanted to know about American Public Opinion (But only Playboy would ask)--article ....... 135

Playboy commissioned a national poll that answers such questions as whether or not most husbands would divorce their wives.

Girls of the Big Ten--pictorial............................. 138

A loving look at the ladies all those football players are fighting for.

Beggarman, Thief--fiction ...................Irwin Shaw 150

The first of two parts of what the creator of Rich Man, Poor Man says happened to the Jordaches (not to be confused with what you saw on TV). For starters, Billy's into terrorism.

Playboy's Pigskin Preview--sports ..........Anson Mount 155

Our peerless prophet puts his fearsome reputation on the line one more time with picks for the collegiate grid season.

Jug Time--drink ......................Emanuel Greenberg 159

In which a nice pair of jugs is not what you think.

Camping Out--article .......................Jay Cronley 160

Some yearn for the great outdoors; others itch for the less perilous indoors.

The Cunning Wife--ribald classic............................. 163

Playboy Funnies--humor....................................... 166

Think Tank.................................................. 198

Fast--paced information on managing, Laetrile and converting to coal.

Playboy Potpourri........................................... 208

Playboy's Pipeline........................................... 215

Concorde briefing, eye care, fuel--saving tips, choosing a lawyer.

Playboy on the Scene........................................ 239

Storage units, Polaroid's movie camera, Fred Segal's clothing empire.