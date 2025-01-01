We don't know whether your trip back to the campus of your choice will be quite as much fun as the ones pictured on these pages; but we do know that once you've unpacked your duds and headed storeward to replenish those areas of your wardrobe that have worn a bit thin, you'll find the fashion pickings both plentiful and good-looking. (text concluded on page 172) Back to Campus (continued from page 129) Fantasy, it seems, will play a major role in dictating styles for the coming year (and what college man doesn't have fantasies?).

You say, for example, that it's the jocks who have taken over from the radicals as this year's B.M.O.C.s. Well, even if you don't know which end of the football is up, you can still come on like a jock (and no athletic-supporter jokes, please) by choosing from an immense array of sports-oriented garb, including pullover sweat shirts, bulky sweaters and all manner of hooded outerwear.

Or maybe it's a way-out Western look you fancy. Narrow cigarette jeans, cowboy boots, trim-fitting snap-front cowboy shirts--even ten-gallon hats--will be worn on various campuses from good old Boston U. to Berkeley. (The look has not only been acceptable but de rigueur at schools in Texas since Jim Bowie went down swinging at the Alamo.)

Fonz duds, it seems, are not just coveted by zitz-conscious teeny-boppers. That old black magic of black-corduroy jeans worn with something semioutrageous, such as a brick-red pullover and a shiny-silver polyurethane hooded parka--plus, perhaps, a pair of mirrored sunglasses--is just the kind of kinky self-expression that turns on some male undergrads. (Not to mention a surprising number of coeds.)

On the other hand, perhaps it's the boss look of classic tweed that suits your needs. Our pun, incidentally, is perfectly appropriate, as you can expect to find a wide variety of two- and three-piece tweed and flannel suits in stores this fall at surprisingly reasonable prices. Don't ask us how the manufacturers have done it, just buy; the cost of quality tweeds and flannels, like everything else worth while, can't go any way but up. And for that classy finishing touch, we suggest you add something truly spiffy to your wardrobe; perhaps a camel-color belted topcoat or a herringbone chesterfield (with a black-velvet collar, of course).

Last, but not least, expect to see one more bit of self-expression appearing on campuses this fall--the happy-wanderer look. Survival gear has been gaining influence ever since the threat of an energy crisis and clever designers have taken the cue and come up with such items as a hooded and quilted jacket that features an attached knapsack (it's pictured on page 130). Not only will the quilting keep you warm on freezing days but, should you fail to maintain a C average, you can always hit the road in it for warmer climes, carrying some socks and a change of underwear on your back. So whatever your fantasy clothing needs are, it shouldn't take much effort to satisfy them this fall.